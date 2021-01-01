« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17480 on: Yesterday at 05:51:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:23:52 pm
Also this.  ;D

Are we really going to get into a De Jong measuring contest with Bayern?

I'll get me coat. ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17481 on: Yesterday at 05:53:27 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 05:46:22 pm
The Bobby Clark / Kaide Gordon route's the way to go, pick up the best from the rest and ideally before they're old enough to sign a pro contract.


In theory, yes. But the problem is getting them 1st team gametime, especially when we're competing at the very top for the prime silverware. Their development is therefore potentially stunted and they never become the player they may have done with a sharper development curve that included much more first team football at an earlier age.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17482 on: Yesterday at 05:59:49 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:51:44 pm
Are we really going to get into a De Jong measuring contest with Bayern?

I'll get me coat. ;D

I was involved in a Dick measuring contest yesterday; she didn't stack up well against other Met Police Commissioners I can tell you.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17483 on: Yesterday at 06:00:51 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:59:49 pm
I was involved in a Dick measuring contest yesterday; she didn't stack up well against other Met Police Commissioners I can tell you.

No shortage of Dicks there, tbf.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17484 on: Yesterday at 06:10:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:00:51 pm
No shortage of Dicks there, tbf.

Ain't that the truth.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17485 on: Yesterday at 06:50:01 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 05:46:22 pm
The Bobby Clark / Kaide Gordon route's the way to go, pick up the best from the rest and ideally before they're old enough to sign a pro contract.

That's one route.

The other ones are:
-Spend big on youngsters that are making first team appearances but for less-wealthy clubs or lower-division clubs.  Arsenal used to do this all the time with the likes of Walcott, Ramsey, and Ox.  They were all teenagers with first-team appearances for their clubs and made a lot of appearances in their first full season at Arsenal (Walcott - 30+, Ramsey - 20+, Ox - 20+).  We even did this with Jonjo Shelvey.  Fabio Carvalho is a unique case given his contract situation, but he could fit into this group.  Some, like Jude Bellingham, would go elsewhere for opportunities first.  These players are more expensive today, but if they have the quality, even with our squad, they can make an impact relatively quickly.  If they get a PL move first and play well, they quickly become very very expensive.  Michael Olise, only 20, went for just 8 million to Palace this summer.  If he does well there, expect him to cost a fortune, unless...
-Wait for contracts to run down for more proven players.  Saka will have only 2 years left this summer.  Even if he extends to say, 2026, he'd still only be 24 that summer.  Thus, you can still get a young talented player for far less than you'd expect (either a more affordable transfer fee or a free agent tribunal).  This only works if the player is willing to run the contract down and isn't going to take a major deal (Saka may already be on a decent wedge, but most players his age would sign a longer-term deal if it meant a huge pay increase).
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 05:33:19 pm
We don't have any number 8s who can do Keita's job as well as Keita either. But we don't much use that role in midfield. It's pretty well known around the game what we demand of our CMs, and it's not to be a controller/CM playmaker.

We definitely play better when we have Thiago in the midfield.

I think Jones and Elliott have the potential to play in that Naby role, they are both good at ball progression and in tight spaces. Their final ball and goal scoring will improve with age and experience.

However, we don't have a genuine playmaker in the team aside from Thiago. Hendo also has the passing range to switch play, but he is less press-resistant and not as good as Thiago at picking shorter line-breaking passes.

I think De Jong or Pedri would be perfect for us if we could get them in next year or two.

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:23:52 pm
Also this.  ;D


With Pedri, Gavi and Gonzales on their team, Barcelona might decide to sell De Jong in the summer in order to finance the next expensive attacker. Considering thay they've paid 86 million for him, they won't sell on the cheap. In terms of talent and ability, probably the perfect successor for Henderson ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:50:24 pm
With Pedri, Gavi and Gonzales on their team, Barcelona might decide to sell De Jong in the summer in order to finance the next expensive attacker. Considering thay they've paid 86 million for him, they won't sell on the cheap. In terms of talent and ability, probably the perfect successor for Henderson ...

