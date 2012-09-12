« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 811324 times)

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18120 on: Today at 08:58:49 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 04:20:45 am
David Lynch in a recent interview said he reckons that all that is needed to finalise the Carvalho deal is time to do all the medicals, paperwork etc so I reckon we might get official confirmation in the March International Break between the 21st and 29th.
Deal can't be finalised before July due to this being a domestic transfer......no?
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18121 on: Today at 09:08:12 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:31:30 pm
Well, Minamino is making a very strong case for himself to be with us next season. 10 goal contributions in less than 900 minutes this season is a pretty solid return ...
Statistically he's having a strong season - the issue is where he's picking up the stats, because I don't think there's been enough from him to be taking up a squad place, especially if he can be sold for profit.

He hasn't scored or assisted in Europe, has two goals and no assists in the league - where his goals came in late cameos against teams 3-0 and 2-0 down late on, respectively (Arsenal and Brentford at Anfield) - 3 goals in the FA Cup against the worst team in the PL and a Championship side fighting relegation, then 4 goals and an assist in the league cup, against struggling Championship side, again the worst side in the PL and to his credit, a struggling but near-full strength Leicester side.

You look at that body of work and he's productive in those circumstances, but I don't think he gets you those numbers against consistently superior opposition or if he is expected to produce on that basis in the league.
Online CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18122 on: Today at 09:09:52 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:58:49 am
Deal can't be finalised before July due to this being a domestic transfer......no?

If were coming an agreement with Fulham to effectively buy him (so not going to a tribunal) then think we can sign an agreement.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18123 on: Today at 09:11:12 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:58:49 am
Deal can't be finalised before July due to this being a domestic transfer......no?

You can announce a signed agreement at any time, just can't technically register a player until the transfer window is open.

Although because Carvalho's contract is expiring, it's a bit trickier. I presume Carvalho would be signing a pre-contract, which usually isn't allowed with domestic moves but I assume Fulham can give us some sort of dispensation?
Online Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18124 on: Today at 09:14:08 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:08:12 am
Statistically he's having a strong season - the issue is where he's picking up the stats, because I don't think there's been enough from him to be taking up a squad place, especially if he can be sold for profit.

He hasn't scored or assisted in Europe, has two goals and no assists in the league - where his goals came in late cameos against teams 3-0 and 2-0 down late on, respectively (Arsenal and Brentford at Anfield) - 3 goals in the FA Cup against the worst team in the PL and a Championship side fighting relegation, then 4 goals and an assist in the league cup, against struggling Championship side, again the worst side in the PL and to his credit, a struggling but near-full strength Leicester side.

You look at that body of work and he's productive in those circumstances, but I don't think he gets you those numbers against consistently superior opposition or if he is expected to produce on that basis in the league.

I love Taki, but with Marsch heading to Leeds I can't help but think the reason they were after Taki in January was because they expected to appoint him in the summer and reunite the two by paying us a fair price.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18125 on: Today at 09:27:07 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:58:49 am
Deal can't be finalised before July due to this being a domestic transfer......no?

I'm pretty sure we can 'sign' players whenever we want, its just the registration thats the 'transfer window'
Offline MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18126 on: Today at 09:49:23 am »
Minamino has improved & done well.
It may be the best time to sell him in the summer in terms of his market value.

But if Klopp wants to keep him & he wants to stay he definitley has shown himself as a good squad player
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18127 on: Today at 09:57:29 am »
I like Taki, neat and handy player, but at 27 and a minimally used squad player, he's better off going and being a more frequent and important member of another set up, be it Leeds or whoever. He's proven he's capable at this level, just not capable at the level Liverpool need even squad players to operate at.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18128 on: Today at 10:42:18 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:08:12 am
Statistically he's having a strong season - the issue is where he's picking up the stats, because I don't think there's been enough from him to be taking up a squad place, especially if he can be sold for profit.

He hasn't scored or assisted in Europe, has two goals and no assists in the league - where his goals came in late cameos against teams 3-0 and 2-0 down late on, respectively (Arsenal and Brentford at Anfield) - 3 goals in the FA Cup against the worst team in the PL and a Championship side fighting relegation, then 4 goals and an assist in the league cup, against struggling Championship side, again the worst side in the PL and to his credit, a struggling but near-full strength Leicester side.

