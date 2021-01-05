Let him leave on a free would be my choice. We dont need major squad reconstruction and I want us to win as many trophies as possible.



I don't always agree with Peter but on this occasion I absolutely do. No way should we be allowing Salah to run down his contract and leave for free. We need to get out of that habit. We've allowed this to happen a few times with our players and I would like us to put a stop to it. It wasn't so long ago we used to take the piss out of Arsenal for allowing their players to run down their contract.I love Salah but there has to be a cut off point. If he doesn't renew his contract by the summer I think we need to look to sell him on and use the money to reinvest in a couple of signings that would improve the squad. I absolutely trust Klopp to do what he did when we sold Coutinho.Ain't no one going to convince me that we should allow Salah to leave for free. Not a chance.