LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,476
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:47:35 pm
These Mbappe links (whether they're true or untrue) could be the reason LFC are keeping their powder dry with Salah's contract negotiations?

I appreciate its a thin and very short straw that I'm clutching.
🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,760
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:03:40 pm
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 09:19:52 pm
It wouldn't be their chance creation getting better with Haaland in the team, it would be their chance conversion.

Yeah, this. I'm guessing they're on or under XG given the likes of Sterling score their goals. With Haaland they'd be much more likely to outperform their XG. And when it's already so much better than the rest of the league, that's pretty concerning.
Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:10:11 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:03:40 pm
Yeah, this. I'm guessing they're on or under XG given the likes of Sterling score their goals. With Haaland they'd be much more likely to outperform their XG. And when it's already so much better than the rest of the league, that's pretty concerning.

They are actually outperforming their XG slightly and we are underperforming slightly. They dominate possession for sure, but in terms of creating clear-cut chances I think both us and them are equals.

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,065
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:12:13 pm
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 10:47:35 pm
These Mbappe links (whether they're true or untrue) could be the reason LFC are keeping their powder dry with Salah's contract negotiations?

I appreciate its a thin and very short straw that I'm clutching.

It's going to be absolute mayhem when we do a joint announcement
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,466
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:17:06 pm
I am curious if we have Nordi Mukiele from Leipzig on our radar. Perfect age (24), big and strong (6'2") but still with a very good technique, will have only 12 months left on his contract in the summer, and can play several positions in our system ...

https://youtu.be/b1OWnTMmClk
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,213
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:21:35 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:12:13 pm
It's going to be absolute mayhem when we do a joint announcement
;D
amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,358
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:31:10 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:12:13 pm
It's going to be absolute mayhem when we do a joint announcement

"We regretfully announce that Mohammed Salah will be leaving the club having failed to agree a new contract. In other news the Kylian Mbappe deal has fallen through because of a failed medical due to an issue with his left phalange."
JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,962
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:31:21 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:03:40 pm
Yeah, this. I'm guessing they're on or under XG given the likes of Sterling score their goals. With Haaland they'd be much more likely to outperform their XG. And when it's already so much better than the rest of the league, that's pretty concerning.

Theyre not, theyre over
Chance conversion isnt a super important metric for a team . Lot of variance in it too

The point is theyre exerting huge control over teams this season, if they play a 9 who doesnt do much of anything defensively theyll have to give up something else. Maybe Haaland makes them better but he could equally sme them more vulnerable
RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:43:51 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:31:21 pm
Theyre not, theyre over
Chance conversion isnt a super important metric for a team . Lot of variance in it too

The point is theyre exerting huge control over teams this season, if they play a 9 who doesnt do much of anything defensively theyll have to give up something else. Maybe Haaland makes them better but he could equally sme them more vulnerable
Haaland feels like he could be Ibra all over for Pep.
Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,801
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:15:45 am
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 10:47:35 pm
These Mbappe links (whether they're true or untrue) could be the reason LFC are keeping their powder dry with Salah's contract negotiations?

I appreciate its a thin and very short straw that I'm clutching.

never happening, paper talk nonsense
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:36:00 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 03:15:45 am
never happening, paper talk nonsense

Don't underestimate us. We're the hottest destination currently in world football. Our club is very stable, dare i say the most stable. Fans are happy, the gaffer is happy, the owners are happy. We're fighting for the titles, we have invested in our team for now and for the future, the average age of our team is 25 (with Milner in it!). Only a fool wouldn't want to join Liverpool FC right now and in the next 10 years.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:57:28 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 03:15:45 am
never happening, paper talk nonsense
Wont count it out but I think it is unlikely.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,321
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:53:57 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 03:36:00 am
Don't underestimate us. We're the hottest destination currently in world football. Our club is very stable, dare i say the most stable. Fans are happy, the gaffer is happy, the owners are happy. We're fighting for the titles, we have invested in our team for now and for the future, the average age of our team is 25 (with Milner in it!). Only a fool wouldn't want to join Liverpool FC right now and in the next 10 years.

Its never been about the attraction of the club to any player. We are one of the biggest clubs in the world, with one of the best three teams in the world and the best manager in the world. Its the sheer sums involved however, no matter how its arranged.
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,466
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:14:40 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:53:57 am
Its never been about the attraction of the club to any player. We are one of the biggest clubs in the world, with one of the best three teams in the world and the best manager in the world. Its the sheer sums involved however, no matter how its arranged.

