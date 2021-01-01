« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 428 429 430 431 432 [433]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 754108 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,378
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17280 on: Yesterday at 10:57:41 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:29:39 pm
Are the other teams with a comparable budget / financial position acting as cautiously as we have been? Whilst there has certainly been less money spent we have been at the extreme end of cautiousness.

Also football requires you to act with a less dogmatic view to the market, we all new we needed a centre back last January and one shouldve been there on 1st January, the fact that we qualified for the champions league after the mess we were in will go down as one of klopps best accomplishments as it keeps us relevant.

At the end of last summer a new a forward was on the wish list of 95%+ of the posters here, it was clearly needed and many argued for a new midfielder to replace Keita, whilst it is fantastic to get Dias in and at a cheaper price does winning not matter? Were pretty much out of the title race unless a miracle happens, Value seems to over ride everything to the detriment of starting the season with a proper squad and whilst I do think FSG are incredibly smart people we shouldnt lose sight over what the objective is and I think theyve taken their eye off the ball and needed to recalibrate their perspective a smidge

We need to win our game in hand against Leeds, beat Man City in our direct encounter, and get 3 points more than them in the other 14 games. Difficult? I suppose. Miracle? Not really ...
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,275
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17281 on: Yesterday at 10:58:50 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 10:02:13 pm
Let's look at the business we have done. We signed Thiago, Tsimikas and Jota in 2020-21.

Thiago was the best midfielder in the world when we signed him, when he is fit he still is. Jota was signed for a big fee but has been an incredible success. His underlying numbers are similar to Salah and Halaand this season.Kostas has proven himself to be one of the best back-up LBs we have had in long time.

In 2021-2022 we added Konate and Diaz (maybe Carvalho??)

Remains to be seen how they play out, but these two will be keys when our first team players move on or retire.

In the meantime players like Gordon, Elliott, Morton, and Jones have stepped up.

We have gone from an aging team to one that can put out a U25 team (including 4 teenagers) that can beat most PL teams.

Mate, some people aren't interested in who we signed, they are interested in who we did not sign.. They are constantly about why we didn't sign this replacement, why we didn't make that upgrade and so on, so you have to tweak your argument a little  :)
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,275
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17282 on: Yesterday at 11:01:25 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:57:41 pm
We need to win our game in hand against Leeds, beat Man City in our direct encounter, and get 3 points more than them in the other 14 games. Difficult? I suppose. Miracle? Not really ...

Also, barely losing to a sportswashing vehicle should not be a complaint about our transfer activity. One team is cheating and the other is playing the right way. Everyone knows who is who.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,378
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17283 on: Yesterday at 11:06:12 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 11:01:25 pm
Also, barely losing to a sportswashing vehicle should not be a complaint about our transfer activity. One team is cheating and the other is playing the right way. Everyone knows who is who.

Well, there is a number of our fans who would have liked for the Saudis to take over LFC instead of Newcastle. They are not interested in doing it the right way. They just want their shiny new toys in every transfer window. The Football Manager mentality, I suppose ...
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17284 on: Yesterday at 11:21:27 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:06:12 pm
The Football Manager mentality, I suppose ...

Oh the irony.....You live for the transfer windows! :lmao
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17285 on: Yesterday at 11:56:47 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 10:58:50 pm
Mate, some people aren't interested in who we signed, they are interested in who we did not sign.. They are constantly about why we didn't sign this replacement, why we didn't make that upgrade and so on, so you have to tweak your argument a little  :)

Some people will never be satisfied until we announce Bowen.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,378
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17286 on: Yesterday at 11:59:56 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:56:47 pm
Some people will never be satisfied until we announce Bowen.

Fuck Bowen, I am still waiting for Quaresma ...
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,049
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17287 on: Today at 12:09:42 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:57:41 pm
We need to win our game in hand against Leeds, beat Man City in our direct encounter, and get 3 points more than them in the other 14 games. Difficult? I suppose. Miracle? Not really ...

Statements like this make the dropped points against Leicester and Brighton in particular all the more frustrating ;D
Logged

Online Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,104
  • Just 5 points away
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17288 on: Today at 02:18:19 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:29:39 pm
Are the other teams with a comparable budget / financial position acting as cautiously as we have been? Whilst there has certainly been less money spent we have been at the extreme end of cautiousness.