You look at that body of work and he's productive in those circumstances, but I don't think he gets you those numbers against consistently superior opposition or if he is expected to produce on that basis in the league.

Can you really expect more from a 6th choice attacker than scoring regularly in the domestic cups, and resting the starting attackers in those competitions?
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18129 on: Today at 10:51:33 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:08:12 am
Statistically he's having a strong season - the issue is where he's picking up the stats, because I don't think there's been enough from him to be taking up a squad place, especially if he can be sold for profit.

He hasn't scored or assisted in Europe, has two goals and no assists in the league - where his goals came in late cameos against teams 3-0 and 2-0 down late on, respectively (Arsenal and Brentford at Anfield) - 3 goals in the FA Cup against the worst team in the PL and a Championship side fighting relegation, then 4 goals and an assist in the league cup, against struggling Championship side, again the worst side in the PL and to his credit, a struggling but near-full strength Leicester side.

You look at that body of work and he's productive in those circumstances, but I don't think he gets you those numbers against consistently superior opposition or if he is expected to produce on that basis in the league.
Surely, this is exactly what you want from a squad player when you're competing on four fronts. How many assists do you want him to get when he's played less than 90 minutes in the league and got two goals from that? He hasn't been playing much because he's essentially sixth choice, but there's no denying he's produced the goods when he's had to. I can't see us standing in his way if he wants to move but I also don't see why we'd want him to when a) Origi's going anyway and b) he finally looks at the level we were expecting him to be.
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18130 on: Today at 10:54:05 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:08:12 am
Statistically he's having a strong season - the issue is where he's picking up the stats, because I don't think there's been enough from him to be taking up a squad place, especially if he can be sold for profit.

He hasn't scored or assisted in Europe, has two goals and no assists in the league - where his goals came in late cameos against teams 3-0 and 2-0 down late on, respectively (Arsenal and Brentford at Anfield) - 3 goals in the FA Cup against the worst team in the PL and a Championship side fighting relegation, then 4 goals and an assist in the league cup, against struggling Championship side, again the worst side in the PL and to his credit, a struggling but near-full strength Leicester side.

You look at that body of work and he's productive in those circumstances, but I don't think he gets you those numbers against consistently superior opposition or if he is expected to produce on that basis in the league.

Sort of agree, but also disagree.

Considering his place in the pecking order and his contribution this season, I think he's more than shown he's worthy of a place in the squad. At the moment we're not having to leave anyone out. But if we'd had a tougher cup draw for example and gone out early in both, its obviously a very different story. We're close to having two really top XIs and I'd think Minamino would slot in nicely in the second one (oh god please don't pre-empt a PeterTheRed squad depth list). It's all quite interesting, if a bit nerve-wracking, to see what happens with the attack moving forward. The only ones who are actually nailed down are Diogo and Luis. The magnificent three all have expiring contracts, as does Origi. Summer will be 'interesting'
Offline kloppismydad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18131 on: Today at 10:56:42 am »
Will be interesting to see where Taki goes if he ends up leaving. I don't see him sticking around in the PL. Germany would make a lot of sense for him.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18132 on: Today at 11:05:00 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:54:05 am
Sort of agree, but also disagree.

Considering his place in the pecking order and his contribution this season, I think he's more than shown he's worthy of a place in the squad. At the moment we're not having to leave anyone out. But if we'd had a tougher cup draw for example and gone out early in both, its obviously a very different story. We're close to having two really top XIs and I'd think Minamino would slot in nicely in the second one (oh god please don't pre-empt a PeterTheRed squad depth list). It's all quite interesting, if a bit nerve-wracking, to see what happens with the attack moving forward. The only ones who are actually nailed down are Diogo and Luis. The magnificent three all have expiring contracts, as does Origi. Summer will be 'interesting'

Milner (36) Free agent
Adrian (35) Free agent
Henderson (31)
Van Dijk (30)
Thiago (30)
Firmino (30)
Matip (30)

Salah (29)
Alisson (29)
Mane (29)
Fabinho (28)
Oxlade-Chamberlain (28)
Karius (28) Free agent
Robertson (27)
Keita (27)
Minamino (27)
Origi (26)
Davies (26)
Jota (25)
Diaz (25)
Tsimikas (25)
Gomez (24)
Phillips (24)
Ojo (24)

