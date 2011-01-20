« previous next »
Why would Liverpool supporters club in Norway have ITK info
Ask an Everton fan to explain it to you...
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Has Ian Graham done a presentation on Aly Cissokho?

Obligatory revisit of this in the presentation: https://player.vimeo.com/video/92846254

Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 10:35:21 am
I understand all this and I understand why people want to retain all three, but every year from this point their physicality is going to decline and the price we can get from them on the transfer market goes down. In terms of being able to move around the pitch, even many of the examples people have cited - Messi, Ronaldo, Suarez, Ibra, Lewandowski, Benzema - have generally moved into the middle and needed to work with younger players, and the first four unarguably peaked before they were 30. Citing them is essentially evidence in favour of the fact our front three will go down a level in terms of productivity over the coming years.

Plus with Benzema he also had the added advantage of not playing for his national team for several years whilst he awaiting the finalisation of the Valbuena matter, meaning he had plenty of time to recuperate in international breaks whilst others were off playing more matches.
Obligatory revisit of this in the presentation: https://player.vimeo.com/video/92846254

Plus with Benzema he also had the added advantage of not playing for his national team for several years whilst he awaiting the finalisation of the Valbuena matter, meaning he had plenty of time to recuperate in international breaks whilst others were off playing more matches.

That video and the tune on it do not get the love that they so richly deserve
On the one had you're saying the players will be looking for 'the biggest contract of their careers' next contract, then advocating we sign them up on new deals.

The picture you paint of all three playing at a high level well into their 30's is the ideal, and if we could be sure of that then it's a no brainer. But it would be a gamble, especially as both Mane and Firmino have had patchy form the last couple of seasons anyway. The worst case scenario is that we tie them up on contacts bigger than now but they never consistently recover their best form and even decline further. We can't get them off the books because they're far less desirable to other clubs due to both them not being as good (and on the downwards slope) and the size of their contracts. It wouldn't matter as much if we were owned by an oil dictatorship or billionaire kleptocrat willing to spunk their money for non-footballing reasons, but we're not. We have owners who seek to balance the books and operate within our means. In that case, we would not be able to merely sideline them (for domestic cups, etc) and bring in new players of the quality we need to win the League/CL.

I'll admit, I'd rather we let players go a season early, than give them a new 3-year deal and be stuck with a declining player on a big wedge for the last 2 but barely contributing and blocking us signing someone else. Loyalty to players is admirable, but my first concern is this football club and us competing for the top honours. We should never keep players out of nostalgia.

I think, given his stellar form and ability, we should move heaven and earth to get Salah signed up, but I'm less devoted to the idea of keeping both Mane and Firmino, if we can secure a good price in the summer (I accept this would not be a foregone conclusion) and could then bring in a quality replacement. As someone suggested, keep Salah, sell one of Mane/Firmino in the summer, then let the other run their contract down.

Saying all that, if the club decides to sign the three of them up, I'm not going to sulk or tantrum.

This is the whole risk isn't it? Whatever we do is a gamble. We might sign them both onto extensions and get another great 3 years. They might both decline quickly. We might decide to just let the contracts expire and they go elsewhere and smash it.

To me though, considering the sort of money we're talking and their current levels, the bigger risk would be not trying to keep them.

And honestly if they end up staying and 'barely contributing' towards the end (not that I think it'd even be possible with those two) then.....so what? At the moment I imagine we've got Karius and Adrian both on £50k plus a week, Origi probably on similar, we've had Ox and Naby last season on £100k plus a week, we've had Sturridge and Lallana before, Clyne, Moreno. It happens, and its never particularly impacted us. All the little accounting tricks we use, appearance fees etc mean it'd be a far smaller impact than you think.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

I think the fact that Jota seems best at inside-left (but is no slouch through the middle) and Diaz plays predominantly on the left, means that we have 3 players who favour the left side.

That's true, but if Diaz does take Mane's spot then Jota is still going to be playing through the middle ahead of Firmino. Diogo is proving himself as one of the most lethal finishers in Europe, and I think we'll want to keep him in the centre as much as possible.

Interesting as well that some of the journos close to the club say we think Diaz could be an option centrally for us as well, because of his effectiveness in transitions. Wasn't sure if they meant as a False 9 or as an advanced midfielder.

And on Mane, we shouldn't forget how good he was off the right in 16/17 - one of the knock-on effects of Diaz joining is that we could see Sadio play more on the right, in the games where Mo doesn't start. Having three elite wide forwards, one of whom can play either side, makes tons of sense to me as it allows plenty flexibility.

I think the balance we'll have next season if we keep all five is about perfect. Several options to play wide left (Mane/Diaz/Jota), couple of options through the middle (Jota/Firmino) and the same on the right (Salah as the clear No1, then Mane). And then Carvalho and Gordon, with Origi and Minamino likely moving on. I wouldn't say we were light if one of Mane/Firmino went, in the same way we weren't light in attack before Diaz arrived, but I'd love to see what Klopp can do with five elite forwards to choose from.
It's David Lynch who has the information and was speaking that group and provided this knowledge. It even states that.