 :lmao Nigel De Jong is more likely

Weve made our win big signing for this half of the decade

Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:01:34 pm
:lmao Nigel De Jong is more likely

Weve made our win big signing for this half of the decade

You've fuck all to back up your misery, so do you wanna keep it to yourself as it's becoming tedious now. It's every fucking post.
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:01:34 pm
:lmao Nigel De Jong is more likely

Weve made our win big signing for this half of the decade

Wait a minute. First it was "We are not making any big signings unless we sell someone important", and now since we have signed Konate and Diaz there is a new theory?
Its better off just ignored
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:07:02 pm
Joe and Ibou are the long term partnership though.
Van Den Berg might have something to say to about that
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:06:50 pm
You've fuck all to back up your misery, so do you wanna keep it to yourself as it's becoming tedious now. It's every fucking post.

No, how about you take a walk outside and cool off your jets?  :wave

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 02:28:46 pm
Gomezs time as the future or a first choice has probably sailed now. Hes come back from a serious injury and barely played, that isnt good for his long term outlook I wouldnt say. Van Dijk is starting to regain his top level after many games. Van Dijk and Matip have probably still got 3 years left ahead of him I believe and thats not a quality or drop off argument, I just believe thats whod Klopp would pick. He could still be a great player to have at the club but hes not the future anymore I dont think.
Matip Contract is up in Summer of 2024. I would think Van Den Berg is set to replace him then. Virgil can probably stay with Liverpool till he retires, He that good at reading the game but at some Point he going to be a once a week player(That probably in like 3-5 years).
I want to see Gomez more when he can get some time. Konate-Virgil seems insane defending wise but feel Matip and Gomez Passing next to Virgil fits better. However that might change over time.
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:56:15 pm
No, how about you take a walk outside and cool off your jets?  :wave

It's fucking tiring though.

Football is meant to be fun, it's meant to be an enjoyable past time, but all you seem to want to do is fucking moan.

Peter is right. You were posting about only spending if we sold. Now we've spent you've shifted so you can keep on moaning. Just give it a fucking rest.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 05:29:43 pm
Do we have an 8 able to do what Thiago can, other than Thiago?
Keita not the same level of passing though
I think Jones will get there but he not there yet.
De Jong my only concern is Defense number but he would nice to get
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:53:27 pm

In theory, yes. But the problem is getting them 1st team gametime, especially when we're competing at the very top for the prime silverware. Their development is therefore potentially stunted and they never become the player they may have done with a sharper development curve that included much more first team football at an earlier age.
Elliott should be included in that route. You get the talented young players move them into first team training and give them cup games then when they are ready for a more expanded role you make room in the squad. It going to be hard to break as a Starter but bench minutes, and starts vs Lower league sides when there is 3 games a week is there.
Kaide is 17 now turns 18 later this year. Lets say Salah signs till 2026. I don't know if I expect Mane and Firmino here after summer 2023. So Kaide keeps getting cup games and more bench next year then moves into the squad full time at 18 turning 19 as Mo Backup as 5/6 attacking option too keep earning time. By the time he is 20-21 Mo leg may not be able to play as many Minutes and he going to get more time.
Management wise has a done a good planning to get super talented young players and then Klopp has done well along with the rest of the staff getting them prepped to play at level needed.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:53:27 pm

In theory, yes. But the problem is getting them 1st team gametime, especially when we're competing at the very top for the prime silverware. Their development is therefore potentially stunted and they never become the player they may have done with a sharper development curve that included much more first team football at an earlier age.
That's where the Chelsea approach comes in useful, loan them out again and again and again, and eventually they'll either be good enough for a place in the squad or they'll be sold for a good profit.


Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 06:50:01 pm
That's one route.

The other ones are:
-Spend big on youngsters that are making first team appearances but for less-wealthy clubs or lower-division clubs.  Arsenal used to do this all the time with the likes of Walcott, Ramsey, and Ox.  They were all teenagers with first-team appearances for their clubs and made a lot of appearances in their first full season at Arsenal (Walcott - 30+, Ramsey - 20+, Ox - 20+).  We even did this with Jonjo Shelvey.

