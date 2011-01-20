« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

scatman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18000 on: Yesterday at 11:38:51 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:37:09 pm
Messi peak wasnt when we had Arbeloa.
and he certainly wasn't invisible in the CL semis, he was probably the only one that turned up lol
Classycara

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18001 on: Yesterday at 11:43:02 pm
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 11:38:51 pm
and he certainly wasn't invisible in the CL semis, he was probably the only one that turned up lol
Yeah, mad shout. Was their best player by miles. Had the most shots of anyone in the match, dribbles too apparently. And set up their two other best chances.
MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18002 on: Today at 12:20:55 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:26:29 pm
I don't know why people are putting Bellingham and Rice in the same boat. Bellingham is still 18, and has enough time for 2 more big moves in his career. The first one will probably happen in the summer of 2023, just after he turns 20.

Rice is 23 already, and his next move will probably be his big one. Since Chelsea don't need him, I doubt he will be going back there. Man City have Rodri, so no real need for him. That leaves Man Utd, who will be desperate to make their next big English signing in the summer ...
I put them together because both are over valued. Or at least I see our club thinking they are both over valued. Now you know. ;)
afc turkish

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18003 on: Today at 03:37:00 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:37:09 pm
Messi peak wasnt when we had Arbeloa.

Robertson put a nice peak in the hair...
Persephone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18004 on: Today at 04:46:28 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:18:09 pm
I think this squad is pretty close to perfect I wouldnt be mad with no signings, even if we let go of Ox and Origi/Minamino, maybe promote Balagizi and Gordon thats it.
We need another quality midfielder, everything looks rosey now but our midfield can be very unbalanced. If we could find another all action midfielder to bring in the high energy to balance out the style and coolness of Thiago and Fab, that would be great.

I would not be surprised to see quite a few of our players be sold, it looks like we're trying to refresh the squad and we have a couple of players that are fairly injury prone and some that don't give us the value their wages suggest they should.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18005 on: Today at 07:54:31 am
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 11:38:51 pm
and he certainly wasn't invisible in the CL semis, he was probably the only one that turned up lol

You are arguing for the sake of it. We run all over them like a bulldozer. "Made him invisible" was certainly a hyperbole on my behalf, but he was far from effective, at the time when he was the best player in the World. Therefore, judging Raphinha based on last night is pointless ...
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18006 on: Today at 07:59:59 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:20:55 am
I put them together because both are over valued. Or at least I see our club thinking they are both over valued. Now you know. ;)

Our club was pursuing Mbappe when AS Monaco valued him at 150 million, and that is what PSG paid for him.  Once again, putting Bellingham and Rice in the same boat, just because they hold the same passport, is not very smart. Rice is a decent player. Bellingham has the potential to be the next Gerrard. We have a competent scouting department, so lets leave that judgement to them ...
Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18007 on: Today at 08:28:25 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:59:59 am
Our club was pursuing Mbappe when AS Monaco valued him at 150 million, and that is what PSG paid for him. 
We may or may not have been pursuing him then, but we weren't pursuing him planning to pay 150m for him. If I recall there were some rumours that we were hoping to win him over, with Klopp as a key attraction, in the hope of getting him affordably.

Monaco charged PSG 150m because it was PSG - i.e for at least two separate reasons.
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18008 on: Today at 08:42:33 am
Bellingham is the real deal, for me, he's the best midfielder in his age group by some distance and he's in the same bracket, if not better, than players like Tchouameni (different style player though) who's 4 years older.

Bellingham falls into the Van Dijk and Alisson 'just pay it' bracket for me, because he's phenomenal. People can talk about Sancho flopping all they want (after less than one season dropped into one of the most dysfunctional sides in the league who ruined their balance with the Ronaldo purchase shortly after), but the two situations really aren't equitable.

Bellingham has tremendous drive, balance, technique, is strong and wiry and will only get more powerful, is mobile and can basically do everything a high quality box to box midfielder can. He's also of a mentality that should just not belong to an 18 year old - in interviews he's talked about Dortmund as 'my team,' with a steeliness of a seasoned pro. This is an 18 year old in a foreign country. After the Rangers debacle last week he said he wouldn't allow anyone in 'his team' again to treat the away leg as a foregone conclusion. It's not idle boasts of a teenager, he says it, you believe it. He's become a real leader at a young age. He's also got a bit of nastiness and snide in him and I can't say I dislike that in a few players on a team.

5 goals and 10 assists this season, some of the best progressive stats you'll see as well as good defensive numbers and a heoric pressing work rate. First player in a long time I'll be genuinely gutted if he goes elsewhere.
Vinay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18009 on: Today at 09:02:02 am
I guess people don't want to talk about Ryan Gravenberch anymore now, then?☹️
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18010 on: Today at 09:12:52 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:42:33 am
Bellingham is the real deal, for me, he's the best midfielder in his age group by some distance and he's in the same bracket, if not better, than players like Tchouameni (different style player though) who's 4 years older.

