LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
But his upturn in form this season was obviously predicted by the stats boffins, laptop Eddie and mac Julian. I reckon the club was of the thought that those numbers would be even better here. I doubt were interested in him anymore but there was a lot of moaning about him on here being linked.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Agreed on that,for me has many more strings to his bow.

A) Philanthropist
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
I think Jarrod Bowen would frustrate the life out of a lot of fans here, if we had his current iteration playing - low percentage crossing attempts, can't really beat a man dribbling, poor progressives and poor defensive stats. Scruffy finisher but finds a way to score, takes up good poacher positioning.

I'd say he's like a low rent Wolves-Jota and that's what you'd get. My argument is that he'd need substantial coaching and would cost £60m+.

He'd need to cut out the speculative second-touch crossing, if you watch him play when he takes up a wide position, his automatic instinct seems to be 'swing it over and hopefully Antonio will be there.' That wouldn't work with us and would take a lot away from Trent's game. Alternatively, you could argue that if he could be coached to do so and if he has the game intelligence, he could create space for Trent on the overlap then attack the space to be an additional goal threat.

I can understand the thinking behind buying him, I just think he'd need to improve substantially (as Jota has) to work here at the level we need. He also plays Salah's position and despite us liking that flexibility across the front three, he hasn't played left side at all for West Ham and only as a central striker in minutes between 80 - 90 when it was kitchen sink time. Maybe the positional fluidity is there and Moyes doesn't utilise him as such, but it's actually not that simple being adept on both wings and centrally, even in a system such as ours.
Fpr english players it is best to just get youngsters like Eliott,Carvalho & Gordon.

Bowen would cost far too much.
Similar to Raphinha who is a better player
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
I'm not sure its quite right to say he's a '1 in 3 from the wing' either. From what I've seen he plays pretty centrally for West Ham, he's certainly not hugging the touchline getting chalky boots.

He's a wide forward who's scored 11 in 34 games for an unfancied club who outperforming expectations for them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Omg so members now want other members to go back to summer 2020 to find posts that might support their views, opinions and/or moans.

Fuck me folks get a fucking life!! 

Are you really that arsed about being proven right or wrong, not that anything that's posted on a forum about what the club will or won't do regarding the squad is confirmation of anything.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Bowens is a decent player. I think he would do well here. His numbers (and underlying numbers) are similar to Jota when he joined us.

Playing in Moyes's 4-2-3-1 means he is often playing further from goal than our front 3 do.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Bowens is a decent player. I think he would do well here. His numbers (and underlying numbers) are similar to Jota when he joined us.

Playing in Moyes's 4-2-3-1 means he is often playing further from goal than our front 3 do.

What doesnt do Bowen any favours is that he is a very ugly attacking footballer to watch play. He doesnt seem to have much grace or finesse to his play. Ultimately its all about the numbers, but aesthetically he wont win many fans.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
If we're still looking for a player for in that position in the Summer then Raphinha is your man, not Bowen.

Assuming no one leaves (from the established starters anyway), would we be in for another forward this summer apart from maybe going back for Carvalho?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Assuming no one leaves (from the established starters anyway), would we be in for another forward this summer apart from maybe going back for Carvalho?

No way. The squad has far too many numbers now. I reckon option wise we have the exact number we need in an attacking sense. Carvalho would get many first team opportunities.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Assuming no one leaves (from the established starters anyway), would we be in for another forward this summer apart from maybe going back for Carvalho?

Assuming we do and that Origi goes, we'd have Salah, Mane, Jota, Diaz and Bobby and 5 starter ready players, plus Minamino, Carvalho and Gordon.

I'd say that was more than enough. In fact, we could likely lose Bobby or Minamino and still be perfectly fine.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Assuming no one leaves (from the established starters anyway), would we be in for another forward this summer apart from maybe going back for Carvalho?

Unless we lose one of Salah or Mane I don't feel we should be worried about our attack at all.

I do think we might need to go big in midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Assuming no one leaves (from the established starters anyway), would we be in for another forward this summer apart from maybe going back for Carvalho?
Can't see it personally. The only area that currently needs some work is midfield. For years LFC had versatile, workmanlike midfielders that lacked guile. Now it has gone too far the other way, I reckon there needs to be a bit of steel (someone like Deaclan Rice) to work alongside Fabinho as Milner leaves and Henderson keeps getting more injuries. But everywhere else in the team looks good for quite sometime (maybe RB, depending on Gomez?) 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Never seen a graph like this before, but it's quite interesting I think.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Any further attacking incomings - beyond Carvalho - surely depend on outgoings. Sounds like Origi will definitely go, and I think we'll see offers for Minamino too. But even if they both leave, we're still well covered with Diaz and Carvalho. So yeah, the only way someone else comes in is if one of the front three goes as well, and even then I could see Klopp being happy with a six of Salah, Jota, Diaz, Mane/Firmino and then Carvalho and Gordon. Personally I'd want someone else in that scenario, but reckon Klopp would be content.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Would be really interesting to see that type of graph for transfers which have already happened and have either succeeded or failed (so far).  Like where were teams like Liverpool and Utd for Jota and Sancho before the moves.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Would be really interesting to see that type of graphs for transfers which have already happened and have either succeeded or failed (so far).  Like where were teams like Liverpool and Utd for Jota and Sancho before the moves.

