« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 451 452 453 454 455 [456]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 815140 times)

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18200 on: Today at 09:36:08 pm »
Quote from: masher on Today at 07:44:04 pm
That is simply not true, we are good at getting good value for the players we sell but we havent sold anyone who the manager wanted to keep. If anything we are happy for players to run down their contracts and retain them for an additional year than sell them.

I shouldn't have begun my post that way, it was guaranteed to be read like it was. To be clear, I doubt we sell players when they're desperate not to be sold. I think, thanks in part to Klopp, we treat senior players really well and if they're adamant they want to stay we don't force players out (unless they have other issues that is, ala Sakho). However, we know we can only spend what we earn, and we know that we like to buy players. So we know that selling players to bring funds in is part of our model to refresh the squad. There are multiple players we've bought, or developed through the youth system in the past few years, who've then been sold for profit. Sometimes they've felt like 'punts', the sort of player that we hope will develop into what we want, and if they don't, we can sell them on. It's important to note that we have to do this, if we don't we simply can't sign new players because unlike other clubs, we spend what we earn. This is consistently said by the journalists the club briefs too, 'incomings are dependant on outgoings'. And that isn't, 'oh we'll think about replacing anyone who turns out to get sold', we're far more proactive in the market than that. We're intentionally seeking to mould our squad and playing team according to a particular style and type and we have a profile of player we want. This doesn't mean it's our entire model, or that we'll ALWAYS sell a player instead of letting them leave on a free. Sometimes we clearly value a player's final year more than any transfer fee, or we just don't receive the fee we want, or the player wants to play out their last year. But it is PART of our model, as I said.

For what it's worth, this is Swiss Ramble on exactly the point I'm making, "A key element of #LFC strategy is they have become a club that sells well. In last 5 years only #CFC have made more from player trading than the Reds with £413m, but Liverpool £274m is well ahead of the rest of the Big Six: #MCFC £221m, #AFC £211m, #THFC £158m and #MUFC £81m." https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1499640173579182081?s=20&t=wcZAM9hyNXHUMSQKLUt3Vg
« Last Edit: Today at 09:43:40 pm by Knight »
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,887
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18201 on: Today at 09:36:49 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:47:06 pm
Then you should be able to point to lots of players a) who wanted to stay and b) whom the manager wanted to keep, but who have been sold by us. During the Klopp era.

Very few players have wanted to leave since Klopp got here, funnily enough. ;)

There's a difference between moving on a player who clearly isn't good enough or a player leaving because of a stalemate over contract negotiations, and offloading a player who is making a useful contribution to the club.

We all thought Origi was done at the club when he went out on loan, so it shows us why Klopp is in charge and not us! Equally, we didn't want to lose Coutinho, but we made sure we rinsed Barcelona for him when he left.

But if Minamino wants to stay and Klopp wants to keep him, then he will stay.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18202 on: Today at 09:39:59 pm »
Quote
But if Minamino wants to stay and Klopp wants to keep him, then he will stay.

This is an obvious truism. But if Klopp has 6 senior forwards already, and if selling Minamino helps the club replace Mane/ Firmino when the time comes, it's entirely possible Klopp will see the value of selling Minamino. We know Klopp likes a small squad by the way, that's not even been mentioned so far. We also know Minamino would have already gone if someone had offered us what we wanted for him (which wasn't an outrageous fee to put off any potential suitor). The gymnastics on here to deny the obvious is odd.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,278
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18203 on: Today at 09:41:13 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:23:33 pm
Wouldnt surprise me if we only signed Carvalho in the summer

Fucking hell, if you think that you can volunteer to mod this thread :D
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,894
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18204 on: Today at 10:17:43 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:41:13 pm
Fucking hell, if you think that you can volunteer to mod this thread :D
I do think that..

Really wouldnt surprise me.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,591
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18205 on: Today at 10:32:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:23:33 pm
Wouldnt surprise me if we only signed Carvalho in the summer

We might sign a midfielder, but that would probably depend on who will leave. Signing a backup right fullback is also a possibility, if we sell Neco ...
Logged

Online masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,380
  • hippie at heart
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18206 on: Today at 10:35:19 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:36:08 pm
For what it's worth, this is Swiss Ramble on exactly the point I'm making, "A key element of #LFC strategy is they have become a club that sells well. In last 5 years only #CFC have made more from player trading than the Reds with £413m, but Liverpool £274m is well ahead of the rest of the Big Six: #MCFC £221m, #AFC £211m, #THFC £158m and #MUFC £81m." https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1499640173579182081?s=20&t=wcZAM9hyNXHUMSQKLUt3Vg

I think that figure is massively skewed due to the Coutinho sale. I get what you are saying that we wont stock pile players and need to balance the books. But I think the FSG model is clear and we have identified a market and profile of players that we are targeting 30-50 million who we believe are at the cusp of making the next step - Diaz, Jota, Konate. To fund these transfers I dont think we need to sell players, our revenues will finance that.

That does not mean we wont occasionally buy a Taki or Timikas to fill a gap in the squad or spend really big on a world beater like VVD or Alison.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 451 452 453 454 455 [456]   Go Up
« previous next »
 