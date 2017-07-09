« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:33:22 am
It really is Carvalho, Bellingham/Tchouameni and Salah contract and we're good to go.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:00:38 pm
Quote from: duvva on Today at 11:21:13 am
I dont really mean to come across as telling anyone off, and my initial post last night was kind of tongue in cheek after seeing the bench we had.

Until we were on the verge of signing Luis Diaz Im not sure Id closely followed this thread for a long time let alone posted in it. Since then Ive really only posted in the thread in response to posts that still seem to be looking to moan about the owners and their supposed lack of support in terms of our transfer business.

All Im really trying to do is to get those who seem to continually be looking for something to have a moan about, to see that there really isnt a lot to be annoyed about with the club currently and to enjoy what we have

Cool - my response was also tongue in cheek. Though I do love transfers

Suspect this window will have calmed a lot of people down having filled the main gap we had (depth / succession planning up front) though obv some will always be unhappy

As was discussed some people like to talk about how we could improve the squad in the future or the moves the club might make whether were in a strong position or not
It does appear there are some posters that take offence to this (not saying you) which is their perogative but it just feels like they could stay out the transfer thread and discuss the current team elsewhere

We agree its a sensational squad now by any measure
Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:19:38 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:11:32 am
Looks a good prospect, doesn't he? Good age, good passer, decent defensive stats in a better Marseille team than we've seen in recent years and his form's been a part of that. He's got more dribbling ability than most deep-lying midfielders, with is great for evading the press or progressing the ball having taken a player out of the game. If you look at retention, progression and ball winning, he's one of only 4 midfielders under 23 in Europe who scores in the top 20% in all categories. The others being Pedri, Bennacer and Bruno Guimaraes, which should give you an idea of his quality.

I do believe that largely, you shouldn't be signing anyone on a free that you wouldn't pay a fee for in the right circumstances. With Kamara, he clearly has talent, he'd be a great squad addition as backup to and rotation option with Fabinho. He's not the biggest but his timing is impeccable, really good interceptor of the ball, reads the game well. I think he and Tchouameni will be mainstays of France's midfield for years to come.

Its a really good point about Bosman transfers, I heard a few comments from various European journalists who pointed out that someone like Zakaria only really had a market because he was coming off contract (as his form post-knee injury didnt warrant it).

Quote
If we didn't have Fab I'd say go all in. With Fab, I'd say he's nice to have and the perfect age category to learn off the big man and move into his place in a few years. I'd love him here, don't think he'd do badly for minutes but wouldn't be an automatic starter. I can see Juve going big for him as they love a free agent, or Utd will address an actual need of theirs for once. There's also sense in Man City replacing Fernandinho with him. He'd be great there and would hate for that to be where he ends up. Then there's always the lurking menace of PSG when a young French player is available. I think he has too many options and won't end up with us.

Id be absolutely stunned if he went directly from Marseille to PSG, I dont think its hyperbole to say that such move would cause a riot in Marseille. But I agree that when you combine the fact hes a bit shorter than the ideal Klopp 6 and that hell have some great options where he can get more time in the XI than with us means hell end up elsewhere.
Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:04:08 pm
Joe Gomez has only played 440 minutes this year and was left out of the squad yesterday.  With a couple serious knee injuries already, will he be moved on in the summer?  We all probably thought he was a long term successor to VVD/Matip but has that changed?  He's seemingly 4th choice now as Konate has been picked ahead of him this year. 

He's 24 years old and with his ability he should be playing much more then 440 minutes over half a season. 
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:07:02 pm
Joe and Ibou are the long term partnership though.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:15:03 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:33:22 am
It really is Carvalho, Bellingham/Tchouameni and Salah contract and we're good to go.

Yeah, that'd be amazing.

You'd hope the Salah deal and Carvalho signing are announced well before the summer. I think the midfielder will get done earlyish as well, on the basis that there's space in the squad with Milner going. No guarantee obviously, it could end up dragging.