The thing is they were playing regularly for an Arsenal side that won nothing of note. Shelvey was getting games in an awful Liverpool team. The fee probably dictated that they played, if they'd been bought 2 years earlier for peanuts that pressure to play them wouldn't be there.
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 05:33:19 pm
We don't have any number 8s who can do Keita's job as well as Keita either. But we don't much use that role in midfield. It's pretty well known around the game what we demand of our CMs, and it's not to be a controller/CM playmaker.

But Keita doesn't play. Whereas Thiago is ever present when fit and when he's not our midfield is worryingly dysfunctional. What he offers is press resistance, penetrative passing, tactical awareness and defensive actions. When he's on the pitch we strangle opponents and maintain control.

Basically you're straight up wrong about what we demand of our CMs. We very much do need a controller/ CM playmaker if you're defining it by what Thiago gives us. No one else in the squad can give us that. Other players do some of what Thiago does, none of them do all of it.

De Jong might not be the right option but if you look at our midfield options and don't see the need for a controlling, penetrative, high defensive action 8 you've got a very different view of what Klopp wants from his midfield to me. Because it seems as plain as day that he really wants one of those. Gini gave him control, press resistance and defensive actions but not penetrative passing. Thiago gives him all 4. But we need someone else who can do it, because no one else in the squad can. 
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 09:17:10 pm
The thing is they were playing regularly for an Arsenal side that won nothing of note. Shelvey was getting games in an awful Liverpool team. The fee probably dictated that they played, if they'd been bought 2 years earlier for peanuts that pressure to play them wouldn't be there.

Yes, that is the question of quality.  Could players of that ilk get into this current side?  But that's the question for our scouts and team.  Jones has played in 60+ games since age 18, and we're after Carvalho.  If Jude Bellingham was a 17-year old looking to leave Birmingham, he wouldn't necessarily be first-team but he'd get plenty of chances and an opportunity to establish himself.  On the flip side, if we signed Olise last summer, he might've gotten lost in the shuffle.

It's all about the risk/reward for the player and team when signing 17-20 year olds with first-team football experience.  They may not be overly unaffordable yet, but are they going be able to make an impact and establish themselves?

Given the good work our current team does in integrating players, I'd think we can handle that route (hence the excitement for Carvalho).
Liverpool's transfer strategy.

Quote
Jurgen Klopp's answer in full:

"There is no key I don't think, apart from having some smart people in the right positions, but I am pretty sure other teams have that as well.

"So first and foremost, I am pretty sure it will be a success with Luis, but we should not judge him after one game. We should not praise the recruitment [yet], but I know what you mean.

"So the boys we brought in there were no real bargains. It was not that Alisson was not expensive. OK, I think today everyone would say: 'yes, that is the least price I would pay for him if I'd known how good he is'.

"That is similar to Virgil van Dijk , then we have brought Fabinho in, Naby Keita , Sadio Mane , Mo Salah ...so many players.

"There is no secret here, but our situation at this club is that our transfers have to hit the ground [running] because we can't make a £40m or £50m signing and say that if they are not playing then that is not important.

"That can always happen of course with injuries and stuff like this, but it should not happen very often because it's not that we say in Germany that we 'swim in money'.

"It's a wealthy club, there are no problems here but the policy is clear; we spend what we earn.

"If we earn more, we can spend more and if we earn less, we spend less.

"It is not that we cannot do anything [if we earn nothing] but for us it is very important that we have to do absolutely the right thing.

"We have to think once about it, twice, three times, four times and if we have to think about it for a fifth time it might be that the player goes to another club and we cannot change that.

"That is what we have done so far. The club have had some incredible free transfers with James Milner and Joel Matip .

"We brought in some real talents like Andy Robertson and we've had our own boys who were already here before I got here and it is just a mix of everything.

"I think that transfers are a very emotional business for the outside world and a very...what is the word in English...the fans think about it with the heart and we have to think about it with the head.

"So it just has to make sense, what do we need now? What do we need tomorrow? That's just the transfer business and it is not so easy.

