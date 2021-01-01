

How many played well into their 30's when in a team that requires them to play a very high-energy game where they're expected to perform a lot of defensive/pressing work like ours? There's the obvious examples of Ronaldo and Ibra, who've done little in the way of working their nuts off for the team throughout their careers, but even players like Messi, Lewa, Benzema have light workloads.



I'd love all three to be just as effective for us well into their mid/late-30's. But the reality is that as a club we don't have the finances to take such a risk because if they decline and become far less effective when we have them on big contracts, it means we cannot then bring in better replacements. Indeed, as others have said, if we want to strengthen further, we'll likely have to raise money through sales, so letting their contracts expire and losing a couple of assets (say Mane and Firmino) collectively worth £50-60m for free would damage the amount of funds we have available to replace/strengthen other areas of the team.



They dont need to be just as effective for us. We can deal with a drop off as long as they're still good players for us, and thats the argument surely. Whether they'd be happy with that, whether they try and change their game, whatever, is a different argument. It doesn't need to be 'Salah, Mane and Firmino' anymore because we've got Jota and Diaz. Bayern managed it with Robben and Ribery. Practically every player who has been mentioned as remaining productive into their 30s did so in successful teams. So clearly its not as difficult as is being suggested here. Do people not think the manager could manage it? Are they thinking he's not going to stay beyond his current contract?And lets be honest.....there's plenty of games where we don't need our attackers to press like monsters. How much pressing have we needed to do in games like Wolves, Newcastle, Watford, Brentford, where we're having 70 odd percent possession? There's the prospect of having an attacking line-up of Salah, Jota, Diaz, Mane, Firmino, Gordon and Carvalho. Three experienced, top attackers still in great shape. Two really strong attackers coming into their prime. And two kids learning from everyone else. Its genuinely crazy to me that the same people who have spent years bemoaning our lack of depth in attack are now the same ones advocating weakening it. Maybe we'll see how we cope with the rest of the season and rotating those five.I think there's a bit of a disconnect in how much we'd get for them in the summer too, thinking about it. They'll have six months left on their contracts at that point (in terms of being able to sign for foreign teams, which realistically is where they'd go) and both will be looking for the biggest contract of their career. There's a small group of clubs who could realistically afford what they'd want and are at a level they'd be happy playing, and those clubs are far more likely to wait out six months. £60 million for both of them honestly sounds like a pipe-dream, and we'd then be risking having to replace both of them with absolutely no money coming in for them whatsoever other than the saving in wages. And they're far more likely to do that too if they've been told they won't be getting a new contract here. If in 18 months time we go into a summer with Jota, Diaz and an aged Salah and having to replace Mane and Firmino there'll be riots on here!