Also football requires you to act with a less dogmatic view to the market, we all new we needed a centre back last January and one shouldve been there on 1st January, the fact that we qualified for the champions league after the mess we were in will go down as one of klopps best accomplishments as it keeps us relevant.

At the end of last summer a new a forward was on the wish list of 95%+ of the posters here, it was clearly needed and many argued for a new midfielder to replace Keita, whilst it is fantastic to get Dias in and at a cheaper price does winning not matter? Were pretty much out of the title race unless a miracle happens, Value seems to over ride everything to the detriment of starting the season with a proper squad and whilst I do think FSG are incredibly smart people we shouldnt lose sight over what the objective is and I think theyve taken their eye off the ball and needed to recalibrate their perspective a smidge

Isn't seeing the market as the only way of achieving a 'proper' squad the dogmatic view here? Where squad building is equated - and reduced solely - to transfers with no mention of bringing through and developing players. In your approach, Elliot wouldn't have been given a shot as an 8, because we'd have headed straight to the market.

I enjoy Klopp's approach to 'finding solutions within the squad'. Nat Philips wouldn't have emerged as an unlikely name and unlikelier hero. And Klopp's takeaway from last season isn't that we should have brought in defensive reinforcements earlier, but that he should have trusted Nat and Rhys much earlier. Diaz coming in is awesome, and I enjoy a transfer as much as the next supporter, but I derive almost as much enjoyment seeing Tyler Morton pop up on our radar getting a run out in Champions League matches. I just enjoy our flavour of football.

Is FSG overly cautious? I'd venture a maybe? But which other teams with a comparable budget / financial position are less 'conservative' in their transfer spending and doing better than us?
« Last Edit: Today at 02:25:17 am by Magix »
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,993
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17289 on: Today at 02:55:44 am »
I don't think FSG are cautious but rely on data just like what they are masters at. Obviously we could have bought a couple new CB last season but then we could not have gotten the best out of Nat and Rhys which we could develop further and even make a profit which is what the owners would prefer anyway. And of course Ibou signing. We dont do knee jerk except for Luis Diaz when the opportunity arises ;D

Covid screws up everything for almost every club except we all know who.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17290 on: Today at 04:44:47 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:55:44 am
I don't think FSG are cautious but rely on data just like what they are masters at. Obviously we could have bought a couple new CB last season but then we could not have gotten the best out of Nat and Rhys which we could develop further and even make a profit which is what the owners would prefer anyway. And of course Ibou signing. We dont do knee jerk except for Luis Diaz when the opportunity arises ;D

Covid screws up everything for almost every club except we all know who.
I dont think Diaz was Knee Jerk just a summer target and the timeline got sped up because of Porto Money issues and Spurs interest
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17291 on: Today at 04:50:37 am »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 02:18:19 am
Isn't seeing the market as the only way of achieving a 'proper' squad the dogmatic view here? Where squad building is equated - and reduced solely - to transfers with no mention of bringing through and developing players. In your approach, Elliot wouldn't have been given a shot as an 8, because we'd have headed straight to the market.

I enjoy Klopp's approach to 'finding solutions within the squad'. Nat Philips wouldn't have emerged as an unlikely name and unlikelier hero. And Klopp's takeaway from last season isn't that we should have brought in defensive reinforcements earlier, but that he should have trusted Nat and Rhys much earlier. Diaz coming in is awesome, and I enjoy a transfer as much as the next supporter, but I derive almost as much enjoyment seeing Tyler Morton pop up on our radar getting a run out in Champions League matches. I just enjoy our flavour of football.

Is FSG overly cautious? I'd venture a maybe? But which other teams with a comparable budget / financial position are less 'conservative' in their transfer spending and doing better than us?
I Love that Klopp will use from the youth system and will trust them. Havnt seen enough from Morton to know if he good enough long term wise but trust the coaching staff and analysts to have enough information in training along with him working on his body with the training staff be able to get that find out.

I think FSG is more Risk-averse they want to get as close to sure in when buying, there has not been since Klopp got here a Big money that didn't work because the player wasn't good enough. It mostly been because of Injury/fitness.
Logged

Offline dirkster

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 846
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17292 on: Today at 07:29:58 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:09:42 am
Statements like this make the dropped points against Leicester and Brighton in particular all the more frustrating ;D
Brentford too.
While it's still mathematically possible, I'm not giving up
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,194
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17293 on: Today at 07:40:59 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 11:56:47 pm
Some people will never be satisfied until we announce Bowen.

