PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:54:10 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:47:24 pm


Well, he is having a pretty average season, so I doubt that anyone apart from Newcastle will pay anything close to that ...
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:55:45 pm
If Salah is being offered £375k then he is right to hold out for more.
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:58:27 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:55:45 pm
If Salah is being offered £375k then he is right to hold out for more.

It's a figure Peter has plucked out of thin air, don't pay any attention.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:02:48 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:55:45 pm
If Salah is being offered £375k then he is right to hold out for more.

Yet, you've spent months convincing me that we won't ruin our wage structure to sign Mbappe :lmao
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:04:39 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:47:24 pm

Crap source, but yes please.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:06:00 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:02:48 pm
Yet, you've spent months convincing me that we won't ruin our wage structure to sign Mbappe :lmao

Yes we wont because Mbappe always going to earn way more than £375k a week and if this figure (which you seem like have plucked out of the air) is true then that again shows fully we were never in the Mbappe conversation. He is going to get more than double that.

Secondly you seem to think wage inflation across the squad is not a thing. If its not, why are we only offering Salah, the best footballer in the world, only that much?
Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:14:26 pm
Is the consensus that, assuming Salah is not going to sign an extension, that we should sell him this summer or let him leave on a free? 
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:15:53 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:06:00 pm
Yes we wont because Mbappe always going to earn way more than £375k a week and if this figure (which you seem like have plucked out of the air) is true then that again shows fully we were never in the Mbappe conversation. He is going to get more than double that.

Secondly you seem to think wage inflation across the squad is not a thing. If its not, why are we only offering Salah, the best footballer in the world, only that much?

You will need to make up your mind: We have or we don't have the ability to offer big wages? Because £375,000 per week (plus bonuses) is pretty huge, even for the Premier League ...
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:17:04 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:14:26 pm
Is the consensus that, assuming Salah is not going to sign an extension, that we should sell him this summer or let him leave on a free? 

Of course that we should sell him. Why lose £70-80 million that we could easilly get from PSG?
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:24:48 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:15:53 pm
You will need to make up your mind: We have or we don't have the ability to offer big wages? Because £375,000 per week (plus bonuses) is pretty huge, even for the Premier League ...

Yes we can offer that much in my opinion. If I were Salah though, Id want more. At some point and some level it becomes impossible for us to offer and no idea what that is but it could be over £400k a week or something.

You seem to believe Mbappe was still gettable though. So how much do you think we can afford?
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:26:20 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:14:26 pm
Is the consensus that, assuming Salah is not going to sign an extension, that we should sell him this summer or let him leave on a free? 

Let him leave on a free would be my choice. We dont need major squad reconstruction and I want us to win as many trophies as possible.
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:26:37 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:17:04 pm
Of course that we should sell him. Why lose £70-80 million that we could easilly get from PSG?

You were having a go at people 3 days ago for suggesting any of the front 3 could leave and now it's apparently easy to just sell someone to PSG?  ;D
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:28:15 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:26:37 pm
You were having a go at people 3 days ago for suggesting any of the front 3 could leave and now it's apparently easy to just sell someone to PSG?  ;D

Peter is the guy who felt we would sign Mbappe for a packet of crisps.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:28:26 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:24:48 pm
Yes we can offer that much in my opinion. If I were Salah though, Id want more. At some point and some level it becomes impossible for us to offer and no idea what that is but it could be over £400k a week or something.

You seem to believe Mbappe was still gettable though. So how much do you think we can afford?

For a Nike top athlete, we could probably afford £500,000+ per week. For an Adidas athlete, probably a bit less ...
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:28:47 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:04:39 pm
Crap source, but yes please.

Mofo you come to me for the crap, not legit stuff.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:30:12 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:26:37 pm
You were having a go at people 3 days ago for suggesting any of the front 3 could leave and now it's apparently easy to just sell someone to PSG?  ;D

If Salah doesn't want to extend, of course we should sell him. So far, we don't have confirmation that any of our front 3 won't extend ...
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:30:32 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:28:26 pm
For a Nike top athlete, we could probably afford £500,000+ per week. For an Adidas athlete, probably a bit less ...

We already have a deal with Nike.

£500k a week was never getting Mbappe and believe it or not, people in the club would be rightly pissed off that Mbappe was earning more than double what Van Dijk was.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:31:13 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:52:12 am
We have already offered Salah £375,000 per week, plus bonuses. His agent demands more, since PSG are offering £500,000 per week, plus bonuses..
Where's all that from?
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:31:55 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:30:32 pm
We already have a deal with Nike.

Yes, we do. We get basic £30 million per year from it, plus 20% of the sales ...
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:32:42 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:31:55 pm
Yes, we do. We get basic £30 million per year from it, plus 20% of the sales ...

So how many sales do we need to afford Mbappe then?
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:34:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:28:47 pm
Mofo you come to me for the crap, not legit stuff.
;D
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:35:37 pm
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:40:38 pm
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:46:55 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:40:38 pm
Peter?

It's from nowhere. He's an attention seeker who makes shite up constantly and if you ask for a source he tells you to find it yourself. For some reason is allowed to continue to do so on his (10th?) account after being banned.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:51:30 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:46:55 pm
It's from nowhere. He's an attention seeker who makes shite up constantly and if you ask for a source he tells you to find it yourself. For some reason is allowed to continue to do so on his (10th?) account after being banned.
Nice one mate.

