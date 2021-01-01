« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 459 460 461 462 463 [464]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 837424 times)

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,939
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18520 on: Today at 07:58:18 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:50:34 pm
I wouldn't mind Neves here. Absolutely ran the show today.
We were once rumoured to be interested, but it all kind of petered out, didn't it?
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,283
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18521 on: Today at 08:56:57 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:58:18 pm
We were once rumoured to be interested, but it all kind of petered out, didn't it?

It was before he went to Wolves we were being linked one summer. Can't remember if it was under Klopp or while Brendan was still here. He was still a kid at the time.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,716
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18522 on: Today at 09:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:56:57 pm
It was before he went to Wolves we were being linked one summer. Can't remember if it was under Klopp or while Brendan was still here. He was still a kid at the time.
It was under Brendan. Remember that ITK lad Graeme Kelly? saying he was ours in the january transfer window. Was all but done but Rodgers ended up pulling the plug
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,283
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18523 on: Today at 09:33:32 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:19:45 pm
It was under Brendan. Remember that ITK lad Graeme Kelly? saying he was ours in the january transfer window. Was all but done but Rodgers ended up pulling the plug

Probably demanded Leon Brittan instead.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,746
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18524 on: Today at 09:42:12 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:19:45 pm
It was under Brendan. Remember that ITK lad Graeme Kelly? saying he was ours in the january transfer window. Was all but done but Rodgers ended up pulling the plug

We've been linked with him in January 2015, but never made a move.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-transfer-news-ruben-neves-5053568

2.5 years later Mendes decided to move him to his "project" with the Wolves, and he's been there since ...
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,644
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18525 on: Today at 09:47:31 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:43:17 pm
The accounts have everything to do with. Keep the best player in the world for what we lose out on fee or we sell him and risk success on the field.

We dont need any player at the moment.

I think one question that Klopp and co will have to answer before they decide whether or not to sell this summer is, how much does losing Salah hurt our chances at winning compared to the player(s) they'll bring in to replace him.  We'll obviously be weakened, but by how much is the question.   
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,760
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18526 on: Today at 09:51:24 pm »
Neves would be a fantastice signing, still very young too.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,644
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18527 on: Today at 09:53:22 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:54:57 pm
There is a ban function too but for some reason you keep being allowed to make new profiles to continue with the same shite as what got you banned numerous times.

You can always choose to ignore him rather then keep on engaging too.  It's really not that hard. Just skip over his posts. 
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,532
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18528 on: Today at 09:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 09:53:22 pm
You can always choose to ignore him rather then keep on engaging too.  It's really not that hard. Just skip over his posts. 

The problem is what ends up happening is many other people dont realize that Peter is full of crap and start either engaging or believing him, and others feel compelled to try to set the record straight. They may have intended to skip the posts but Im not able to because of the nonstop miss information being provided.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,746
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18529 on: Today at 09:57:33 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 09:47:31 pm
I think one question that Klopp and co will have to answer before they decide whether or not to sell this summer is, how much does losing Salah hurt our chances at winning compared to the player(s) they'll bring in to replace him.  We'll obviously be weakened, but by how much is the question.   

I've started supporting LFC in the spring of 1977, when we've won our first European Cup. You can imagine my shock as a kid when I've learned that we've sold Keegan to HSV, especially since he was my favorite LFC player. A month or two later my dad read in the paper that LFC have signed some fella from Celtic as a replacement, who was completely unknown to me, and was definitely no Keegan. You know the rest ...
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,644
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18530 on: Today at 10:59:47 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:54:34 pm
The problem is what ends up happening is many other people dont realize that Peter is full of crap and start either engaging or believing him, and others feel compelled to try to set the record straight. They may have intended to skip the posts but Im not able to because of the nonstop miss information being provided.

Seriously, it's not hard to skim through a bunch of posts, read the ones you want to read, and skip the rest.  It's actually really easy as I do it every day. 
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,644
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18531 on: Today at 11:00:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:57:33 pm
I've started supporting LFC in the spring of 1977, when we've won our first European Cup. You can imagine my shock as a kid when I've learned that we've sold Keegan to HSV, especially since he was my favorite LFC player. A month or two later my dad read in the paper that LFC have signed some fella from Celtic as a replacement, who was completely unknown to me, and was definitely no Keegan. You know the rest ...

