Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 04:14:32 pm
Youre probably not far off there. Every year the summer transfer window is an absolute shit show as far as our fans go on here and Twitter. Its been going on for years.

Write their own team off whilst bigging up other teams for who they sign

Its nuts when a certain player is suggested by fans, then hes talked about as a potential signing, then the rags use the player as clickbait with articles on LFCs supposed interest, and so finally when the player signs for another club, the same fans start frothing at their mouths at FSGs incompetence despite the whole link being their work of fiction and fantasy. It will happen if Mbappe signs for Real Madrid.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:22:31 pm
Id be gutted if he left. At his best when fit, hes immense. We were keeping a ridiculous number of clean sheets when he was playing regularly.

I think its pretty obvious that we wont force him out, really depends if he is angling for more playing time. Incidentally, he has complained about it before, but it was more do to the fact that he wanted more playing time to get into the England squad. Since then he hasnt complained at all.

I imagine next winter window, if he still hasnt played at all, he may ask for a loan away. But I think he will want to stay this summer at least.
I cant see us selling him unless we get £40-50m for him. I doubt anyone is making that kind of offer, but even if someone does, I doubt we find a player of similar quality on the kind of wages hes on.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:22:31 pm
Id be gutted if he left. At his best when fit, hes immense. We were keeping a ridiculous number of clean sheets when he was playing regularly.

Same. If he's able to get his fitness back then we 100% should not be selling. He has 2.5yrs left, plenty of opportunities will come and he's good enough to take them.
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:29:44 pm
I think its pretty obvious that we wont force him out, really depends if he is angling for more playing time. Incidentally, he has complained about it before, but it was more do to the fact that he wanted more playing time to get into the England squad. Since then he hasnt complained at all.

I imagine next winter window, if he still hasnt played at all, he may ask for a loan away. But I think he will want to stay this summer at least.

He lost his place because of an injury sustained on England duty. He was first choice before then, and first choice partner for Van Dijk before the latter's injury.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:27:58 pm
No one AT THESE BOARDS knows if we have money or not to sign Mbappe. Yet all the reports from France and Spain say that FSG and Klopp are pursuing Mbappe. You don't need to be Einstein to make a logical conclusion. You just need to take your heads out of your arses, and accept the fact that we are once again big players in the transfer market. And yes, I can sense your panic since that latest report in the Spanish press ;D

You dont speak for me.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:35:39 pm
My opinion on Sancho has nothing to do with his performances at Man Utd. He was always terribly over-rated in England, due to his inflated numbers in the DFB Pokal, and against the weaker Bundesliga teams. But we've already had this debate about 1,000 times, and you should have got it by now. The good thing is that Man Utd bought into the same hype, instead of doing what would have been good for them ...

Yeah, Kane makes sense for Man United..

The same Kane who has 5 PL goals and under-performing his xG of above 9..
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:06:06 pm
Quite right. Anyone saying we definitely DO have the money is talking through their hat...
 Ahem... ;)

 :lmao
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:27:26 pm
Its nuts when a certain player is suggested by fans, then hes talked about as a potential signing, then the rags use the player as clickbait with articles on LFCs supposed interest, and so finally when the player signs for another club, the same fans start frothing at their mouths at FSGs incompetence despite the whole link being their work of fiction and fantasy. It will happen if Mbappe signs for Real Madrid.
Every chuffin time  ;D
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:31:10 pm
"We regretfully announce that Mohammed Salah will be leaving the club having failed to agree a new contract. In other news the Kylian Mbappe deal has fallen through because of a failed medical due to an issue with his left phalange."

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
No one at the boards know whether we can afford Mbappe. No one at these boards know whether we are interested in Mbappe or not.

But Peter knows we are interested and he knows we can afford Mbappe.

Hence, Peter is not at these boards. Nor is he posting here. All I can infer from this is that somebody is pretending to be Peter, since Peter who knows stuff that cannot be known at these boards  ;)

Yeah, I know. It can get confusing.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:22:31 pm
Id be gutted if he left. At his best when fit, hes immense. We were keeping a ridiculous number of clean sheets when he was playing regularly.
He's had a few serious knee injuries.  It's probably a big gamble for us to rely on him to stay fit and be at the level we think he can be at in the long term. 
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:57:20 pm
No one at the boards know whether we can afford Mbappe. No one at these boards know whether we are interested in Mbappe or not.

But Peter knows we are interested and he knows we can afford Mbappe.

Hence, Peter is not at these boards. Nor is he posting here. All I can infer from this is that somebody is pretending to be Peter, since Peter who knows stuff that cannot be known at these boards  ;)

Yeah, I know. It can get confusing.

I know everyone likes to pile on Peter but every club in the world is interested in Mbappe and would take him if he'd go there.  It's clear that if he comes to Liverpool he'd have to accept much less money then he'd get at either PSG or Madrid.  Whether he's willing to do that or not is anyone's guess but the fact is, he hasn't signed for anyone yet so, who knows?  Why not us? 
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 08:22:53 pm
I know everyone likes to pile on Peter but every club in the world is interested in Mbappe and would take him if he'd go there.  It's clear that if he comes to Liverpool he'd have to accept much less money then he'd get at either PSG or Madrid.  Whether he's willing to do that or not is anyone's guess but the fact is, he hasn't signed for anyone yet so, who knows?  Why not us?

I was on board with this. But I just can't see a scenario in which we sign Diaz if we had any inkling that we could get Mbappe.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:26:14 pm
I was on board with this. But I just can't see a scenario in which we sign Diaz if we had any inkling that we could get Mbappe.

I think there's a minuscule chance that we sign Mbappe.  I also think, regardless of whether we sign him or not, that one of, or both of, Mane and Firmino will leave this summer. 
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:54:50 pm
So just to confirm, this means that you don't know whether we can afford Mbappe or not?
Lebron can pay the wages of course
https://www.thickaccent.com/2021/01/06/heres-why-lebron-james-and-kylian-mbappe-have-swapped-profile-pictures-on-instagram/
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 04:28:13 pm
On these Mbappé links; is just the Catalan-based SPORT with an Anti-Madrid agenda that were calling Spanish sources or has someone else claimed Kylians had his head turned?
Thanks Red Cactii, that's exactly what I thought when I saw the report had come from Sport.

Like everyone else, I'd love to see Mbappe in our team. I just happen to think that it's very unlikely. We were certainly interested in him when he was a kid at Monaco, and he's often expressed admiration for us, but I think those two things are being used as a bargaining tool by Kylian's camp - "What's your best offer? 'Cos Liverpool are also interested."

Anyway, back to reality. Are we going to bring in a new midfielder in the summer? I'd love Bellingham personally, but I've also enjoyed what I've seen of Tchouameni. I guess that's the level we'd aim at - someone established as a star in a good team, but ready to kick on another level at a bigger club. Someone like that plus Carvalho might be our summer business. We might also add the right-sided version of Tsimikas, though I think that's less urgent as we can cover back-up for Trent internally.

Then two other tasks - selling players who are too far from the starting XI, plus renewing contracts for at least two of the front three, plus perhaps Naby or Ox.