I'd imagine United sit pretty centrally for pretty much any player, given that they have absolutely no defined style of play!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yeah, I think the consensus was we'd signed someone who was better than Origi/Minamino but not close to the level of Mane, Salah and Firmino. But I don't think the club thought that, which is of course what matters more!

Also, I don't think people said it was impossible to get a player of that quality, it's just that some people understood that finding such a profile of a player suiting our system, of such high quality, and eventually replacing the current front three (who were probably even better when this was discussed), and also having such a player available for a fee that we can afford was a difficult thing to do. Ultimately, kudos to our owners, management, scouting team, analytics team, Edwards and all involved for making it possible to find such a player who could improve to levels where he could eventually replace our front three, at a fee we could afford and who his club was willing to sell (Jota and Wolves in this case).

So, again, instead of praising our owners, management, Edwards and recruitment team for pulling this off, instead, the very same example becomes a tool for moaners to moan even more about our ownership/recruitment team/transfer policy or to criticize those remaining fans/posters who actually gave credit to the team working behind the scenes to pull all this off because they knew how difficult it must have been. The irony!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Never seen a graph like this before, but it's quite interesting I think.
how the hell they come up with that? Juve a good fit but we're not? Eh!?

Someone will need to explain that to me 🤔
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Never seen a graph like this before, but it's quite interesting I think.

I've seen some made up shite in my time but that does take some beating
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
AI Abacus... owned by Juventus's owner by any chance?  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Omg so members now want other members to go back to summer 2020 to find posts that might support their views, opinions and/or moans.

Fuck me folks get a fucking life!! 

Are you really that arsed about being proven right or wrong, not that anything that's posted on a forum about what the club will or won't do regarding the squad is confirmation of anything.

Well in Debs
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
What doesnt do Bowen any favours is that he is a very ugly attacking footballer to watch play. He doesnt seem to have much grace or finesse to his play. Ultimately its all about the numbers, but aesthetically he wont win many fans.

Sometimes those are the Moneyball signings that work. I would put Sadio in this exact category.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Sometimes those are the Moneyball signings that work. I would put Sadio in this exact category.
Mane was a top player at Southampton playing in a pressing system there and was very good.
Bowen looks he good at Pressing and fine as forward but not as a Midfielder, if Salah stays it wont make sense. He would be a reach for a forward also.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Sometimes those are the Moneyball signings that work. I would put Sadio in this exact category.

And that Hendo lad runs funny.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Never seen a graph like this before, but it's quite interesting I think.
Was that done by a Juve fan who really wants him. "No Raphinha, City, Liverpool, PSG, Bayern, Chelsea, Real Madrid are all a terrible fit for you. Now look at Juve..."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
pC? Predicted chemistry?

Ha, someone must have been having a laugh with that I reckon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Was that done by a Juve fan who really wants him. "No Raphinha, City, Liverpool, PSG, Bayern, Chelsea, Real Madrid are all a terrible fit for you. Now look at Juve..."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Statements like this make the dropped points against Leicester and Brighton in particular all the more frustrating ;D

And the cheats non-penno against Wolves. Bastards.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
That Borja fella on loan from Chelsea to Southampton looks really good. Has similar skillset to Diego Costa except for the shit house behavior.  Looks the part in PL leading the line at the age of 20. Has strong underlying numbers too.

If Chelsea were any smart they would build their team around him and dump Lukaku and Werner. But I suspect some team will get him on a for a decent fee and he will end up being the next Chelsea reject to become a star.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
That Borja fella on loan from Chelsea to Southampton looks really good. Has similar skillset to Diego Costa except for the shit house behavior.  Looks the part in PL leading the line at the age of 20. Has strong underlying numbers too.

If Chelsea were any smart they would build their team around him and dump Lukaku and Werner. But I suspect some team will get him on a for a decent fee and he will end up being the next Chelsea reject to become a star.
That should probably be posted in the non-Liverpool transfer thread. Especially if United want to buy him to play with Maguure.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
That Borja fella on loan from Chelsea to Southampton looks really good. Has similar skillset to Diego Costa except for the shit house behavior.  Looks the part in PL leading the line at the age of 20. Has strong underlying numbers too.

If Chelsea were any smart they would build their team around him and dump Lukaku and Werner. But I suspect some team will get him on a for a decent fee and he will end up being the next Chelsea reject to become a star.
He'll get sold to Fiorentina or something and end up being resigned by the Tories for about £70m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Can't see it personally. The only area that currently needs some work is midfield. For years LFC had versatile, workmanlike midfielders that lacked guile. Now it has gone too far the other way, I reckon there needs to be a bit of steel (someone like Deaclan Rice) to work alongside Fabinho as Milner leaves and Henderson keeps getting more injuries. But everywhere else in the team looks good for quite sometime (maybe RB, depending on Gomez?) 

Agree with this. A powerful midfielder in the mould of Bissouma would be my choice, or a 2013-14 Henderson (both types coming in would be great!) Esepcially if the next gen of midfield is gonna comprise Elliot, Jones, Morton and maybe Carvalho.
