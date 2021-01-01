Are the other teams with a comparable budget / financial position acting as cautiously as we have been? Whilst there has certainly been less money spent we have been at the extreme end of cautiousness.



Also football requires you to act with a less dogmatic view to the market, we all new we needed a centre back last January and one shouldve been there on 1st January, the fact that we qualified for the champions league after the mess we were in will go down as one of klopps best accomplishments as it keeps us relevant.



At the end of last summer a new a forward was on the wish list of 95%+ of the posters here, it was clearly needed and many argued for a new midfielder to replace Keita, whilst it is fantastic to get Dias in and at a cheaper price does winning not matter? Were pretty much out of the title race unless a miracle happens, Value seems to over ride everything to the detriment of starting the season with a proper squad and whilst I do think FSG are incredibly smart people we shouldnt lose sight over what the objective is and I think theyve taken their eye off the ball and needed to recalibrate their perspective a smidge



Isn't seeing the market as the only way of achieving a 'proper' squad the dogmatic view here? Where squad building is equated - and reduced solely - to transfers with no mention of bringing through and developing players. In your approach, Elliot wouldn't have been given a shot as an 8, because we'd have headed straight to the market.I enjoy Klopp's approach to 'finding solutions within the squad'. Nat Philips wouldn't have emerged as an unlikely name and unlikelier hero. And Klopp's takeaway from last season isn't that we should have brought in defensive reinforcements earlier, but that he should have trusted Nat and Rhy much earlier. Diaz coming in is awesome, and I enjoy a transfer as much as the next supporter, but I derive almost as much enjoyment seeing Tyler Morton pop up on our radar getting a run out in Champions League matches.Is FSG overly cautious? I'd venture a maybe? But which other teams with a comparable budget / financial position are less 'conservative' in their transfer spending and doing better than us?