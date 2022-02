In how many years though? Will Gomez be happy to play a limited number of minutes the next few years while he waits for VVD and Matip to move on?



doubt it.Plenty of top centre backs remain that till they are 34/35 years old, so aged 30, every chance Virgil and Joel can carry on at the highest level for a good while yet.And unlike midfielders and forwards where you can switch positions, adapt and rotate more, teams tend to stick with a central defensive partnership without too much disruption if they can. Of course, in England, with 2 cups and lots of European games, then yes, there will be more rotation than there was 20-30 years ago of course, but it still doesn’t open the door to a clear run, other than because of injury. And the problem of course with Gomez, is unfortunately he’s been at the forefront of that, having suffered really bad injuries.Tricky one really as to what will happen. But I can’t for a second think he’s going to just stick around in the in the hope he becomes the first choice when he’s 27/28 years old. Especially as now Konate has stepped into the role as being ‘next in line’. Gomez has already missed an awful lot of football through injury, not sure he can afford to stick it out for too long. I think it’s a bit naive to go with the idea he’s somehow going to be part of the long term future when he can’t get in a 20 man squad at the moment.