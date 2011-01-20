« previous next »
That is simply not true, we are good at getting good value for the players we sell but we havent sold anyone who the manager wanted to keep. If anything we are happy for players to run down their contracts and retain them for an additional year than sell them.

I shouldn't have begun my post that way, it was guaranteed to be read like it was. To be clear, I doubt we sell players when they're desperate not to be sold. I think, thanks in part to Klopp, we treat senior players really well and if they're adamant they want to stay we don't force players out (unless they have other issues that is, ala Sakho). However, we know we can only spend what we earn, and we know that we like to buy players. So we know that selling players to bring funds in is part of our model to refresh the squad. There are multiple players we've bought, or developed through the youth system in the past few years, who've then been sold for profit. Sometimes they've felt like 'punts', the sort of player that we hope will develop into what we want, and if they don't, we can sell them on. It's important to note that we have to do this, if we don't we simply can't sign new players because unlike other clubs, we spend what we earn. This is consistently said by the journalists the club briefs too, 'incomings are dependant on outgoings'. And that isn't, 'oh we'll think about replacing anyone who turns out to get sold', we're far more proactive in the market than that. We're intentionally seeking to mould our squad and playing team according to a particular style and type and we have a profile of player we want. This doesn't mean it's our entire model, or that we'll ALWAYS sell a player instead of letting them leave on a free. Sometimes we clearly value a player's final year more than any transfer fee, or we just don't receive the fee we want, or the player wants to play out their last year. But it is PART of our model, as I said.

For what it's worth, this is Swiss Ramble on exactly the point I'm making, "A key element of #LFC strategy is they have become a club that sells well. In last 5 years only #CFC have made more from player trading than the Reds with £413m, but Liverpool £274m is well ahead of the rest of the Big Six: #MCFC £221m, #AFC £211m, #THFC £158m and #MUFC £81m." https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1499640173579182081?s=20&t=wcZAM9hyNXHUMSQKLUt3Vg
Then you should be able to point to lots of players a) who wanted to stay and b) whom the manager wanted to keep, but who have been sold by us. During the Klopp era.

Very few players have wanted to leave since Klopp got here, funnily enough. ;)

There's a difference between moving on a player who clearly isn't good enough or a player leaving because of a stalemate over contract negotiations, and offloading a player who is making a useful contribution to the club.

We all thought Origi was done at the club when he went out on loan, so it shows us why Klopp is in charge and not us! Equally, we didn't want to lose Coutinho, but we made sure we rinsed Barcelona for him when he left.

But if Minamino wants to stay and Klopp wants to keep him, then he will stay.
But if Minamino wants to stay and Klopp wants to keep him, then he will stay.

This is an obvious truism. But if Klopp has 6 senior forwards already, and if selling Minamino helps the club replace Mane/ Firmino when the time comes, it's entirely possible Klopp will see the value of selling Minamino. We know Klopp likes a small squad by the way, that's not even been mentioned so far. We also know Minamino would have already gone if someone had offered us what we wanted for him (which wasn't an outrageous fee to put off any potential suitor). The gymnastics on here to deny the obvious is odd.
Wouldnt surprise me if we only signed Carvalho in the summer

Fucking hell, if you think that you can volunteer to mod this thread :D
Fucking hell, if you think that you can volunteer to mod this thread :D
I do think that..

Really wouldnt surprise me.
Wouldnt surprise me if we only signed Carvalho in the summer

We might sign a midfielder, but that would probably depend on who will leave. Signing a backup right fullback is also a possibility, if we sell Neco ...
For what it's worth, this is Swiss Ramble on exactly the point I'm making, "A key element of #LFC strategy is they have become a club that sells well. In last 5 years only #CFC have made more from player trading than the Reds with £413m, but Liverpool £274m is well ahead of the rest of the Big Six: #MCFC £221m, #AFC £211m, #THFC £158m and #MUFC £81m." https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1499640173579182081?s=20&t=wcZAM9hyNXHUMSQKLUt3Vg

I think that figure is massively skewed due to the Coutinho sale. I get what you are saying that we wont stock pile players and need to balance the books. But I think the FSG model is clear and we have identified a market and profile of players that we are targeting 30-50 million who we believe are at the cusp of making the next step - Diaz, Jota, Konate. To fund these transfers I dont think we need to sell players, our revenues will finance that.