We'll then look to streamline the squad - there's the obvious players on the fringes like Williams, Davies, Phillips etc who we'll look to sell and it seems Milner and Origi go on frees (as well as Karius and Adrian).

From there, it's all about seeing if offers come in for bigger players. There's a huge question over whether someone comes in for Mane/Firmino or we look to renew one or both. Does someone come in for Keita, Chamberlain or Minamino? What about Gomez - fit last night but not in the squad? There's maybe even a Tsimikas question, and whether someone comes in to make him first choice smoewhere.

That's when I think we'll potentially need to be reactive. If Mane/Firmino go, do we consider another forward so we can maintain the depth we now have? I'd guess not, but who knows. Lose Gomez and you probably need another CB (or maybe just bring back Van Den Berg).
dutchkop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:16:38 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:33:22 am
It really is Carvalho, Bellingham/Tchouameni and Salah contract and we're good to go.

I will take Salah contract extension above any transfer in or out.

I think he could help us win more trophies in the next 2-3 seasons.

Come on Mo & FSG!
A-Bomb

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:20:34 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 02:16:38 pm
I will take Salah contract extension above any transfer in or out.

I think he could help us win more trophies in the next 2-3 seasons.

Come on Mo & FSG!

Yup, he's the priority now for the men in suits.
skipper757

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:22:22 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:07:02 pm
Joe and Ibou are the long term partnership though.

We want that, but Joe could look for more opportunities.  How long does he have to wait before he's first choice?  We always want long-term succession plans from the club's perspective (of course), but players may or may not have the same thought.  Having Gomez as 4th choice is an incredible luxury and a great option particularly given the injury history of our CBs (Joe included), but the player may not be keen to wait more years to get a shot at being first-choice.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:55:22 pm
I dont think hes played much right back, maybe the odd game here or there each season? But yeah, I guess as he can play right sided midfield too, thats a possibility.

I havent seen much of Leipzig this season, in fact, I think Ive seen maybe a game and a halfs worth! They are very low on the list of teams I watch. So no idea how hes getting on, I wasnt very impressed when he burst on the scene, but he was only 18 when that happened. US players get crazily hyped, so that doesnt help, as they barely ever live up to it!

Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 04:08:56 am
He a 6. He better at that. He going to want to play, he the starting 6 for the USMNT, he wouldn't leave to a spot he not going to play a lot
https://fbref.com/en/players/2b09d998/Tyler-Adams

Cheers.  For some reason, when I watched USMNT more, Adams was always injured, so I never got a good sense.

Thinking about this, you'd ideally want a starting quality midfielder who can cover FB (so they're not just being bought to be a clear backup and will not worry about their development/national team opportunities), a young player from the academy whose best position may be in midfield but could use opportunities to back up to Trent for a year or two, or an older professional that's content with a rotation spot but still has the motivation/skills (e.g. Milner).
Hop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:23:16 pm
Would anyone consider loaning Gomez to Aston Villa next season? With no option to buy.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:26:45 pm
Quote from: Hop on Today at 02:23:16 pm
Would anyone consider loaning Gomez to Aston Villa next season? With no option to buy.

If we brought in another CB, either one younger than Gomez or an experienced stop gap, sure.
dutchkop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:27:28 pm
Quote from: Hop on Today at 02:23:16 pm
Would anyone consider loaning Gomez to Aston Villa next season? With no option to buy.

the big challenge for Liverpool is Gomez, Milner, Oxlade Chamberlain are also part of the core English homegrown quota and with Hendo and Trent also the English culture of players - it would cost a lot of money to replace them with other English born players

specially Joe Gomez as I can see him ahead of Oxlade and others as part of future team.

