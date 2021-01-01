We should resist pretending to know too much about the Salah situation. We do not know what we have offered. We can reasonably imagine it is the highest deal we have ever paid, but by how much, and for how long, and what the related bonus structure is it is guesswork.



Mo might sign a new deal here. I hope he does as he is a world class player and a reliable scorer of goals. You need a bit of that!

He might decide to wind his deal down and assess his Bosman options. It has some risk, as he could suffer a bad injury at the wrong time, and that will be something he will consider.

Or he might prefer to move on this summer. It is a small list of possible suitors, and he would have to be happy with the new club, the terms offered, and of course we would need to be happy with the fee, which will still be a tidy sum, though also smaller than it might otherwise be, due to having one year on deal.



Lots of twists and turns, but they are the variables.



None of us are in a position to influence it one way or another, and neither are we privy to the fine details, so theres no point getting any knickers in a twist over it.



In the meantime we enjoy what Mo brings to the table, and we fight hard on multiple fronts in what could turn out to be an amazing season.



We are stronger than we have been in forever, and if push comes to shove and Mo departs, we are very well placed to get the recruitment spot on.



Mo is a smashing fella and a top top player. His agent seems like a slime ball, but thats all par for the course. It is just a negotiation.