It really is Carvalho, Bellingham/Tchouameni and Salah contract and we're good to go.
Yeah, that'd be amazing.
You'd hope the Salah deal and Carvalho signing are announced well before the summer. I think the midfielder will get done earlyish as well, on the basis that there's space in the squad with Milner going. No guarantee obviously, it could end up dragging.
We'll then look to streamline the squad - there's the obvious players on the fringes like Williams, Davies, Phillips etc who we'll look to sell and it seems Milner and Origi go on frees (as well as Karius and Adrian).
From there, it's all about seeing if offers come in for bigger players. There's a huge question over whether someone comes in for Mane/Firmino or we look to renew one or both. Does someone come in for Keita, Chamberlain or Minamino? What about Gomez - fit last night but not in the squad? There's maybe even a Tsimikas question, and whether someone comes in to make him first choice smoewhere.
That's when I think we'll potentially need to be reactive. If Mane/Firmino go, do we consider another forward so we can maintain the depth we now have? I'd guess not, but who knows. Lose Gomez and you probably need another CB (or maybe just bring back Van Den Berg).