PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17560 on: Today at 12:36:35 am
Anyway, it seems that my faith in Van den Berg was not unfounded ...

https://www.pne-online.net/forum/index.php?threads/best-trio-of-loanees.3435469/post-4149948
Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17561 on: Today at 12:44:29 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:36:35 am
Anyway, it seems that my faith in Van den Berg was not unfounded ...

https://www.pne-online.net/forum/index.php?threads/best-trio-of-loanees.3435469/post-4149948
Thanks for the link. Great to see he's doing so well and is so highly thought of.

By the way from that thread:

Quote
tcinders
Advisor to the Owner

    Thursday at 10:35 PM

    #10

 
There's me thinking Peter had no idea about spotting decent player's 😉
 
Reply

I thought I was on RAWK, still  ;D
RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17562 on: Today at 01:28:19 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:02:18 am
Interesting take from Jurgen on the players over 30 ...

https://twitter.com/carlmarkham/status/1492627072929308675
It good to have them you want experienced with younger player. Klopp also not fully responsible for the roster. Keep all of Mane/Firmino/Salah would be awesome but he talks about Diaz being a later Bloomer, same could be said of Mo not playing a lot from 20-22 too. From a team building having a early 30 player with younger players seems smart too. All 3 seems unideal.
You want an older vet with the guys in what supposed to be prime. It why they signed Henderson, and I expect Virgil to be at Liverpool till he retires, Alisson also probably too.
PeterTheRed

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17563 on: Today at 01:46:20 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:28:19 am
It good to have them you want experienced with younger player. Klopp also not fully responsible for the roster. Keep all of Mane/Firmino/Salah would be awesome but he talks about Diaz being a later Bloomer, same could be said of Mo not playing a lot from 20-22 too. From a team building having a early 30 player with younger players seems smart too. All 3 seems unideal.
You want an older vet with the guys in what supposed to be prime. It why they signed Henderson, and I expect Virgil to be at Liverpool till he retires, Alisson also probably too.

I know that people are dismissing the idea of Firmino back in midfield, but we have actually been able to see Klopp's first try against Cardiff for about 12 minutes, when Diaz was introduced replacing Jones, and Firmino was pulled back to midfield. I expect that we will see more of that in the coming months. There is absolutely no reason to think that Firmino can't be an effective advanced No.8 in our system. In fact, I think that by playing there, he can give us something that we are lacking from our other midfilders ...
RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17564 on: Today at 02:52:20 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:46:20 am
I know that people are dismissing the idea of Firmino back in midfield, but we have actually been able to see Klopp's first try against Cardiff for about 12 minutes, when Diaz was introduced replacing Jones, and Firmino was pulled back to midfield. I expect that we will see more of that in the coming months. There is absolutely no reason to think that Firmino can't be an effective advanced No.8 in our system. In fact, I think that by playing there, he can give us something that we are lacking from our other midfilders ...
So a position that requires more running on a position that they haven't played. He not going to turn into a controller type MF at age 30, he can play 10 type MF but he always been better in the spot attacking btw the 6 and Cbs. I would rather just play Jones there then Firmino. Also Elliott super creative MF.
Songs to Sing

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17565 on: Today at 04:31:50 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:46:20 am
I know that people are dismissing the idea of Firmino back in midfield, but we have actually been able to see Klopp's first try against Cardiff for about 12 minutes, when Diaz was introduced replacing Jones, and Firmino was pulled back to midfield. I expect that we will see more of that in the coming months. There is absolutely no reason to think that Firmino can't be an effective advanced No.8 in our system. In fact, I think that by playing there, he can give us something that we are lacking from our other midfilders ...

A lot more running in the 8
Red Cactii

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17566 on: Today at 06:44:11 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:36:35 am
Anyway, it seems that my faith in Van den Berg was not unfounded ...

https://www.pne-online.net/forum/index.php?threads/best-trio-of-loanees.3435469/post-4149948

Hell have been in England 3 years in the summer so hell have ticked off the homegrown requirements a few months before his 21st birthday. Very interesting to see what happens to him in the summer, another season of playing first-team football with PNE is ideal but cant help but think Gomez will want a change of scenery and we keep Sepp as the 4th CB who is also adept at playing RB (something a few posters is the glaring weakness in the current squad). Given hell have two years left on his deal in this summer Im sure well be keen to lock in an extension.
ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17567 on: Today at 06:46:27 am
There are talks (with Milner), but usually we dont comment about that, Klopp said of Milner, who has previously starred for Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Manchester City.

There is no reason for it, but I am in talks, the club is in talks with Milly, so we will see.

There is no chance Milly will retire next year so he is desperate to play on.