Alexander-Arnold (23)
Kelleher (23)
Konate (22)
Woodburn (22)
Jones (21)
R. Williams (21)
Dixon-Bonner (21)
N.Williams (20)
Van den Berg (20)
Morton (19)
Koumetio (19)
Pitaluga (19)
Beck (19)
Elliott (18)
Bradley (18)
Frauendorf (18)
Woltman (18)
Blair (18)
Musialowski (18)
Gordon (17)
Online Gods_Left_Boot

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18133 on: Today at 12:10:56 pm »
Squad list!  :champ :champ :champ :scarf :scarf :scarf :thumbup :thumbup :thumbup
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18134 on: Today at 12:11:49 pm »
I prefer the ones where he's got Gomez and Firmino as midfielders, Kelleher as an attacker and Klopp as a groundsman
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18135 on: Today at 12:15:36 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:51:33 am
Surely, this is exactly what you want from a squad player when you're competing on four fronts. How many assists do you want him to get when he's played less than 90 minutes in the league and got two goals from that? He hasn't been playing much because he's essentially sixth choice, but there's no denying he's produced the goods when he's had to. I can't see us standing in his way if he wants to move but I also don't see why we'd want him to when a) Origi's going anyway and b) he finally looks at the level we were expecting him to be.
I want him to be more effective against a greater standard of opposition, which he isn't. I'm very happy with Taki's cup contributions but he's just not an option in top-tier Champions League and Premier league games. We have players like Tsimikas who doesn't play a great number of minutes but doesn't represent as great a drop off, for example.

In terms of direct replacements you can say Minamino is a 6th choice, but we've seen him used as a midfielder, in both wide slots and as a forward, so in reality he's never that far away from the XI given a few players been unavailable, due to his use as a utility player. I like him, I just don't think we have the need for him now there's an additional attacker been brought in who will take even more minutes away from him and given that Elliott and even Gordon are big prospects who share certain positions with Minamino.
Online Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18136 on: Today at 12:22:20 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 10:56:42 am
Will be interesting to see where Taki goes if he ends up leaving. I don't see him sticking around in the PL. Germany would make a lot of sense for him.

A reunion with Marsch at Leeds makes sense.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18137 on: Today at 01:28:33 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:08:12 am
Statistically he's having a strong season - the issue is where he's picking up the stats, because I don't think there's been enough from him to be taking up a squad place, especially if he can be sold for profit.

He hasn't scored or assisted in Europe, has two goals and no assists in the league - where his goals came in late cameos against teams 3-0 and 2-0 down late on, respectively (Arsenal and Brentford at Anfield) - 3 goals in the FA Cup against the worst team in the PL and a Championship side fighting relegation, then 4 goals and an assist in the league cup, against struggling Championship side, again the worst side in the PL and to his credit, a struggling but near-full strength Leicester side.

You look at that body of work and he's productive in those circumstances, but I don't think he gets you those numbers against consistently superior opposition or if he is expected to produce on that basis in the league.

If we want to do well in the domestic cups, while realizing that Klopp will rotate and prioritize the league and CL, then we need players like Minamino to get us to the latter stages.  Doesn't really matter if he''s just scoring in the cups, that's what he's needed for right now. 
Online El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18138 on: Today at 02:17:06 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:28:33 pm
If we want to do well in the domestic cups, while realizing that Klopp will rotate and prioritize the league and CL, then we need players like Minamino to get us to the latter stages.  Doesn't really matter if he''s just scoring in the cups, that's what he's needed for right now.

Absolutely.

But there's always the counter argument, which is 'Ok great he's been immense in the cups for us this season. But if we get Chelsea away in the League Cup first game next season, and Man City away in the FA Cup 3rd Round, and lose both....doesn't he become a bit of a white elephant'.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #18139 on: Today at 02:22:38 pm »
I completely understand and to an extent agree on the counter-arguments to what I'm putting forward on Minamino. It's very situational as to how good a use you get out of him or certain other squad players, I just think given Elliott and Gordon's intended development curves and the introduction of Diaz, possibly Carvalho (and probably an additional midfielder in the summer) he becomes one of the players you can make a reasonable fee on, sell at a profit and not really miss from the squad.

The only way I envisage him staying is if one of Bobby or Sadio leaves.
