Peter, is your surname O'Hanraha-Hanrahan?
I think that our focus will now shift toward Bellingham in the summer of 2023 ...
Quite right. Anyone saying we definitely DO have the money is talking through their hat... Ahem...
Well judging by last night's fiasco Jude definitely needs "someone to perform with".
To be honest, we have been told repeatedly that we are not signing anyone unless we sell someone important, yet Konate and Diaz seem to be doing fine for us ...
Contrary to reports, Liverpool havent made an offer to James Milner regarding a contract extension. [@neiljonesgoal via @TheRedmenTV]
Peter, apologies for shattering your ego but I think I can speak for all of RAWK (apart from yourself) when I say that if we sign Mbappe our first thought isn't going to be 'Oh fuck thats annoying, Mac-Red was right'
Come on, 90% of you are avoiding to mention Sancho at all these days, after spending the entire last summer claiming that he will make Man Utd title contenders. You like to make fun of posters who believe in something and give you sensible arguments about it, by making stupid jokes of the type "LeBron and Nike will be paying Mbappe's wages". Just because I can take a joke (no matter how stupid the joke is), it doesn't means I will let you off easy now that is becoming clear we are really contenders for Mbappe
he nchten lichten(he doesn't like it but he's gonna have to go along with it)
Maybe he knows that we've got Zidane lined up to replace Klopp