I understand it, to be honest, because life after career, when you are lucky enough to stay healthy, is much longer than your career.

https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1565161/Liverpool-transfer-Jurgen-Klopp-James-Milner-message-transfer-plans
ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17568 on: Today at 06:51:40 am
There is no age roof. Clubs think differently. They look at a player aged 32 or 33 and think: We cannot sell him any more. But if they are already inside the club then thats outstanding because they already have experience and desire and quality.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/feb/12/sadio-manes-best-is-yet-to-come-at-liverpool-says-jurgen-klopp

Interesting
Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17569 on: Today at 07:49:49 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:35:45 am
Pretty clear he's talking about players who are already at a club and trained in the club's way of playing - experts in it, if you like - who are now moving into over thirty territory, rather than signing new over-thirties players.

So no contradiction and no foxing.

Weird isn't it? There's no contradiction in thinking players don't necessarily decline in their 30's and thinking it's important to sign younger players; both things can be true at the same time.
Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17570 on: Today at 08:06:57 am
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 06:44:11 am
Hell have been in England 3 years in the summer so hell have ticked off the homegrown requirements a few months before his 21st birthday. Very interesting to see what happens to him in the summer, another season of playing first-team football with PNE is ideal but cant help but think Gomez will want a change of scenery and we keep Sepp as the 4th CB who is also adept at playing RB (something a few posters is the glaring weakness in the current squad). Given hell have two years left on his deal in this summer Im sure well be keen to lock in an extension.

I think we will, either to protect his value or because we see him as a real part of the first team squad. Obviously we're all hoping he comes back here and it's the latter (Preston fans seem to love him so that's a huge positive). Klopp's shown he has no issues in bringing through younger players so hoping Van Den Berg comes back in the summer ready to be part of the first team squad. Someone posted a compilation of him at Preston in his thread, it's pretty ace.
RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17571 on: Today at 08:29:11 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:06:57 am
I think we will, either to protect his value or because we see him as a real part of the first team squad. Obviously we're all hoping he comes back here and it's the latter (Preston fans seem to love him so that's a huge positive). Klopp's shown he has no issues in bringing through younger players so hoping Van Den Berg comes back in the summer ready to be part of the first team squad. Someone posted a compilation of him at Preston in his thread, it's pretty ace.
ideal would be Preston coming up to the PL and gets a loan to Preston next year.
Red Cactii

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17572 on: Today at 08:50:02 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:29:11 am
ideal would be Preston coming up to the PL and gets a loan to Preston next year.

As nice as it would be, it seems unlikely given they're 11th and have played more matches than almost everyone above them. Still another third of the season to go so not impossible for them to creep into the play-offs but it'd be a hell of an effort.
RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17573 on: Today at 09:37:28 am
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 08:50:02 am
As nice as it would be, it seems unlikely given they're 11th and have played more matches than almost everyone above them. Still another third of the season to go so not impossible for them to creep into the play-offs but it'd be a hell of an effort.
I agree but they basically 5 points off the playoff. Unlikely but it so close in that group you never know
Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17574 on: Today at 10:08:15 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:29:11 am
ideal would be Preston coming up to the PL and gets a loan to Preston next year.

Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 08:50:02 am
As nice as it would be, it seems unlikely given they're 11th and have played more matches than almost everyone above them. Still another third of the season to go so not impossible for them to creep into the play-offs but it'd be a hell of an effort.

Yeah, either way, he's not doing himself any harm judging by the way Preston fans are talking.
JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17575 on: Today at 10:17:42 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:49:49 am
Weird isn't it? There's no contradiction in thinking players don't necessarily decline in their 30's and thinking it's important to sign younger players; both things can be true at the same time.

Theres no contradiction but there is context. Klopps not just randomly talking about a football topic
I have zero idea what our plans are but one of his best players has just seen a younger top player signed in his position so theres a job of management to be done
Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17576 on: Today at 10:23:02 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:17:42 am
Theres no contradiction but there is context. Klopps not just randomly talking about a football topic
I have zero idea what our plans are but one of his best players has just seen a younger top player signed in his position so theres a job of management to be done

Of course there is, it's great that we planning beyond Mane. Again, the two things can co-exist at the same time.

I'm not sure what you mean by Klopps not just randomly talking about a football topic? I know talk of there's discussions about a new contract for Milner but he seemed to talking generally?
JackWard33

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #17577 on: Today at 10:27:19 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:23:02 am
Of course there is, it's great that we planning beyond Mane. Again, the two things can co-exist at the same time.

I'm not sure what you mean by Klopps not just randomly talking about a football topic? I know talk of there's discussions about a new contract for Milner but he seemed to talking generally?

Hes got 3 top attackers coming into their 30s and coming to the end of their contracts is the context (and Milner I guess) Id submit hes unlikely to make the case that players decline in their 30s in a press conference
And given the Diaz signing theres an even more pressing need to make Mane feel loved (I believe hes been talking up his value/ leadership qualities also)
