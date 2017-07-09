In how many years though? Will Gomez be happy to play a limited number of minutes the next few years while he waits for VVD and Matip to move on?



doubt it.Plenty of top centre backs remain that till they are 34/35 years old, so aged 30, every chance Virgil and Joel can carry on at the highest level for a good while yet.And unlike midfielders and forwards where you can switch positions, adapt and rotate more, teams tend to stick with a central defensive partnership without too much disruption if they can. Of course, in England, with 2 cups and lots of European games, then yes, there will be more rotation than there was 20-30 years ago of course, but it still doesnt open the door to a clear run, other than because of injury. And the problem of course with Gomez, is unfortunately hes been at the forefront of that, having suffered really bad injuries.Tricky one really as to what will happen. But I cant for a second think hes going to just stick around in the in the hope he becomes the first choice when hes 27/28 years old. Especially as now Konate has stepped into the role as being next in line. Gomez has already missed an awful lot of football through injury, not sure he can afford to stick it out for too long. I think its a bit naive to go with the idea hes somehow going to be part of the long term future when he cant get in a 20 man squad at the moment.