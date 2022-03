Sounds like we've maybe made a final contract offer to Mo, judging by this from Klopp in the press conference today:



"Mo definitely expects the club to be ambitious, and we are. It's Mo's decision. The club did what it can do. It's fine. Nothing further happened, Mo signing or rejection or whatever, we just have to wait. Completely fine. No rush."



Salah is a World class player, but we are also a World class club, and it seems that we have made him a top offer, so the decision is with him and his agent now. I'd be delighted if he decides to finish his career with us, but if he comes out and says that he wants a fresh challenge (meaning a pile of cash), I'd have no problem selling him to PSG in the summer and re-investing the money in someone else. Of course, he will have to come out and say it, or at least he will have to bite someone on the pitch ...