"For us, it is pretty easy to ignore the public pressure and it is always like this.

"It is always that if you don't sign in these dates then you don't work and we see it slightly differently.

"I don't think that is different to any other teams, that is always the same but obviously with Michael Edwards and Julian Ward and their team, we have brilliant people here who make really good proposals.

"We, as coaches, make good proposals as well and so far we have found, more often than not, the right solution for this team.

"It's about timing as well. I am 100 per cent sure that a year later Diogo Jota would have had offers from other top clubs, that is how it is.

"In the year we got him, it might not have been the case, I don't know. It is similar to Mo, if he had played another season at Roma in the same manner, then there probably would have been other clubs in for him as well.

"So it is about timing, it is about what you need at that moment. We were lucky when we were looking for a winger at the first time that we found Sadio at Southampton.

"It was not that difficult to find him because he played and scored goals against us.

"So it was obvious, but for all the players it is the same; the most important thing for a signing and that a transfer works is that the team they join is in a good place.

"That helps massively that it is a settled team so the new signing doesn't have to come in and change the world on his first day. That helps massively.

"If you have to, as a new player - with all the new things you face every day - if you have to be the one that makes the difference the next Saturday against whoever, it makes life really difficult.

"And that was never the case since I have been here. The team have always already been good before a new player arrived so he could settle in. Some took more time and we didn't have to put any kind of pressure on any new arrival.

"I think the best example of that is maybe Fabinho. When he came here, it was really tricky to adapt to the way we play, the system we play with one No.6 instead of a double six.

"He had to adapt and we tried to help him but it was not that we could do it overnight.

"If you have time, I think all these boys...like a player who has the value of £50m or £60m or whatever, they all have quality. But how do you create a situation for them?

"You cannot create a situation for them, it has to be there and when they arrive they need to join a settled team and then they can help them to make the next step."

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-transfer-breaking-23065197

Love having a manager who gives an insight into what happens behind the scenes.
Tap-in merchant saying we hope to announce the signing of Fabio Carvalho after another meeting with Fulham soon.
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:06:50 pm
You've fuck all to back up your misery, so do you wanna keep it to yourself as it's becoming tedious now. It's every fucking post.

The more I see those posts, the more they resemble posts from a United or Everton fan..
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:50:24 pm
With Pedri, Gavi and Gonzales on their team, Barcelona might decide to sell De Jong in the summer in order to finance the next expensive attacker. Considering thay they've paid 86 million for him, they won't sell on the cheap. In terms of talent and ability, probably the perfect successor for Henderson ...

FDJ is rumoured to be on £354k per week. If that's true he won't be coming here.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:20:01 pm
But Keita doesn't play. Whereas Thiago is ever present when fit and when he's not our midfield is worryingly dysfunctional. What he offers is press resistance, penetrative passing, tactical awareness and defensive actions. When he's on the pitch we strangle opponents and maintain control.

Basically you're straight up wrong about what we demand of our CMs. We very much do need a controller/ CM playmaker if you're defining it by what Thiago gives us. No one else in the squad can give us that. Other players do some of what Thiago does, none of them do all of it.

De Jong might not be the right option but if you look at our midfield options and don't see the need for a controlling, penetrative, high defensive action 8 you've got a very different view of what Klopp wants from his midfield to me. Because it seems as plain as day that he really wants one of those. Gini gave him control, press resistance and defensive actions but not penetrative passing. Thiago gives him all 4. But we need someone else who can do it, because no one else in the squad can.

That's true for the most part, Thiago is our more progressive DLP, and it would be brilliant to have another like him, but the caveat is there are very few out there who are as good as Thiago in progressing the ball, while also being defensively stable like he is.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:29:44 pm
Liverpool's transfer strategy.

Love having a manager who gives an insight into what happens behind the scenes.

Great to hear that from Kloppo..
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 09:17:10 pm
That's where the Chelsea approach comes in useful, loan them out again and again and again, and eventually they'll either be good enough for a place in the squad or they'll be sold for a good profit.