I'm leaning towards we should sell him if he's not going to sign.  It clearly weakens us as a team in the short term but we have to look beyond just one season. 
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,800
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18532 on: Today at 11:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:51:24 pm
Neves would be a fantastice signing, still very young too.

Hes 25. Prime age but not that young. Not Bellingham or Elliott young. :D
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,746
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18533 on: Today at 11:09:05 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:00:47 pm
I'm leaning towards we should sell him if he's not going to sign.  It clearly weakens us as a team in the short term but we have to look beyond just one season. 

Don't get me wrong, I'd absolutely love for Salah to finish his career with us, as well as Mane and Firmino. Salah and Mane will be effective forwards for years to come, and Firmino has all the qualities to play both the false No.9 or the attacking No.8 role in our system for years to come. Like always, it is the question of money. If their wage demands are reasonable, I'd love for all 3 of them to be with us for the next 4-5 years ...
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,760
  • Boom!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18534 on: Today at 11:25:16 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:04:09 pm
Hes 25. Prime age but not that young. Not Bellingham or Elliott young. :D

No but a good age. ;D
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,959
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18535 on: Today at 11:28:03 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:50:34 pm
I wouldn't mind Neves here. Absolutely ran the show today.

He was outstanding today. Surprised me how good Wolves were on the ball in the second half, they done absolutely nothing in the first half.

He's certainly a really good player and I think he would perform well here. Perfect for us? Maybe not, but he's got quality about him.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,746
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18536 on: Today at 11:32:24 pm »
The good thing about Neves is that he can play both as a No.6 and a No.8 in our setup. He is at a good age, and with 2 years remaining on his contract, he shouldn't cost a fortune. Of course, there is also the Mendes factor ...
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18537 on: Today at 11:39:31 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:32:24 pm
The good thing about Neves is that he can play both as a No.6 and a No.8 in our setup. He is at a good age, and with 2 years remaining on his contract, he shouldn't cost a fortune. Of course, there is also the Mendes factor ...

We do have a good relationship with Mendes to be fair
Logged

Online G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18538 on: Today at 11:44:48 pm »
We should resist pretending to know too much about the Salah situation. We do not know what we have offered. We can reasonably imagine it is the highest deal we have ever paid, but by how much, and for how long, and what the related bonus structure is it is guesswork.

Mo might sign a new deal here. I hope he does as he is a world class player and a reliable scorer of goals. You need a bit of that!
He might decide to wind his deal down and assess his Bosman options. It has some risk, as he could suffer a bad injury at the wrong time,  and that will be something he will consider.
Or he might prefer to move on this summer. It is a small list of possible suitors, and he would have to be happy with the new club, the terms offered, and of course we would need to be happy with the fee, which will still be a tidy sum, though also smaller than it might otherwise be, due to having one year on deal.

Lots of twists and turns, but they are the variables.

None of us are in a position to influence it one way or another, and neither are we privy to the fine details, so theres no point getting any knickers in a twist over it.

In the meantime we enjoy what Mo brings to the table, and we fight hard on multiple fronts in what could turn out to be an amazing season.

We are stronger than we have been in forever, and if push comes to shove and Mo departs, we are very well placed to get the recruitment spot on.

Mo is a smashing fella and a top top player. His agent seems like a slime ball, but thats all par for the course. It is just a negotiation.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,611
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18539 on: Today at 11:50:42 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:32:24 pm
The good thing about Neves is that he can play both as a No.6 and a No.8 in our setup. He is at a good age, and with 2 years remaining on his contract, he shouldn't cost a fortune. Of course, there is also the Mendes factor ...

He's almost but not quite as mobile as Milner - in his late thirties, and in his last season here. There's not a chance could play as an 8 in our setup
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 459 460 461 462 463 [464]   Go Up
« previous next »
 