Klopp has a huge challenge to keep Joe happy in this run in.
Hopefully Joe gets some game time vs Norwich . Cup run?
Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:28:46 pm
Gomezs time as the future or a first choice has probably sailed now. Hes come back from a serious injury and barely played, that isnt good for his long term outlook I wouldnt say. Van Dijk is starting to regain his top level after many games. Van Dijk and Matip have probably still got 3 years left ahead of him I believe and thats not a quality or drop off argument, I just believe thats whod Klopp would pick. He could still be a great player to have at the club but hes not the future anymore I dont think.
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:56:57 pm
Gomez has came back from long term injuries before and still looked quality. Must have been really frustrating for him this season again. I'd absolutely still keep him around, because he's part of a group of four great senior centre halves we have at the club. I think Virgil has a good few years left, ideally he'll be like how Thiago Silva has been after he done his ACL, he's still going strong at about 37 YO. We'd probably be lucky if VVD is still as good as he is now at that age but I believe he will still be here in 5 years. Konate looks like he has the potential to be a massive player for us over the next decade, and I'm just happy Matip is getting any football after his problems. Don't want to jinx it but having him fit all season has been one of the most welcome surprises. Ultimately I don't think he will have the longevity of Van Dijk and is more likely to get an injury.

Gomez still has a place for me, and if we want to challenge in all competitions next season and beyond he has to stay IMO. Crazy to think he's not even 25 yet isn't it.
Suareznumber7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:26:35 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:07:02 pm
Joe and Ibou are the long term partnership though.

In how many years though?  Will Gomez be happy to play a limited number of minutes the next few years while he waits for VVD and Matip to move on?
Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:44:30 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 03:26:35 pm
In how many years though?  Will Gomez be happy to play a limited number of minutes the next few years while he waits for VVD and Matip to move on?

doubt it.

Plenty of top centre backs remain that till they are 34/35 years old, so aged 30, every chance Virgil and Joel can carry on at the highest level for a good while yet.

And unlike midfielders and forwards where you can switch positions, adapt and rotate more, teams tend to stick with a central defensive partnership without too much disruption if they can. Of course, in England, with 2 cups and lots of European games, then yes, there will be more rotation than there was 20-30 years ago of course, but it still doesnt open the door to a clear run, other than because of injury. And the problem of course with Gomez, is unfortunately hes been at the forefront of that, having suffered really bad injuries.

Tricky one really as to what will happen. But I cant for a second think hes going to just stick around in the in the hope he becomes the first choice when hes 27/28 years old. Especially as now Konate has stepped into the role as being next in line. Gomez has already missed an awful lot of football through injury, not sure he can afford to stick it out for too long.   I think its a bit naive to go with the idea hes somehow going to be part of the long term future when he cant get in a 20 man squad at the moment.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:00:42 pm
Really nice article on our summer signing Jude Bellingham:

https://breakingthelines.com/player-analysis/player-analysis-jude-bellingham/
Raaphael

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:11:30 pm
Hasn`t Joe just had Covid19?
Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:12:46 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 02:27:28 pm
the big challenge for Liverpool is Gomez, Milner, Oxlade Chamberlain are also part of the core English homegrown quota and with Hendo and Trent also the English culture of players - it would cost a lot of money to replace them with other English born players

specially Joe Gomez as I can see him ahead of Oxlade and others as part of future team.

Klopp has a huge challenge to keep Joe happy in this run in.
Hopefully Joe gets some game time vs Norwich . Cup run?

No he doesnt. He will just promote Williams, Phillips or a young CB coming through the ranks.
Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:14:03 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 04:11:30 pm
Hasn`t Joe just had Covid19?

He was one of the actual positive tests from all that drama around the semi final of the league cup I believe! So yes, he was in quarantine. I think that is what they said for the game at the weekend - he hadnt been able to train properly because of that, so wasnt available. But he was available for last night, just wanst picked.
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:15:30 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:00:42 pm
Really nice article on our summer signing Jude Bellingham:

https://breakingthelines.com/player-analysis/player-analysis-jude-bellingham/

I find him a bit of a weird footballer. Not sure how much he is worth it but if he were here it would be good to see how we use him.
Raaphael

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:16:29 pm
Which English players would we want?

Carvahlo, Bellingham and Saka(in the long run).

Aston Villa have a few interesting ones in Ramsey and Chukwuemeka.