That does not mean we wont occasionally buy a Taki or Timikas to fill a gap in the squad or spend really big on a world beater like VVD or Alison.
We do make a lot from sales but how often do we sell a player that is regularly contributing? The bulk of our sales have been players who wanted out or youngsters that had been on the fringes but never really relied upon. I can think of a few players we might actively look to move on but Taki isn't one of them.
Summer signings will be interesting. I think the focus will be on resigning the players we have unless theres a real option on the table. Carvalho seems likely and perhaps a back up RB.  On that is Sepp van den Berg maybe an option there when he returns from loan,  he has played there or right centre back in a 3. Remember its a back up not a starter.   

Unless a real game changer becomes available at the right deal then there wont be any deals. I think if we got that done, likes of Mo and Sadio signed up and consolidate the squad as is then thats a good summer.

It may not be good some peoples mental health though!
This is an obvious truism. But if Klopp has 6 senior forwards already, and if selling Minamino helps the club replace Mane/ Firmino when the time comes, it's entirely possible Klopp will see the value of selling Minamino. We know Klopp likes a small squad by the way, that's not even been mentioned so far. We also know Minamino would have already gone if someone had offered us what we wanted for him (which wasn't an outrageous fee to put off any potential suitor). The gymnastics on here to deny the obvious is odd.

Ive already brought this up before, but it feels like the sales this summer arent in the backup positions, but rather one of the starters, due to the contractual situation. So the obvious I think isnt so obvious as you like to put it.
Yes selling Mane or Firmino is another way of bringing the number of senior forwards down to a manageable number. The idea of selling one of them has had even more pushback than Minamino though so I havent bothered exploring that. Its also my least preferred option because keeping Minamino but selling Mane/Firmino weakens us in meaningful (premier league and champions league sides) ways that selling Minamino doesnt.
Yes selling Mane or Firmino is another way of bringing the number of senior forwards down to a manageable number. The idea of selling one of them has had even more pushback than Minamino though so I havent bothered exploring that. Its also my least preferred option because keeping Minamino but selling Mane/Firmino weakens us in meaningful (premier league and champions league sides) ways that selling Minamino doesnt.

The bottom line is, Klopp will decide who we are selling in the summer. He obviously loves the fact that we have a strong and deep squad (something that he has never had before), and is turning it into silverware ...
We do make a lot from sales but how often do we sell a player that is regularly contributing? The bulk of our sales have been players who wanted out or youngsters that had been on the fringes but never really relied upon. I can think of a few players we might actively look to move on but Taki isn't one of them.

We've been looking to move him on, but we'll never push him to go. He doesn't disrupt the group like Sakho did, and he's a more substantial contributor than the youth players we've moved on. We'll plan to do without him, but we'll also plan to integrate him.
Yes selling Mane or Firmino is another way of bringing the number of senior forwards down to a manageable number. The idea of selling one of them has had even more pushback than Minamino though so I havent bothered exploring that. Its also my least preferred option because keeping Minamino but selling Mane/Firmino weakens us in meaningful (premier league and champions league sides) ways that selling Minamino doesnt.

There is no preferred option here, I think Ward and company will plan the squad for next season according to the results we achieve this season, especially with how far we may advance in the CL. Then you have to consider what the future plans of certain players are in the squad who have expiring contracts.

I know this sounds like a cliche, but squad planning isn't like playing FM. Think I'm going to enjoy the rest of the season here, and have an open mind as to what the club decides to do with the squad going forward.
There is no preferred option here, I think Ward and company will plan the squad for next season according to the results we achieve this season, especially with how far we may advance in the CL. Then you have to consider what the future plans of certain players are in the squad who have expiring contracts.

I know this sounds like a cliche, but squad planning isn't like playing FM. Think I'm going to enjoy the rest of the season here, and have an open mind as to what the club decides to do with the squad going forward.

In supporter land where we 'theorycraft' strategy with no real idea what's going on I think it's legitimate to have a preferred option. That said, I'm totally with you on enjoying the rest of the season and having an open mind about what the club decides to do. It'd be a bit silly to assume our clueless musings on an internet forum should make us dogmatically sure about what the club should or will do.
Let's hope the £8m is available to swoop for Harrison Reed this summer
Quote from: TepidT2O on March  4, 2022, 08:23:33 pm
Wouldnt surprise me if we only signed Carvalho in the summer

Personally Id be surprised if that was the case.

Equally Id be surprised if we bought more than 1 player who would be considered a genuine option for the 1st XI from Day 1. I think it may be 1 midfielder and a couple of young/back up players.

A lot may depend on who may ask to leave and who wants to stay. At Liverpool and for our targets. I dont see many, if any player, in our current squad that well actively look to move on (excluding those with contracts expiring in summer 22).
Personally Id be surprised if that was the case.

Equally Id be surprised if we bought more than 1 player who would be considered a genuine option for the 1st XI from Day 1. I think it may be 1 midfielder and a couple of young/back up players.

