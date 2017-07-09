« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17760 on: Today at 10:18:53 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:13:29 am
For some reason, Mbappe wants to play for a big club. He is already at a richer club than Man City, in his home town ...
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/kylian-mbappe-real-madrid-psg-transfer-salary-b2017145.html
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17761 on: Today at 10:20:37 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:18:53 am
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/kylian-mbappe-real-madrid-psg-transfer-salary-b2017145.html

I'm sorry Chris but let me stop you right there. Peter has crunched the numbers, he's done the maths, he's analysed our finances and done a deep dive into the sponsorship market and he has provided conclusive evidence that Mbappe's signing will fund itself via increased sponsorship revenue.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17762 on: Today at 10:53:24 am »
I Believe!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17763 on: Today at 11:50:30 am »
Won't anybody think of the shirt sales?
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17764 on: Today at 12:01:36 pm »
You know, if it wasn't for Elliot Gordon Jones Kelleher Konate Trent Tsimikas Gomez Diaz and Jota you'd really have to question the overall transfer policy and the lack of fresh blood under 25.

FSG out!
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17765 on: Today at 12:01:42 pm »
Quote
Liverpool have been keeping an eye on Ajax winger Antony and have been hugely impressed by the manner the Brazilian has settled in Europe.

The 21-year-old would be keen on a switch to the Premier League. [@GraemeBailey]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17766 on: Today at 12:16:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:01:42 pm


I reckon hell end up at City.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17767 on: Today at 12:16:57 pm »
Bowen, Raphinha, Antony. I'm not loving the links to left-footed wingers/wide forwards.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17768 on: Today at 12:18:30 pm »
Get Antony!  He's younger and so in a few years he's entering his peak. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17769 on: Today at 12:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:16:57 pm
Bowen, Raphinha, Antony. I'm not loving the links to left-footed wingers/wide forwards.

Where are the links to Raphinha or Bowen? I've only seen comments to the effect of Liverpool rate both but are not interested in signing them. With Anthony, there seems to be a slightly different tone.
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17770 on: Today at 12:29:16 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:16:57 pm
Bowen, Raphinha, Antony. I'm not loving the links to left-footed wingers/wide forwards.

Don't forget Kaide Gordon.
