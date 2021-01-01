The point is Elliot wasn't pegged as an 8, as an option in midfield, certainly not by fans before the start of this season. Klopp and the coaching team saw something in him to be a creative midfield force, and boldly started him. He's not a like for like replacement for Gini, but he sure is a solution from within the squad to fill a midfield role.



Some of us were calling Elliott as an 8 right from the beginning but that's irrelevant. We signed a player, presumably to play as an 8 given he came back from loan and immediately started playing there (which suggests Klopp knew something lots of the fans didn't). He did this when we had other options available. This wasn't a case of having a player around the place who it turned out could do a job because we didn't have any other options. This is a case of signing an very highly rated youngster, giving him minutes here and there, sending him on loan and then deciding he was ready to start PL games as an 8, ahead of other options. It really is a story about recruiting brilliantly well and developing players once they've been recruited very cleverly. It's not a story about, 'not needing to make signings', he's literally a signing. That's not to say internal development is irrelevant, it isn't, but using Elliott to downplay the importance of transfers is weird. Or to put it another way, we're very good at this transfer thing. Klopp doesn't just stumble upon players like Elliott on the training pitch one day and think, 'hang on a sec, he could be just the progressive 8 we've been wanting, good job I don't need to go out and buy one.'