You must be terrified by that article in the Spanish press. After arguing for months that Sancho is a World class talent, this will be too much for you ;D
wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,232
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:43:37 am
Mbappe plays his best football off the left flank imo and we're stacked in that position with Mane, Dias and Jota, whilst fair to say Jota is likely going to be through the middle more often than not. Mbappe, of course, would be better than everyone we've got there but if there was any truth to these rumours then I'm not sure the Dias signing makes a load of sense, unless we're losing Sadio.

Dunno, it feels, and is, stupid to say that we don't need or want Mbappe, but it's not the position in that front line where we need to strengthen imo. Especially at the sums involved
LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:54:16 am
Too much positivity in here nowadays. When is Fromola back?
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,358
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 08:56:55 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:54:16 am
Too much positivity in here nowadays. When is Fromola back?

He's patiently waiting for a midfielder to get injured.
kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,002
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:23:49 am
Quote from: wige on Today at 08:43:37 am
Mbappe plays his best football off the left flank imo and we're stacked in that position with Mane, Dias and Jota, whilst fair to say Jota is likely going to be through the middle more often than not. Mbappe, of course, would be better than everyone we've got there but if there was any truth to these rumours then I'm not sure the Dias signing makes a load of sense, unless we're losing Sadio.

Dunno, it feels, and is, stupid to say that we don't need or want Mbappe, but it's not the position in that front line where we need to strengthen imo. Especially at the sums involved

Biggest red flag for me. Dont think wed have bought Diaz if we thought there was a chance at Mbappe. Its the right now where we need depth.
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,857
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:23:52 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:54:16 am
Too much positivity in here nowadays. When is Fromola back?

He's apparently done well for himself and got a job as a weatherman. Enjoyed himself immensely the last few days.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Flaccid Bobby Fowler

  • Supports the No To Racism campaign. Good lad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,312
  • *****In Istanbul, we won it 5 times*****
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 09:56:22 am
If in some crazy reality Mbappe would even consider joining us it would more or less be down to Klopp as the manager and he has two years left. Why would he bother coming to play for Klopp if he's gone a year after he leaves. The only way he even contemplates us is down to Klopp and perhaps the chance he isn't driven by money. In same reality, if he was to join, then Klopp needs to renew his contract for another 3 years or so. It's just too unlikely either happen unfortunately.
Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:02:59 am
Quote from: Flaccid Bobby Fowler on Today at 09:56:22 am
If in some crazy reality Mbappe would even consider joining us it would more or less be down to Klopp as the manager and he has two years left. Why would he bother coming to play for Klopp if he's gone a year after he leaves. The only way he even contemplates us is down to Klopp and perhaps the chance he isn't driven by money. In same reality, if he was to join, then Klopp needs to renew his contract for another 3 years or so. It's just too unlikely either happen unfortunately.

You think Mbappe would be here for the length of his contract if he signed? Personally think in a world where we signed him, it would be with all parties knowing that he probably goes to Madrid within 3-4 years anyway. The attraction of Liverpool now isn't just Klopp - it's that he'd be joining a team playing in the world's best league that is already equipped to win the title and the Champions League. And fwiw, while Klopp only has two years left he'll probably still be in position longer than the current coach at any other elite club.
El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,857
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:05:45 am
Maybe he knows that we've got Zidane lined up to replace Klopp
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 909
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:08:02 am
Quote from: wige on Today at 08:43:37 am
Mbappe plays his best football off the left flank imo and we're stacked in that position with Mane, Dias and Jota, whilst fair to say Jota is likely going to be through the middle more often than not. Mbappe, of course, would be better than everyone we've got there but if there was any truth to these rumours then I'm not sure the Dias signing makes a load of sense, unless we're losing Sadio.

Dunno, it feels, and is, stupid to say that we don't need or want Mbappe, but it's not the position in that front line where we need to strengthen imo. Especially at the sums involved
I think we will sign Mbappe and loan him back to PSG for a year to allow Bobby to run down his contract. That would totally mess with Peps head.
The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,213
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:12:06 am
We aren't signing Mbappe.
Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:16:40 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:23:52 am
He's apparently done well for himself and got a job as a weatherman. Enjoyed himself immensely the last few days.
:lmao

He gets some stick, sometimes rightly, but I think there's a few worse pessimists on here.
afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,051
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:21:07 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:23:52 am
He's apparently done well for himself and got a job as a weatherman. Enjoyed himself immensely the last few days.