It's a good approach to do for the youngsters at a club, which we also have done, but the amount of players Chelsea have done that to over the years is scary. It's almost like they're bending the rules or something, only there are no proper rules to mitigate that.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:09:56 am
FDJ is rumoured to be on £354k per week. If that's true he won't be coming here.

I don't think he's even that good.
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:58:59 pm
It's fucking tiring though.

Football is meant to be fun, it's meant to be an enjoyable past time, but all you seem to want to do is fucking moan.

Peter is right. You were posting about only spending if we sold. Now we've spent you've shifted so you can keep on moaning. Just give it a fucking rest.

The good old 'I'm negative and miserable, I want others to be negative too' kind. Even sensible people can get negative at times, when the situation is grim, but they know that negativity is not something to be proud of.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:00:38 pm
Cool - my response was also tongue in cheek. Though I do love transfers

Suspect this window will have calmed a lot of people down having filled the main gap we had (depth / succession planning up front) though obv some will always be unhappy

As was discussed some people like to talk about how we could improve the squad in the future or the moves the club might make whether were in a strong position or not
It does appear there are some posters that take offence to this (not saying you) which is their perogative but it just feels like they could stay out the transfer thread and discuss the current team elsewhere

We agree its a sensational squad now by any measure

I don't think discussing improving the squad or succession planning have been questioned, obviously can't speak for everyone to confirm that, but certainly not from me. The points that are questioned are when 'obv some will always be unhappy' group that you yourself has mentioned wants to spoil it for others, or when the actual healthy discussion descends into why we did not sign x replacement in y year to take a stab at us without considering any context of why that might have happened and ignoring the good job the whole team (owners, management, scouting and recruitment team) have done overall to get us to where we are now. I hope you get what certain people have been questioning now, and I hope you understand that it's not transfers that they are against.

I certainly love healthy discussions about squad building and succession planning anyway. We get to discuss the strengths and weaknesses of non LFC players, which may not happen rationally in respective club threads, so what's not to like?
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:29:44 pm
Liverpool's transfer strategy.

Love having a manager who gives an insight into what happens behind the scenes.
And to break it down even further, of what is a very insightful and fantastic answer from Jürgen Klopp, this bit here just says it succinctly:

"It's a wealthy club, there are no problems here but the policy is clear; we spend what we earn.

"If we earn more, we can spend more and if we earn less, we spend less.

"It is not that we cannot do anything [if we earn nothing] but for us it is very important that we have to do absolutely the right thing.

"We have to think once about it, twice, three times, four times and if we have to think about it for a fifth time it might be that the player goes to another club and we cannot change that."

The doing the right thingis the most telling part for me. Teams like Man City and Chelsea can take expensive risks - often. Teams like Manchester United and Arsenal DO take expensive risks, and they dont work out often enough.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:41:48 am
And to break it down even further, of what is a very insightful and fantastic answer from Jürgen Klopp, this bit here just says it succinctly:

"It's a wealthy club, there are no problems here but the policy is clear; we spend what we earn.

"If we earn more, we can spend more and if we earn less, we spend less.

"It is not that we cannot do anything [if we earn nothing] but for us it is very important that we have to do absolutely the right thing.

"We have to think once about it, twice, three times, four times and if we have to think about it for a fifth time it might be that the player goes to another club and we cannot change that."

The doing the right thingis the most telling part for me. Teams like Man City and Chelsea can take expensive risks - often. Teams like Manchester United and Arsenal DO take expensive risks, and they dont work out often enough.

Also the part where he says,

"There is no secret here, but our situation at this club is that our transfers have to hit the ground [running] because we can't make a £40m or £50m signing and say that if they are not playing then that is not important."

It shows how much of work goes on behind the scenes to ensure almost every signing we make is a success of some sort these days, and that it's not just a matter of making some signing, but also the matter of making the right signing, more than at most big clubs, which has its own added pressure.

He also talks about how it is easy for them to ignore the noise from outside, something which the likes of Everton and Man United cannot do, and end up paying for succumbing to wishes of fans, who have no idea how a club should be run.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:41:48 am
And to break it down even further, of what is a very insightful and fantastic answer from Jürgen Klopp, this bit here just says it succinctly:

"It's a wealthy club, there are no problems here but the policy is clear; we spend what we earn.

