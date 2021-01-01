I think the squad is at a point we may not need to sign anyone in the summer(bar Carvahlo).



Diaz - Mane - Jota - Salah



Jones - Carvalho - Firmino - Elliott



Keita - Thiago - Henderson - AOC



Robertson - Tsimikas - Fabinho - TAA



Van Dijk - Matip - Konate - Gomez



Alisson - Kelleher

Once we sign Carvalho, we will have to see what we are going to do with Origi, Minamino, Phillips, Adrian, Davies, Ojo, Woodburn, N.Williams, R.Williams, Van Den Berg and the likes, who won't be in our first 22. Selling all those players won't be easy, and some of them (especially the younger ones) might end up on loan. Once we resolve that, we might try to upgrade our first 22, and that won't be easy ...Personally, I'd like to hear people's opinion on what spot in our first 22 we should upgrade in the summer, once we sign Carvalho and sell the fringe players ...