Yeah, I think the consensus was we'd signed someone who was better than Origi/Minamino but not close to the level of Mane, Salah and Firmino. But I don't think the club thought that, which is of course what matters more!



Also, I don't think people said it was impossible to get a player of that quality, it's just that some people understood that finding such a profile of a player suiting our system, of such high quality, and eventually replacing the current front three (who were probably even better when this was discussed), and also having such a player available for a fee that we can afford was a difficult thing to do. Ultimately, kudos to our owners, management, scouting team, analytics team, Edwards and all involved for making it possible to find such a player who could improve to levels where he could eventually replace our front three, at a fee we could afford and who his club was willing to sell (Jota and Wolves in this case).So, again, instead of praising our owners, management, Edwards and recruitment team for pulling this off, instead, the very same example becomes a tool for moaners to moan even more about our ownership/recruitment team/transfer policy or to criticize those remaining fans/posters who actually gave credit to the team working behind the scenes to pull all this off because they knew how difficult it must have been. The irony!