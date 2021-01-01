So a position that requires more running on a position that they haven't played. He not going to turn into a controller type MF at age 30, he can play 10 type MF but he always been better in the spot attacking btw the 6 and Cbs. I would rather just play Jones there then Firmino. Also Elliott super creative MF.
So basically, squad depth like this:
Diaz - Mane - Jota - Salah
Jones - Carvalho - Firmino - Elliott
Keita - Thiago - Henderson - AOC
Robertson - Tsimikas - Fabinho - TAA
Van Dijk - Matip - Konate - Gomez
Alisson - Kelleher
Release: Milner, Adrian, Karius ...
Sell: Origi, Minamino, Phillips, Davies, Ojo, Woodburn ...
Loan: N. Williams, R.Williams, Van Den Berg, Dixon-Bonner ...
U-23: Morton, Koumetio, Pitaluga, Beck, Bradley, Frauendorf, Woltman, Blair, Musialowski, Gordon ...