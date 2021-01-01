And if Carvalho ends up doing 12 months more at Fulham then Kaide could perhaps be that 6th option (incredibly raw but who knows where the coaching staff see him in 6 months time).





On Milner, I'm not surprised if we're offering him a new deal. I said earlier this season I thought we would, simply because he's still getting loads of gametime for us. I'm not convinced he'll sign though. The reality is that, if he renews, he should be seeing a reduction in minutes and you'd assume we're not offering him the same wages he's on now.Personally I'd prefer we let Millie go, as great a servant as he's been. For me, it's a bit like the Wijnaldum situation. I don't think that if Gini was still here we'd have seen Harvey get so much gametime in midfield, for example. Similarly, if Milner's here next season he'll continue to start some games and get minutes off the bench that could otherwise go to someone else. But I get it from Klopp's perspective - the guy is by all accounts the driver of standards within the squad, and can play in several positions. So it's not surprising if Jurgen is pushing for him to renew, I'm just curious whether the football ops guys will feel the same.Might be different if Milner said he only wanted to play for one more year, in which case no real issue in keeping him around before he transitions into a coaching role. I don't think that's the case though - he won't 'retire on a high' if we win the CL for example, think he'll go the Gareth Barry route and keep playing even if he ends up in the Championship.I really don't think we'll loan him. I certainly don't think we'd be making any commitments on it now, when Klopp and Lijnders will want to have him for pre-season. Maybe at the end of that they look and realise he's not quite ready, in which case I'm sure Fulham would be first in line, but we'll give him the opportunity to impress. Personally think that he'll benefit from being with the first team next season, learning our ways, even if it doesn't translate into a ton of gametime immediately.Reckon Gordon might be loaned though, as he's at a point where he might benefit from gametime in the Championship in the same way that Elliott did last season.