Need a take a twin peek at the posting...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Need a take a twin peek at the posting...

had to look that up!
It's David Lynch who has the information and was speaking that group and provided this knowledge. It even states that.

I got that and know who he is .
Of course, there are also those who are predominantly using their smaller head ...

A suggestion for your next re-incarnation. How about Mac-smaller head ...

 ;D ;D
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Not to come over all Donald Trump but I think there's been a good debate on both sides (for the most part) with both using their heads, hence the examples of numerous players performing to a high standard well into their 30's. To me, there's no right or wrong on this and the club will ultimately decide the risk/reward of offering Salah/Mane/Firmino new contracts. It's just that I lean more towards PiM and Lobo.

Oh I agree there has been a good debate and would agree both sides have been using their head and expressing their points eloquently. Again I think it is a complex issue and as you say there is no right or wrong way.

Where I would disagree is that I think naturally some posters who really like certain players make their decision with their heart and then look to rationalise those decisions and then bring up some excellent points to back up that decision. That is a bit like coming up with an answer and then working backwards to justify it.

As opposed to looking at the numbers and then allowing the numbers to come to their natural conclusion.



One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

You may be right, but it's interesting that many think Diaz signing means Mane goes, but Firmino stays even though he's already been replaced by Jota in the first XI.

Not really, if wed play City tomorrow Im sure Bobby would start, for however good he is Jota doesnt offer what Firmino does.
That's true, but if Diaz does take Mane's spot then Jota is still going to be playing through the middle ahead of Firmino. Diogo is proving himself as one of the most lethal finishers in Europe, and I think we'll want to keep him in the centre as much as possible.

Interesting as well that some of the journos close to the club say we think Diaz could be an option centrally for us as well, because of his effectiveness in transitions. Wasn't sure if they meant as a False 9 or as an advanced midfielder.

And on Mane, we shouldn't forget how good he was off the right in 16/17 - one of the knock-on effects of Diaz joining is that we could see Sadio play more on the right, in the games where Mo doesn't start. Having three elite wide forwards, one of whom can play either side, makes tons of sense to me as it allows plenty flexibility.

I think the balance we'll have next season if we keep all five is about perfect. Several options to play wide left (Mane/Diaz/Jota), couple of options through the middle (Jota/Firmino) and the same on the right (Salah as the clear No1, then Mane). And then Carvalho and Gordon, with Origi and Minamino likely moving on. I wouldn't say we were light if one of Mane/Firmino went, in the same way we weren't light in attack before Diaz arrived, but I'd love to see what Klopp can do with five elite forwards to choose from.

Its too many options IMO to keep all of them happy.
Need a take a twin peek at the posting...

 :D
Its too many options IMO to keep all of them happy.

I think itd be fine for one season, especially when you consider the World Cup is in there midseason. Also, saw today that IFAB are making five subs permanent which will put pressure on the PL to adopt it - that helps with spreading minutes.

And for what its worth, Bobby was on the bench when City came to Anfield earlier this season and Jota led the line. Think he wasnt long back from injury at that point, but hed played in the previous two games so Im sure he could have started if Klopp wanted.

EDIT: Thinking about it, the World Cup might be a winter break for most of our forwards. Only one of Salah/Mane can go, as Egypt/Senegal play each other in a playoff. Portugal have a playoff too, against Italy. Firmino doesnt seem to get called up for Brazil lately. And Columbia dont look like qualifying.
I think itd be fine for one season, especially when you consider the World Cup is in there midseason. Also, saw today that IFAB are making five subs permanent which will put pressure on the PL to adopt it - that helps with spreading minutes.

And for what its worth, Bobby was on the bench when City came to Anfield earlier this season and Jota led the line. Think he wasnt long back from injury at that point, but hed played in the previous two games so Im sure he could have started if Klopp wanted.

EDIT: Thinking about it, the World Cup might be a winter break for most of our forwards. Only one of Salah/Mane can go, as Egypt/Senegal play each other in a playoff. Portugal have a playoff too, against Italy. Firmino doesnt seem to get called up for Brazil lately. And Columbia dont look like qualifying.

Might be ok for a year as you say but nothing more than that, have to remember Klopp like to have his young players to have a clearish pathway to the team, if we sign Carvahlo and keep Mane Diaz and Jota two of the three who re fairly young themselves I dont see how that happens.

I think Firmino would start the majority of big games as the 9 IMO, Jota is better from the left and against the top defences his lack of physical presence, hold up play, dropping deep all the things Bobby is great at can be exposed. Jota and our best performances this season have been when Jota starts from the left also.
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:03:18 pm
Its too many options IMO to keep all of them happy.

