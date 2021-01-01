« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17600 on: Yesterday at 08:01:51 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 07:59:00 pm
If Joe Gomez wanted to leave to get minutes (hopefully he doesn't!) get me Jurrien Timber!
Or get that Duch kid at Preston, heard he's pretty decent...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17601 on: Yesterday at 09:08:35 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:35:45 am
Pretty clear he's talking about players who are already at a club and trained in the club's way of playing - experts in it, if you like - who are now moving into over thirty territory, rather than signing new over-thirties players.

So no contradiction and no foxing.

Yeah, the idea that somehow Klopp is interested in mind games like Ferguson, Mourinho etc. is a myth. Opposition fans perpetuate that, simply because they don't follow deeper stuff about the club, Kloppo and how we work and then take his words in isolation and start spinning their own theories. Having observed and followed Kloppo during his time here (and from the bit of him I knew from his time from Dortmund), I think for most of the time, he talks what he feels. He is so straight forward as a manager I've seen and yet clearly knows what he can reveal. The key is that he knows what to hide, but he also doesn't speak downright lies. It's a testament to him that he even came on record and spoke about the false positives.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17602 on: Yesterday at 09:22:43 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 07:37:59 pm
Us being willing to loan Carvalho surely undercuts the sell to him, which is presumably that we think he can contribute immediately. So its probably bollocks.
He probably tactically the Firmino Replacement. Guessing that Mane if anybody is sold in the summer is one, Firmino can still contribute and having a 4 of Diaz, Jota, Firmino, Salah Along with Taki, Possibly Ox still and Gordon it would be a good place for him get some PL time then come back. I would prefer him staying but Fulham have no leverage he out of contract in the summer, and it not the worst option for him to get PL playing time.
I think it better If Mane and Ox did go for him to be in the squad, learning and playing when needed etc but it the club along with the coaching staff will have more info at that time
« Reply #17603 on: Yesterday at 09:28:58 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 02:52:20 am
So a position that requires more running on a position that they haven't played. He not going to turn into a controller type MF at age 30, he can play 10 type MF but he always been better in the spot attacking btw the 6 and Cbs. I would rather just play Jones there then Firmino. Also Elliott super creative MF.

So basically, squad depth like this:

Diaz - Mane - Jota - Salah

Jones - Carvalho - Firmino - Elliott

Keita - Thiago - Henderson - AOC

Robertson - Tsimikas - Fabinho - TAA

Van Dijk - Matip - Konate - Gomez

Alisson - Kelleher

Release: Milner, Adrian, Karius ...

Sell: Origi, Minamino, Phillips, Davies, Ojo, Woodburn ...

Loan: N. Williams, R.Williams, Van Den Berg, Dixon-Bonner ...

U-23: Morton, Koumetio, Pitaluga, Beck, Bradley, Frauendorf, Woltman, Blair, Musialowski, Gordon ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17604 on: Yesterday at 09:53:54 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 06:50:00 pm
Kevin Palmer though eh?

Not reliable?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17605 on: Yesterday at 10:00:50 pm »
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17606 on: Yesterday at 10:20:18 pm »
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17607 on: Yesterday at 10:25:23 pm »
He's a fuckin' charlatan.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17608 on: Yesterday at 10:28:04 pm »
Oh dear, I'm confused now. For simplicity's sake, on a scale of an official club announcement and IndyKaila, where does he sit?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17609 on: Yesterday at 10:29:03 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:28:04 pm
Oh dear, I'm confused now. For simplicity's sake, on a scale of an official club announcement and IndyKaila, where does he sit?
Mid table

But to be honest, Indy kaila is every bit as reliable as Fabriano Romano. And funnier too.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17610 on: Yesterday at 10:53:47 pm »
Talking about Fabio Carvalho, it is interesting to mention that he has spent 3 years at Benfica's Academy, at the age of 8-11 ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17611 on: Yesterday at 11:01:07 pm »
He also want's to commit playing for Portugal as well apparently.  Good lad.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17612 on: Yesterday at 11:03:06 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:53:54 pm
Not reliable?

Still trading off being the first one to report us getting VVD at Christmas 2017; doesnt usually get much wrong as he usually gets his info from the other side of the deal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17613 on: Yesterday at 11:32:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:01:07 pm
He also want's to commit playing for Portugal as well apparently.  Good lad.

Smart lad. Wants to link up with Portugal's best striker since Eusebio for both club and Country.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17614 on: Today at 06:00:31 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:28:58 pm
So basically, squad depth like this:

Diaz - Mane - Jota - Salah

Jones - Carvalho - Firmino - Elliott

Keita - Thiago - Henderson - AOC

Robertson - Tsimikas - Fabinho - TAA

Van Dijk - Matip - Konate - Gomez

Alisson - Kelleher

Release: Milner, Adrian, Karius ...

Sell: Origi, Minamino, Phillips, Davies, Ojo, Woodburn ...

Loan: N. Williams, R.Williams, Van Den Berg, Dixon-Bonner ...

U-23: Morton, Koumetio, Pitaluga, Beck, Bradley, Frauendorf, Woltman, Blair, Musialowski, Gordon ...
We will see. I think Minamino probably going to stay, He wants to be here and great squad players. The Summer going to be interesting because the biggest summer buy is already here(Diaz) and it feels Carvalho is all but formally announced.
(nothing official till it announced). It just going to be interesting what happens contract wise with Mane, Firmino, Salah plus Keita. That the biggest questions imo. I dont expect Ox to be renewed. Also Pretty sure Origi going to be released. Keita could go either way on renewal. Wont shock if Adrian stays not the worse thing to have an old vet #3.
