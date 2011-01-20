Bellingham is the real deal, for me, he's the best midfielder in his age group by some distance and he's in the same bracket, if not better, than players like Tchouameni (different style player though) who's 4 years older.



Bellingham falls into the Van Dijk and Alisson 'just pay it' bracket for me, because he's phenomenal. People can talk about Sancho flopping all they want (after less than one season dropped into one of the most dysfunctional sides in the league who ruined their balance with the Ronaldo purchase shortly after), but the two situations really aren't equitable.



Bellingham has tremendous drive, balance, technique, is strong and wiry and will only get more powerful, is mobile and can basically do everything a high quality box to box midfielder can. He's also of a mentality that should just not belong to an 18 year old - in interviews he's talked about Dortmund as 'my team,' with a steeliness of a seasoned pro. This is an 18 year old in a foreign country. After the Rangers debacle last week he said he wouldn't allow anyone in 'his team' again to treat the away leg as a foregone conclusion. It's not idle boasts of a teenager, he says it, you believe it. He's become a real leader at a young age. He's also got a bit of nastiness and snide in him and I can't say I dislike that in a few players on a team.



5 goals and 10 assists this season, some of the best progressive stats you'll see as well as good defensive numbers and a heoric pressing work rate. First player in a long time I'll be genuinely gutted if he goes elsewhere.