Big JB proving the Underlying Numbers Boys wrong again tonight  1 in 3 from the wing for West Ham. It's almost like Klopp liked him for a reason.
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17294 on: Today at 08:07:23 am »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 02:18:19 am
Isn't seeing the market as the only way of achieving a 'proper' squad the dogmatic view here? Where squad building is equated - and reduced solely - to transfers with no mention of bringing through and developing players. In your approach, Elliot wouldn't have been given a shot as an 8, because we'd have headed straight to the market.

I enjoy Klopp's approach to 'finding solutions within the squad'. Nat Philips wouldn't have emerged as an unlikely name and unlikelier hero. And Klopp's takeaway from last season isn't that we should have brought in defensive reinforcements earlier, but that he should have trusted Nat and Rhys much earlier. Diaz coming in is awesome, and I enjoy a transfer as much as the next supporter, but I derive almost as much enjoyment seeing Tyler Morton pop up on our radar getting a run out in Champions League matches. I just enjoy our flavour of football.

Is FSG overly cautious? I'd venture a maybe? But which other teams with a comparable budget / financial position are less 'conservative' in their transfer spending and doing better than us?

I'm not sure Elliott is making the point you're hoping here. A transfer for millions of £ at 16/17, even if it's technically decided by tribunal, is still a transfer.
Logged

Online Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,104
  • Just 5 points away
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17295 on: Today at 08:21:28 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:07:23 am
I'm not sure Elliott is making the point you're hoping here. A transfer for millions of £ at 16/17, even if it's technically decided by tribunal, is still a transfer.

The point is Elliot wasn't pegged as an 8, as an option in midfield, certainly not by fans before the start of this season. Klopp and the coaching team saw something in him to be a creative midfield force, and boldly started him. He's not a like for like replacement for Gini, but he sure is a solution from within the squad to fill a midfield role.
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17296 on: Today at 08:29:07 am »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 08:21:28 am
The point is Elliot wasn't pegged as an 8, as an option in midfield, certainly not by fans before the start of this season. Klopp and the coaching team saw something in him to be a creative midfield force, and boldly started him. He's not a like for like replacement for Gini, but he sure is a solution from within the squad to fill a midfield role.

Some of us were calling Elliott as an 8 right from the beginning but that's irrelevant. We signed a player, presumably to play as an 8 given he came back from loan and immediately started playing there (which suggests Klopp knew something lots of the fans didn't). He did this when we had other options available. This wasn't a case of having a player around the place who it turned out could do a job because we didn't have any other options. This is a case of signing an very highly rated youngster, giving him minutes here and there, sending him on loan and then deciding he was ready to start PL games as an 8, ahead of other options. It really is a story about recruiting brilliantly well and developing players once they've been recruited very cleverly. It's not a story about, 'not needing to make signings', he's literally a signing. That's not to say internal development is irrelevant, it isn't, but using Elliott to downplay the importance of transfers is weird. Or to put it another way, we're very good at this transfer thing. Klopp doesn't just stumble upon players like Elliott on the training pitch one day and think, 'hang on a sec, he could be just the progressive 8 we've been wanting, good job I don't need to go out and buy one.'
« Last Edit: Today at 08:31:59 am by Knight »
Logged

Online Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,104
  • Just 5 points away
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #17297 on: Today at 08:34:33 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:29:07 am
Some of us were calling Elliott as an 8 right from the beginning but that's irrelevant. We signed a player, presumably to play as an 8 given he came back from loan and immediately started playing there (which suggests Klopp knew something lots of the fans didn't). He did this when we had other options available. This wasn't a case of having a player around the place who it turned out could do a job because we didn't have any other options. This is a case of signing an extremely highly rated youngster, giving him minutes here and there, sending him on loan and then deciding he was ready to start PL games as an 8, ahead of other options. It really is a story about recruiting brilliantly well and developing players once they've been recruited very cleverly. It's not a story about, 'not needing to make signings', he's literally a signing.

But my point was hardly about "not needing to make signings". It's about squad building and development, the point you're making here. Gini left, while not the same type of midfielder, he fills the spot left vacant by Gini in midfield.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 428 429 430 431 432 [433]   Go Up
« previous next »
 