A lot may depend on who may ask to leave and who wants to stay. At Liverpool and for our targets. I dont see many, if any player, in our current squad that well actively look to move on (excluding those with contracts expiring in summer 22).

Apart from some of those like Origi, Minamino etc that we have been entertaining offers for, if we signed Carvalho then we dont need anyone. Even if we didnt sign Carvalho, we dont need anyone.
Is there any reason to sell Minamino? He scores in every game he plays?

Wouldn`t mind keeping Origi either.
Is there any reason to sell Minamino? He scores in every game he plays?

Wouldn`t mind keeping Origi either.

I mean I'd prob keep Minamino unless his sale allows for an additional top level forward signing.

Not really sure why we'd keep Origi, he doesn't offer all that much of anything.
Quote from: TepidT2O on March  4, 2022, 08:23:33 pm
Wouldnt surprise me if we only signed Carvalho in the summer

I guarantee you we will be making more than one signing
I guarantee you we will be making more than one signing

Oh, do tell us please.
Happy to have a bet (donation to the winners charity) that it will be a minimum of two
I mean I agree, but Id have taken that bet last summer too.

I think well get carvalho and a midfielder in with decisions to be made on Ox, Milner, Origi and Minamino.

What we do with the contracts of Salah, Mane and Firmino will have a huge impact too.

If Milner leaves and Williams is sold, then I imagine wed look for someone who can cover right back.
I mean I'd prob keep Minamino unless his sale allows for an additional top level forward signing.

Not really sure why we'd keep Origi, he doesn't offer all that much of anything.

No? So if we win the league this season that goal against Wolves will mean nothing? He`s Divock Origi.
Happy to have a bet (donation to the winners charity) that it will be a minimum of two

Guarenteed?
Personally Id be surprised if that was the case.

Equally Id be surprised if we bought more than 1 player who would be considered a genuine option for the 1st XI from Day 1. I think it may be 1 midfielder and a couple of young/back up players.

A lot may depend on who may ask to leave and who wants to stay. At Liverpool and for our targets. I dont see many, if any player, in our current squad that well actively look to move on (excluding those with contracts expiring in summer 22).

Our ins in the summer are dependent on outs. Not necessarily 'sell to buy' in monetary terms but in terms of the squad and numbers.

First things first the future of our forwards is up in the air. It's only Diaz who we can be sure will be here next season. Salah, Mane and Firmino are going to be down to the last year of their contract - as it stands - and Minamino and Origi could well move on. What happens there will depend whether we need another forward or two.

Defensively we're well set now, but if Neco Williams and Gomez were to move on then that's a right back and potentially another centre back we'd need.

Midfield wise I still think we're one short in terms of another Fabinho/Henderson type. We know we can't rely on Thiago to stay fit. Ox and Milner could move on. Hopefully the Carvalho deal happens but we'd still be looking at someone else.

A few are likely to move on from our current squad (not just returning loan players) which would then require us to bring a few in.

One thing to be mindful of is the homegrown quota which also makes the Carvalho deal important. Ox, Gomez, Neco, Nat, Milner could all move on. Replacing Adrian with a 3rd choice homegrown keeper has got to be likely.
Quote from: TepidT2O on March  4, 2022, 08:23:33 pm
Wouldnt surprise me if we only signed Carvalho in the summer
I would pretty shocked at that unless they waiting one more year for a MFer. Keita contract decision is the most important imo.
Ox also has 1 year left think he probably sold and Origi likely gone Along with Milner.
Keita/Thiago/Jones/Elliott with Hendo being able to help in the MF spots should be enough but availability there is an issue.
I would pretty shocked at that unless they waiting one more year for a MFer. Keita contract decision is the most important imo.
Ox also has 1 year left think he probably sold and Origi likely gone Along with Milner.
Keita/Thiago/Jones/Elliott with Hendo being able to help in the MF spots should be enough but availability there is an issue.

If we keep Milner and Keita then we may just stick with Fabinho/Henderson/Milner/Keita/Thiago/Jones/Elliott and Carvalho if he signs who could effectively replace Ox. Another signing probably would be dependent on someone else leaving.

With regards to the forwards then we could lose 1 or 2 numbers wise because 7 senior players is a lot. Firmino/Minamino/Origi would be the most expendable, not that you'd want to lose them. Minamino is the ideal squad player, Origi has produced many big moments and Bobby has been a great player but now wrong side of 30 and lower output and regular muscle injuries. The reality is, probably 2 of these will go, maybe all 3 and that would require someone else in, or Gordon stepping up.