"If we earn more, we can spend more and if we earn less, we spend less.

"It is not that we cannot do anything [if we earn nothing] but for us it is very important that we have to do absolutely the right thing.

"We have to think once about it, twice, three times, four times and if we have to think about it for a fifth time it might be that the player goes to another club and we cannot change that."

The doing the right thingis the most telling part for me. Teams like Man City and Chelsea can take expensive risks - often. Teams like Manchester United and Arsenal DO take expensive risks, and they dont work out often enough.
It why Liverpool wont sign somebody like Mane before he went to Southampton etc. They will buy the sure thing. Signing a Doku for 40 mil where he might work out is something they wouldn't do it.
Carvalho isnt a sure thing but his price is so low it work the risk, this was the same with Solanke, Taki, Kostas and Robertson.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 02:12:53 am
Also the part where he says,

"There is no secret here, but our situation at this club is that our transfers have to hit the ground [running] because we can't make a £40m or £50m signing and say that if they are not playing then that is not important."

It shows how much of work goes on behind the scenes to ensure almost every signing we make is a success of some sort these days, and that it's not just a matter of making some signing, but also the matter of making the right signing, more than at most big clubs, which has its own added pressure.

He also talks about how it is easy for them to ignore the noise from outside, something which the likes of Everton and Man United cannot do, and end up paying for succumbing to wishes of fans, who have no idea how a club should be run.
Hit the Ground running feels like an impact right away but they may not be a starter for a couple of Months when they are up to speed. I think Diaz will get more starts the rest of the season but Mane going to get more right now
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:25:12 am
Hit the Ground running feels like an impact right away but they may not be a starter for a couple of Months when they are up to speed. I think Diaz will get more starts the rest of the season but Mane going to get more right now

I don't think that's what Klopp meant by it though, considering English is not his first language. He even acknowledges that every signing needs bedding time. See below

"That helps massively that it is a settled team so the new signing doesn't have to come in and change the world on his first day. That helps massively.

"If you have to, as a new player - with all the new things you face every day - if you have to be the one that makes the difference the next Saturday against whoever, it makes life really difficult.

"And that was never the case since I have been here. The team have always already been good before a new player arrived so he could settle in. Some took more time and we didn't have to put any kind of pressure on any new arrival.

"I think the best example of that is maybe Fabinho. When he came here, it was really tricky to adapt to the way we play, the system we play with one No.6 instead of a double six."

For me, he refers to needing our signings to be a success, whether immediately or eventually. We can't afford to throw 40-50m on signings that may or may not suit us, that may or may not turn out to be a good player just to appease people. We have to be pretty sure before we make a move, basically. That's where our analytics team and recruitment team working with Klopp come into the picture.
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:33:29 pm
Its better off just ignored banned
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 02:34:41 am
I don't think that's what Klopp meant by it though, considering English is not his first language. He even acknowledges that every signing needs bedding time. See below

"That helps massively that it is a settled team so the new signing doesn't have to come in and change the world on his first day. That helps massively.

"If you have to, as a new player - with all the new things you face every day - if you have to be the one that makes the difference the next Saturday against whoever, it makes life really difficult.

"And that was never the case since I have been here. The team have always already been good before a new player arrived so he could settle in. Some took more time and we didn't have to put any kind of pressure on any new arrival.

"I think the best example of that is maybe Fabinho. When he came here, it was really tricky to adapt to the way we play, the system we play with one No.6 instead of a double six."

For me, he refers to needing our signings to be a success, whether immediately or eventually. We can't afford to throw 40-50m on signings that may or may not suit us, that may or may not turn out to be a good player just to appease people. We have to be pretty sure before we make a move, basically. That's where our analytics team and recruitment team working with Klopp come into the picture.
Yea I agree. Keita even though he started right away it took him half the season to really get up to speed overall. They want to get the right fit to bed over the course of early part of the season