A club of our stature that goes all the way in all competitions next season will play up to 63 games in the Premier League, the Champions League, the League Cup and the FA Cup. Plus the Community Shield, the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup. Of course, there is also a World Cup in November and December. Of course that we can keep all of them happy ...
Ian Doyle on the Echo podcast today was talking about this and apropos of not a lot said something like 'remember when Andy Kelly (formerly of the Echo), just after Liverpool's announcement re the Van Dijk debacle in the summer window, said 'Jurgen must be fed up of all this nonsense', when what he meant was it's already done'.

It's already done - the journos are doing a wee dance.
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Its too many options IMO to keep all of them happy.

as a fanbase many of us, and that may not be you, granted, bemoan the fact that city hoover up talent and can field almost two first 11's so match congestion or injuries doesn't put a dent in their stride and it's no surprise around periods of congestion is when they typically pull away from the rest

part of pep's excellence is keeping his squad happy (it doesn't always work - eg sane - but for the most part it he gets it right)

to have a squad that can compete in a similar fashion, and personally i think it's needed as far as we can build a deep enough squad, klopp will have to likewise meet the challenge of keeping everyone happy

i trust him to be able to that and if you win shit, it tends to take care of itself

winning tends to do that
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

This is the whole risk isn't it? Whatever we do is a gamble. We might sign them both onto extensions and get another great 3 years. They might both decline quickly. We might decide to just let the contracts expire and they go elsewhere and smash it.

To me though, considering the sort of money we're talking and their current levels, the bigger risk would be not trying to keep them.

And honestly if they end up staying and 'barely contributing' towards the end (not that I think it'd even be possible with those two) then.....so what? At the moment I imagine we've got Karius and Adrian both on £50k plus a week, Origi probably on similar, we've had Ox and Naby last season on £100k plus a week, we've had Sturridge and Lallana before, Clyne, Moreno. It happens, and its never particularly impacted us. All the little accounting tricks we use, appearance fees etc mean it'd be a far smaller impact than you think.
do we definitely not have any options built in to extend existing contracts for 12 months?
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Great series of consistently presented and argued posts particularly I must say, without any hint of bias  :) , from El Lobo. Also fair play to those whove been presenting the converse view.

One thing I did notice, however, in all the debates was the absence of any reference to what I believe is the crucial consideration in all this and the thing that I did attempt to emphasise in my own earlier posts.

And no Im not referring to the emotional attachment to the likes of Mo, Sadie and Bobby and for that matter Millie, although clearly that does figure prominently in anything I post on the matter.

No, what Im alluding to is what now constitutes the overriding objective for Jurgen and the club at this stage of his tenure and his squads development.

We are currently in the most absurdly imbalanced era of modern club football there has ever been. The oil money has skewed the landscape so much as to make it a virtual farce in terms of level playing field competition.

There are those who argue that Real, Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern skewed things in their own way and also that big money backing has always made it so for other clubs in the past too going back even to Everton the millionaire club in the early 60s. But never has it been anything remotely approaching what we have seen in recent times, first with Chelsea and latterly City and PSG.

Amazingly, amidst this recent skewed landscape, one other club has quite miraculously managed to compete on purely footballing terms in spite of an intrinsic incapacity to compete financially. Through an unfeasibly successful cocktail comprising a uniquely gifted manager and an accompanying consistently astute and inspired player recruitment, in house player development and player sales operation arguably peaking in significance with the sale of Coutinho enabling the purchase of at least two and possibly three cornerstones of the current squad, Liverpool Football Club have somehow managed to give the cheating clubs more than a run for their contaminated money.

In so doing, Jurgen Klopp has managed quite incredibly to not only put together Liverpools finest ever squad but a squad which man for man and collectively I and Im pretty sure most Reds would not swap for any other in world football. Even before but especially now with his two recent additions the squad is utterly breathtaking in its stunning quality and depth and is eminently equipped to compete and even eclipse its oil financed rivals - City in particular.

Which brings me to my main point in respect of this ongoing debate as to whether or not all or even any of the contracts of Mo, Bobby, Sadio and Millie will be extended or whether there are the requisite funds even to consider so doing.

As to the adequacy of club funds I know fuck all. Alls I can offer is my own very rough and ready amateur psychological take which boils down to the following.

Does anybody really believe that having now assembled via his and his staffs genius management and recruitment/development such an outstanding playing armoury that Jurgen and his sports loving American bosses are not going to see this magnificent project through to its ultimate fruition by overcoming the cheating bastards whom they must deep down like all of us despise with a vengeance? And does anybody really think that they will not move heaven and earth to keep this mouthwatering assembly of talent together for the next three or four years to as far as possible ensure the level of glory these amazing players, their manager and we the supporters deserve for being the sole force capable by fair and legitimate means of facing up to and hopefully trumping the corruption of Chelsea, City and PSG that has otherwise tainted the game we all love.
Timbo, I love it! I hope we do keep our main players together and add a top midfielder in summer, mind, and put Man City in their box for the next couple of years. Would be amazing.
EDIT: Thinking about it, the World Cup might be a winter break for most of our forwards.

I think it's unfair that Man Utd get winter and spring breaks, whereas we don't have that luxury. When we have to play in the League and FA Cups, Man Utd players get to rest.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
