That's like saying Salah is an average player who can beat players and score goals. Weird take, he's definitely not average, not good enough to start every week for us but he'd be a better option than Hendo in RCM.



Well no, it's absolutely not like that. One because Salah can obviously do a lot more than that to a very high standard, and two because the things you've said Salah is good at he can do at any point in a game, rather than waiting for a free-kick or a corner to be awarded and then hoping that Trent doesn't fancy taking them instead.We have Elliott for RCM. But I'd have Henderson over Ward-Prowse all day long.