Bellingham falls into the Van Dijk and Alisson 'just pay it' bracket for me, because he's phenomenal. People can talk about Sancho flopping all they want (after less than one season dropped into one of the most dysfunctional sides in the league who ruined their balance with the Ronaldo purchase shortly after), but the two situations really aren't equitable.

Bellingham has tremendous drive, balance, technique, is strong and wiry and will only get more powerful, is mobile and can basically do everything a high quality box to box midfielder can. He's also of a mentality that should just not belong to an 18 year old - in interviews he's talked about Dortmund as 'my team,' with a steeliness of a seasoned pro. This is an 18 year old in a foreign country. After the Rangers debacle last week he said he wouldn't allow anyone in 'his team' again to treat the away leg as a foregone conclusion. It's not idle boasts of a teenager, he says it, you believe it. He's become a real leader at a young age. He's also got a bit of nastiness and snide in him and I can't say I dislike that in a few players on a team.

5 goals and 10 assists this season, some of the best progressive stats you'll see as well as good defensive numbers and a heoric pressing work rate. First player in a long time I'll be genuinely gutted if he goes elsewhere.

The leadership stuff really stands out. There's a downside to it, which came through in a piece I read about him last week - the feeling that he has to try and do it all himself, a bit like Gerrard for us. You'd hope that in a thriving team like ours, he could control that aspect and realise he's one of 11 (or more) elite players, rather than the one Dortmund player who seems to be in any form under a struggling manager.

Would also say the hardest thing with Bellingham is working out his ceiling. You'd pay a lot of money for the player and man he is now, but for us to really push the boat out I think we'd need to be confident that he has levels to go up. No real reason to think otherwise, considering his talent and mentality.
Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18011 on: Today at 09:14:10 am
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 09:02:02 am
I guess people don't want to talk about Ryan Gravenberch anymore now, then?☹️
Gravenberch is great, I really like him, great feet for his size and really good technique and tactical appreciation of the game for his age.

But, he's a Raiola client. Which means he'll prefer to deal with his established cartel of clubs that he knows will give in to him and he'll want and likely get far more in the contract than Gravenberch's development and achievements warrant at this stage.

He's a slug and a parasite, Raiola, but he knows how to get paid.
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18012 on: Today at 09:23:46 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:42:33 am
Bellingham is the real deal, for me, he's the best midfielder in his age group by some distance and he's in the same bracket, if not better, than players like Tchouameni (different style player though) who's 4 years older.

Bellingham falls into the Van Dijk and Alisson 'just pay it' bracket for me, because he's phenomenal. People can talk about Sancho flopping all they want (after less than one season dropped into one of the most dysfunctional sides in the league who ruined their balance with the Ronaldo purchase shortly after), but the two situations really aren't equitable.

Bellingham has tremendous drive, balance, technique, is strong and wiry and will only get more powerful, is mobile and can basically do everything a high quality box to box midfielder can. He's also of a mentality that should just not belong to an 18 year old - in interviews he's talked about Dortmund as 'my team,' with a steeliness of a seasoned pro. This is an 18 year old in a foreign country. After the Rangers debacle last week he said he wouldn't allow anyone in 'his team' again to treat the away leg as a foregone conclusion. It's not idle boasts of a teenager, he says it, you believe it. He's become a real leader at a young age. He's also got a bit of nastiness and snide in him and I can't say I dislike that in a few players on a team.

5 goals and 10 assists this season, some of the best progressive stats you'll see as well as good defensive numbers and a heoric pressing work rate. First player in a long time I'll be genuinely gutted if he goes elsewhere.

What do you think of Florian Wirtz?
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18013 on: Today at 09:27:56 am
Does Klopp's system need a Bellingham, notwithstanding how great he might turn out to be?
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18014 on: Today at 09:40:30 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:12:52 am
The leadership stuff really stands out. There's a downside to it, which came through in a piece I read about him last week - the feeling that he has to try and do it all himself, a bit like Gerrard for us. You'd hope that in a thriving team like ours, he could control that aspect and realise he's one of 11 (or more) elite players, rather than the one Dortmund player who seems to be in any form under a struggling manager.

Would also say the hardest thing with Bellingham is working out his ceiling. You'd pay a lot of money for the player and man he is now, but for us to really push the boat out I think we'd need to be confident that he has levels to go up. No real reason to think otherwise, considering his talent and mentality.
Also not 100% sure how fits currently he much more right now would be in the advanced CM then the controller spot. He Super talented and can keep getting better.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #18015 on: Today at 09:42:50 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 09:27:56 am
Does Klopp's system need a Bellingham, notwithstanding how great he might turn out to be?
Midfielders who can play under pressure, dribble and penetrate with passing and dribbling will always fit Klopp system. I Don't think currently Role wise he could play the role Thiago plays