Any others?
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:18:33 pm
You're almost at the level of Peter for being so incredibly confident in the absolute tosh you spout Fordy :D

If Gomez ends up unhappy and decides to leave, its clearly an issue and not one that is resolved by just 'promoting Williams, Phillps or a young CB coming through the ranks'. Gomez is an exceptional CB, none of the players you've mentioned have shown they could get anywhere close to his level. Considering the ages of VVD and Matip and Matips contract expiry date, it wouldnt make much sense at all to just decide suddenly that 4th choice CB is somewhere we could have a low quality player if Joey did end up leaving. I'd guess he'd be replaced accordingly if he decided he did want to go elsewhere, with a similarly aged and talented CB.
Dench57

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:20:42 pm
Would love to keep Gomez but it's hard to see a way into the first team for him in the medium-term future. Wouldn't blame him for looking elsewhere come summer.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:22:40 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 04:12:46 pm
No he doesnt. He will just promote Williams, Phillips or a young CB coming through the ranks.

Joe Gomez is more talented than the players you mentioned combined. And i don't think any centre back in our academy is anywhere near his ability either currently.
Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:23:13 pm
I think we'll aim to keep Gomez if we at all can (and assuming he has made a full recovery from a horrific injury), and look to convince him that his future is with us.

We've had Matip consistently fit for more games this season than I can remember, and Gomez hasn't looked anything like back to his best when he's had the odd game. I really hope he gets his form back, because he had the potential to be the best British CB of his generation.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:23:52 pm
Also this.  ;D

Quote
Liverpool are set to compete with Bayern Munich over the signing of Frenkie De Jong this summer, with both sides willing to spend big to sign the Barcelona midfielder. [@Sport_EN]
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:29:34 pm
Lobo - doing the acca pool this week?
El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:31:08 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:29:34 pm
Lobo - doing the acca pool this week?

Appreciate you re-subscribing mate :)

Yeah I'm in
Fordy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:49:28 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:22:40 pm
Joe Gomez is more talented than the players you mentioned combined. And i don't think any centre back in our academy is anywhere near his ability either currently.

Not saying he isnt but I would sell with a buy back.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:51:16 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:23:52 pm
Also this.  ;D

This is obviously nonsense but its the right type of player. We need a player who can play LCM, at the moment were screwed if Thiago is out. We need a long term controller at 8 to go with the creativity of Elliott/Jones.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:11:26 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:11:32 am
Looks a good prospect, doesn't he? Good age, good passer, decent defensive stats in a better Marseille team than we've seen in recent years and his form's been a part of that. He's got more dribbling ability than most deep-lying midfielders, with is great for evading the press or progressing the ball having taken a player out of the game. If you look at retention, progression and ball winning, he's one of only 4 midfielders under 23 in Europe who scores in the top 20% in all categories. The others being Pedri, Bennacer and Bruno Guimaraes, which should give you an idea of his quality.

I do believe that largely, you shouldn't be signing anyone on a free that you wouldn't pay a fee for in the right circumstances. With Kamara, he clearly has talent, he'd be a great squad addition as backup to and rotation option with Fabinho. He's not the biggest but his timing is impeccable, really good interceptor of the ball, reads the game well. I think he and Tchouameni will be mainstays of France's midfield for years to come.

Ragnick is reportedly very keen on him, but if they keep playing the way they are, he might not get the opportunity to mould the Utd squad the way he wants, I doubt they can move him upstairs justifiably if he's not considered capable of coaching the team. He's just what Utd need really. Real Madrid, Juve and Man City tentatively linked.

 If we didn't have Fab I'd say go all in. With Fab, I'd say he's nice to have and the perfect age category to learn off the big man and move into his place in a few years. I'd love him here, don't think he'd do badly for minutes but wouldn't be an automatic starter. I can see Juve going big for him as they love a free agent, or Utd will address an actual need of theirs for once. There's also sense in Man City replacing Fernandinho with him. He'd be great there and would hate for that to be where he ends up. Then there's always the lurking menace of PSG when a young French player is available. I think he has too many options and won't end up with us.

Thanks, mate. Hopefully he is on our list ...