It is tiresome. He's like those people that come on shows like Catfish.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:15:53 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:46:55 pm
It's from nowhere. He's an attention seeker who makes shite up constantly and if you ask for a source he tells you to find it yourself. For some reason is allowed to continue to do so on his (10th?) account after being banned.

The last time I provided you with a link from the Spanish press, you requested a link from the English press. Therefore, you must do you own homework. Google Translate is your friend, if you don't know enough languages ...
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:17:12 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:15:53 pm
The last time I provided you with a link from the Spanish press, you requested a link from the English press. Therefore, you must do you own homework. Google Translate is your friend, if you don't know enough languages ...

No, the last time you provided a link in Spanish thinking I'd not be able to read it and accept it backed up what you said. Instead I could read it and it didn't back up what you said at all.

Once again you're just making shite up. Absolute attention seeking chancer.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:18:23 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:15:53 pm
The last time I provided you with a link from the Spanish press, you requested a link from the English press. Therefore, you must do you own homework. Google Translate is your friend, if you don't know enough languages ...

Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:17:12 pm
No, the last time you provided a link in Spanish thinking I'd not be able to read it and accept it backed up what you said. Instead I could read it and it didn't back up what you said at all.

Once again you're just making shite up. Absolute attention seeking chancer.

Peter, you're lying in a news grave. Do you know what's written on your headstone?
HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:19:20 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:26:20 pm
Let him leave on a free would be my choice. We dont need major squad reconstruction and I want us to win as many trophies as possible.

I don't always agree with Peter but on this occasion I absolutely do. No way should we be allowing Salah to run down his contract and leave for free. We need to get out of that habit. We've allowed this to happen a few times with our players and I would like us to put a stop to it. It wasn't so long ago we used to take the piss out of Arsenal for allowing their players to run down their contract.

I love Salah but there has to be a cut off point. If he doesn't renew his contract by the summer I think we need to look to sell him on and use the money to reinvest in a couple of signings that would improve the squad. I absolutely trust Klopp to do what he did when we sold Coutinho.

Ain't no one going to convince me that we should allow Salah to leave for free. Not a chance.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:20:19 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:17:12 pm
No, the last time you provided a link in Spanish thinking I'd not be able to read it and accept it backed up what you said. Instead I could read it and it didn't back up what you said at all.

Once again you're just making shite up. Absolute attention seeking chancer.

You decided that the Spanish article didn't confirm my claim, even though it obviously did. Therefore, you do your own homework from now on. This conversation is over ...
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:21:24 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:20:19 pm
You decided that the Spanish article didn't confirm my claim, even though it obviously did. Therefore, you do your own homework from now on. This conversation is over ...

Like a good chancer - shut the conversation down when you get called out on your lies.
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:23:46 pm
And for the record, here is the post where you provided the link which you claim confirmed Nike would give us an extra £20m a season if we signed Mbappe.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345734.msg17823824#msg17823824

The link...
https://as.com/futbol/2021/01/05/primera/1609874395_962872.html
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:24:28 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 02:19:20 pm
I don't always agree with Peter but on this occasion I absolutely do. No way should we be allowing Salah to run down his contract and leave for free. We need to get out of that habit. We've allowed this to happen a few times with our players and I would like us to put a stop to it. It wasn't so long ago we used to take the piss out of Arsenal for allowing their players to run down their contract.

I love Salah but there has to be a cut off point. If he doesn't renew his contract by the summer I think we need to look to sell him on and use the money to reinvest in a couple of signings that would improve the squad. I absolutely trust Klopp to do what he did when we sold Coutinho.

Ain't no one going to convince me that we should allow Salah to leave for free. Not a chance.

Of course we should sell him. As much as I love him as a player, if he wants more money than we are willing to offer, we need to cash in and get the next big prospect. We are once again in a position that we are not dependant on a single player ...
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:32:01 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 02:19:20 pm
I don't always agree with Peter but on this occasion I absolutely do. No way should we be allowing Salah to run down his contract and leave for free. We need to get out of that habit. We've allowed this to happen a few times with our players and I would like us to put a stop to it. It wasn't so long ago we used to take the piss out of Arsenal for allowing their players to run down their contract.

I love Salah but there has to be a cut off point. If he doesn't renew his contract by the summer I think we need to look to sell him on and use the money to reinvest in a couple of signings that would improve the squad. I absolutely trust Klopp to do what he did when we sold Coutinho.

Ain't no one going to convince me that we should allow Salah to leave for free. Not a chance.

Convincing clubs to pay serious money for someone whose leaving in 12 months will be the issue

Were also not trying to win the accountancy cup - another season of Salah vs 60 million quid (or whatever) is a pretty clear no contest in terms of what youd get on the pitch that year
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:38:59 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:32:01 pm
Convincing clubs to pay serious money for someone whose leaving in 12 months will be the issue

Were also not trying to win the accountancy cup - another season of Salah vs 60 million quid (or whatever) is a pretty clear no contest in terms of what youd get on the pitch that year

PSG will have no problem spending £70-80 million on Salah this summer, and offer him the wages he and his agent want.

As for the money received, it will be invested into another top player, so the accounts have nothing to do with it ...
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:43:17 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:38:59 pm
PSG will have no problem spending £70-80 million on Salah this summer, and offer him the wages he and his agent want.

As for the money received, it will be invested into another top player, so the accounts have nothing to do with it ...

The accounts have everything to do with. Keep the best player in the world for what we lose out on fee or we sell him and risk success on the field.

We dont need any player at the moment.
