Pretty clear he's talking about players who are already at a club and trained in the club's way of playing - experts in it, if you like - who are now moving into over thirty territory, rather than signing new over-thirties players.



So no contradiction and no foxing.



Yeah, the idea that somehow Klopp is interested in mind games like Ferguson, Mourinho etc. is a myth. Opposition fans perpetuate that, simply because they don't follow deeper stuff about the club, Kloppo and how we work and then take his words in isolation and start spinning their own theories. Having observed and followed Kloppo during his time here (and from the bit of him I knew from his time from Dortmund), I think for most of the time, he talks what he feels. He is so straight forward as a manager I've seen and yet clearly knows what he can reveal. The key is that he knows what to hide, but he also doesn't speak downright lies. It's a testament to him that he even came on record and spoke about the false positives.