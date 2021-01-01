The Bobby Clark / Kaide Gordon route's the way to go, pick up the best from the rest and ideally before they're old enough to sign a pro contract.



That's one route.The other ones are:-Spend big on youngsters that are making first team appearances but for less-wealthy clubs or lower-division clubs. Arsenal used to do this all the time with the likes of Walcott, Ramsey, and Ox. They were all teenagers with first-team appearances for their clubs and made a lot of appearances in their first full season at Arsenal (Walcott - 30+, Ramsey - 20+, Ox - 20+). We even did this with Jonjo Shelvey. Fabio Carvalho is a unique case given his contract situation, but he could fit into this group. Some, like Jude Bellingham, would go elsewhere for opportunities first. These players are more expensive today, but if they have the quality, even with our squad, they can make an impact relatively quickly. If they get a PL move first and play well, they quickly become very very expensive. Michael Olise, only 20, went for just 8 million to Palace this summer. If he does well there, expect him to cost a fortune, unless...-Wait for contracts to run down for more proven players. Saka will have only 2 years left this summer. Even if he extends to say, 2026, he'd still only be 24 that summer. Thus, you can still get a young talented player for far less than you'd expect (either a more affordable transfer fee or a free agent tribunal). This only works if the player is willing to run the contract down and isn't going to take a major deal (Saka may already be on a decent wedge, but most players his age would sign a longer-term deal if it meant a huge pay increase).