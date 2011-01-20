Personally Id be surprised if that was the case.



Equally Id be surprised if we bought more than 1 player who would be considered a genuine option for the 1st XI from Day 1. I think it may be 1 midfielder and a couple of young/back up players.



A lot may depend on who may ask to leave and who wants to stay. At Liverpool and for our targets. I dont see many, if any player, in our current squad that well actively look to move on (excluding those with contracts expiring in summer 22).



Our ins in the summer are dependent on outs. Not necessarily 'sell to buy' in monetary terms but in terms of the squad and numbers.First things first the future of our forwards is up in the air. It's only Diaz who we can be sure will be here next season. Salah, Mane and Firmino are going to be down to the last year of their contract - as it stands - and Minamino and Origi could well move on. What happens there will depend whether we need another forward or two.Defensively we're well set now, but if Neco Williams and Gomez were to move on then that's a right back and potentially another centre back we'd need.Midfield wise I still think we're one short in terms of another Fabinho/Henderson type. We know we can't rely on Thiago to stay fit. Ox and Milner could move on. Hopefully the Carvalho deal happens but we'd still be looking at someone else.A few are likely to move on from our current squad (not just returning loan players) which would then require us to bring a few in.One thing to be mindful of is the homegrown quota which also makes the Carvalho deal important. Ox, Gomez, Neco, Nat, Milner could all move on. Replacing Adrian with a 3rd choice homegrown keeper has got to be likely.