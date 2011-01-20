Great series of consistently presented and argued posts particularly I must say, without any hint of bias, from El Lobo. Also fair play to those whove been presenting the converse view.One thing I did notice, however, in all the debates was the absence of any reference to what I believe is the crucial consideration in all this and the thing that I did attempt to emphasise in my own earlier posts.And no Im not referring to the emotional attachment to the likes of Mo, Sadie and Bobby and for that matter Millie, although clearly that does figure prominently in anything I post on the matter.No, what Im alluding to is what now constitutes the overriding objective for Jurgen and the club at this stage of his tenure and his squads development.We are currently in the most absurdly imbalanced era of modern club football there has ever been. The oil money has skewed the landscape so much as to make it a virtual farce in terms of level playing field competition.There are those who argue that Real, Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern skewed things in their own way and also that big money backing has always made it so for other clubs in the past too going back even to Everton the millionaire club in the early 60s. But never has it been anything remotely approaching what we have seen in recent times, first with Chelsea and latterly City and PSG.Amazingly, amidst this recent skewed landscape, one other club has quite miraculously managed to compete on purely footballing terms in spite of an intrinsic incapacity to compete financially. Through an unfeasibly successful cocktail comprising a uniquely gifted manager and an accompanying consistently astute and inspired player recruitment, in house player development and player sales operation arguably peaking in significance with the sale of Coutinho enabling the purchase of at least two and possibly three cornerstones of the current squad, Liverpool Football Club have somehow managed to give the cheating clubs more than a run for their contaminated money.In so doing, Jurgen Klopp has managed quite incredibly to not only put together Liverpools finest ever squad but a squad which man for man and collectively I and Im pretty sure most Reds would not swap for any other in world football. Even before but especially now with his two recent additions the squad is utterly breathtaking in its stunning quality and depth and is eminently equipped to compete and even eclipse its oil financed rivals - City in particular.Which brings me to my main point in respect of this ongoing debate as to whether or not all or even any of the contracts of Mo, Bobby, Sadio and Millie will be extended or whether there are the requisite funds even to consider so doing.As to the adequacy of club funds I know fuck all. Alls I can offer is my own very rough and ready amateur psychological take which boils down to the following.Does anybody really believe that having now assembled via his and his staffs genius management and recruitment/development such an outstanding playing armoury that Jurgen and his sports loving American bosses are not going to see this magnificent project through to its ultimate fruition by overcoming the cheating bastards whom they must deep down like all of us despise with a vengeance? And does anybody really think that they will not move heaven and earth to keep this mouthwatering assembly of talent together for the next three or four years to as far as possible ensure the level of glory these amazing players, their manager and we the supporters deserve for being the sole force capable by fair and legitimate means of facing up to and hopefully trumping the corruption of Chelsea, City and PSG that has otherwise tainted the game we all love.