 ;D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,466
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:27:36 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:12:06 am
We aren't signing Mbappe.

To be honest, we have been told repeatedly that we are not signing anyone unless we sell someone important, yet Konate and Diaz seem to be doing fine for us ...
tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,568
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:31:27 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:27:36 pm
To be honest, we have been told repeatedly that we are not signing anyone unless we sell someone important, yet Konate and Diaz seem to be doing fine for us ...

Don't think anyone actually said that?  And you can't compare signings like Konate and Diaz with Mbappe.

My feeling is that we're third in the pecking order of Real, then PSG, then us.  But if we do manage to somehow sign Mbappe, there's no way both Salah and Mane stay.  We just don't have the money.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,466
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:37:32 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:31:27 pm
Don't think anyone actually said that?  And you can't compare signings like Konate and Diaz with Mbappe.

My feeling is that we're third in the pecking order of Real, then PSG, then us.  But if we do manage to somehow sign Mbappe, there's no way both Salah and Mane stay.  We just don't have the money.

Of course they've said it. And you are falling into the same trap. None of us knows if we have or don't have the money, or who will have to leave if we do sign Mbappe. Some people just love to be negative, and bitch and moan about something. I couldn't care less if we sign or don't sign Mbappe, since we already have a World class team, and we are obviously a World class club. Therefore, less of that negative crap, and we can all enjoy the ride together ...
tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,568
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:39:00 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:37:32 pm
Of course they've said it. And you are falling into the same trap. None of us knows if we have or don't have the money, or who will have to leave if we do sign Mbappe. Some people just love to be negative, and bitch and moan about something. I couldn't care less if we sign or don't sign Mbappe, since we already have a World class team, and we are obviously a World class club. Therefore, less of that negative crap, and we can all enjoy the ride together ...

So you're saying that all your Mbappe talk isn't based on anything in reality, and just the dreams of a fan?
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,466
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:46:17 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:39:00 pm
So you're saying that all your Mbappe talk isn't based on anything in reality, and just the dreams of a fan?

No, it is based on the reporting of some respectable sources in France and Spain. They are all reporting that we are serious contenders for Mbappe, only some of our fans think that we are not big enough to attract him ...
tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,568
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:47:51 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:46:17 pm
No, it is based on the reporting of some respectable sources in France and Spain. They are all reporting that we are serious contenders for Mbappe, only some of our fans think that we are not big enough to attract him ...

But you've said none of us know whether we have the money or not?
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,620
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:51:19 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:47:51 pm
But you've said none of us know whether we have the money or not?

Luckily we don't actually need money to get Mbappe. He's coming on a bosman and his wages and signing on fee are Nike & LeBron's treat.
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,466
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:53:24 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:47:51 pm
But you've said none of us know whether we have the money or not?

Well, it was you who claimed that we don't have the money ...
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:31:27 pm
We just don't have the money.

Unless you work at a pretty high position at our club, you don't know this. Therefore, no need to bring these negative assumptions into the debate. We are big. We are financially strong. Lets enjoy the ride, with or without Mbappe ...
tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,568
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:54:50 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:53:24 pm
Well, it was you who claimed that we don't have the money ...
Unless you work at a pretty high position at our club, you don't know this. Therefore, no need to bring these negative assumptions into the debate. We are big. We are financially strong. Lets enjoy the ride, with or without Mbappe ...

So just to confirm, this means that you don't know whether we can afford Mbappe or not?
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,466
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:01:16 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:54:50 pm
So just to confirm, this means that you don't know whether we can afford Mbappe or not?

Of course we can afford him. Why else would FSG and Klopp pursue him, if we can't afford him?
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,702
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:06:06 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:37:32 pm
Of course they've said it. And you are falling into the same trap. None of us knows if we have or don't have the money,
Quite right. Anyone saying we definitely DO have the money is talking through their hat...

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:01:16 pm
Of course we can afford him. Why else would FSG and Klopp pursue him, if we can't afford him?
Ahem... ;)
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
