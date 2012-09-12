Well, Minamino is making a very strong case for himself to be with us next season. 10 goal contributions in less than 900 minutes this season is a pretty solid return ...



Statistically he's having a strong season - the issue is where he's picking up the stats, because I don't think there's been enough from him to be taking up a squad place, especially if he can be sold for profit.He hasn't scored or assisted in Europe, has two goals and no assists in the league - where his goals came in late cameos against teams 3-0 and 2-0 down late on, respectively (Arsenal and Brentford at Anfield) - 3 goals in the FA Cup against the worst team in the PL and a Championship side fighting relegation, then 4 goals and an assist in the league cup, against struggling Championship side, again the worst side in the PL and to his credit, a struggling but near-full strength Leicester side.You look at that body of work and he's productive in those circumstances, but I don't think he gets you those numbers against consistently superior opposition or if he is expected to produce on that basis in the league.