Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16800 on: Today at 05:13:30 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:07:48 pm
And actually it'd be interesting to read this long list of players who did drop off significantly in their early 30s, who have the fitness and professionalism of Mane and Firmino. Genuinely. And talent obviously.

Among World Class players whom I can recollect having been burnt out by early 30s have been those who have been over-played when they were young, or had a shock injury somewhere in their late 20s and failed to recover.

Many other great players have played well into their 30s, some beyond 35. I can't see any reason why some here actively want them replaced, when they are barely hitting 30.

Yes, there is a contract situation, but it would be a case of us not meeting their demands if they go, rather than the club actively wanting them to go because they are on the decline. They are not, and haven't shown any signs of slowing down, barring last season, when they whole team struggled.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16801 on: Today at 05:17:59 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:03:20 pm
Thanks or the post. I can't speak for Timbo or others, but I'll try and explain what I feel in response.

My point is that it's the manager's job to do these things you mentioned; they have to make those decisions and sometimes they are difficult decisons; sometimes it will involve telling players they like and respect and maybe regard as friends, that they no longer have a place in the team or squad.

It's not our job to do so. As fans we are fortunate, especially right now, in the Klopp/Edwards/Ward era, to be able to support and celebrate our players right to the day they leave, knowing that very, very able people have everything in hand and will be doing their best to keep improving the squad and preventing dissipation.

I can't speak for others but my point is that fans don't have to act like managers, or like accountants. Fans have got a very important, vital, job to do acting like fans and it seems to me that quite a lot of us have been wowed into thinking we need to think like and act like managers and coaches and club accountants instead of like fans. I'm not saying there's any real harm in it but, especially within a fan community, it does dilute the feeling of 'fanness' a fair bit, if that makes any sense.

And, again with no offence intended, it's particularly grievous because, let's face it, most of us talk absolute horseshit when we try and act like managers and coaches and club accountants. We haven't got a clue. The club keeps its cards very close to its chest. No one knows anything. We act like managers and coaches and club accountants with duff and incomplete and outright incorrect information and notions. We take our own beliefs (often unevidenced) and pretend that we are talking on behalf of the club or manager.

We could, instead, act like fans which we should be, and mostly are, absolute experts at. Why do a bad job pretending to be managers and coaches and club accountants, when we can do an absolutley bang up boss job being what we are: fans?

This place place is absolutely amazing when fans are acting like fans. Less so when we think we need to wear other hats.

This is my own view which I'm trying to articulate, and I don't claim to speak for others so don't take it out on Timbo or any others if you disagree with me.

Spot on for me Ghostie lad. Superbly articulated if I may so. That said some do like to try to view things from the perspective of how the manager/club will manage things and as you said in a previous post the two starkly contrasting perspectives will never converge.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16802 on: Today at 05:21:46 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:07:48 pm
And actually it'd be interesting to read this long list of players who did drop off significantly in their early 30s, who have the fitness and professionalism of Mane and Firmino. Genuinely. And talent obviously.

The denial of the age curve in this thread is something to see!
Its honestly a tiny bit mad but I get where it comes from and the need for it to not apply to our players

The key point is constantly being missed here - players start to decline as they age BUT their wages significantly rise.
When you have a finite wage bill this means if you have older players you get less performance for your budget

 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16803 on: Today at 05:23:12 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:26:57 am
Yes, I'm really with Ian on this one. It's not as if anyone who leaves is going to be thrust into penury - they'll get a huge paycheck somewhere else after being paid millions and winning all kinds of trophies here. Timbo's view on what 'a true red' is makes sense to him and that's fine, but for me it's about loving the club as an entity rather than the individual superstars, and what gives me the most pleasure is seeing someone like Trent or Jones come through the youth system to succeed.
This is to miss the point by quite a distance. It's definitely not about valorising 'superstars' or being fans of individual players rather than the club. Quite the opposite. In my case I don't have any interest in the players as celebrities or private individuals. I wish them well, of course, but I'm just not interested. I don't follow any of them on social media, or in any other way, and I can barely tell you anything about their off-field lives.

It's absolutely club first, and last, and only, for me. But here's the thing: while a player is at Liverpool Football Club and is a Liverpool player, then they are the club, at this precise time, and I guess I have 'old fashioned' views about how we should act towards them. Right up to the moment they leave.

But I see that this seems to be a minority view

Quote
As far as the rest goes, Paisley probably is a better comparison for ruthlessness and player turnover: selling legends like McDermott, Clemence and Kennedy in favour of younger players like Grobbelaar or Whelan. No one's suggesting it's impossible for individual players to be highly productive into their 30's by the way, just that a lot of the players named (say, Lewandowski or Ronaldo) have younger players to do their running for them. The alternative is having multiple older players like Messi, Busquets and Suarez, where the team as a whole ends up playing more slowly to accommodate them.
The mananger will make the decisions; he may make the odd mistake but he'll mostly be right because he's amazing and his instincts are correct. And he may have reasons that we are not aware of for keeping some players past the point some of us think they need to be 'off loaded' or whatever. There's so much we don't know. When we speculate we speculate blindly.

Quote
But it's somewhat of a moot point now Diaz and Jota are both in the squad, Carvalho's expected to come in the summer and neither Mane or Firmino have had their contracts extended. If they've even been in talks, those have been very, very quiet. If they re-sign I hope everyone supports them, if they don't I hope we get some transfer money in the coffers.
All of this may be true but I guess my point is that it's not really about being right, but more about acting right. I have my own, private, ideas about what might happen with regards to certain players. But, I hope, all you'll ever hear from me in public is support and celebration of those players, and no mention of them leaving.

I guess that's not a popular approach these days.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16804 on: Today at 05:24:47 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:03:20 pm
Thanks or the post. I can't speak for Timbo or others, but I'll try and explain what I feel in response.

My point is that it's the manager's job to do these things you mentioned; they have to make those decisions and sometimes they are difficult decisons; sometimes it will involve telling players they like and respect and maybe regard as friends, that they no longer have a place in the team or squad.

It's not our job to do so. As fans we are fortunate, especially right now, in the Klopp/Edwards/Ward era, to be able to support and celebrate our players right to the day they leave, knowing that very, very able people have everything in hand and will be doing their best to keep improving the squad and preventing dissipation.

I can't speak for others but my point is that fans don't have to act like managers, or like accountants. Fans have got a very important, vital, job to do acting like fans and it seems to me that quite a lot of us have been wowed into thinking we need to think like and act like managers and coaches and club accountants instead of like fans. I'm not saying there's any real harm in it but, especially within a fan community, it does dilute the feeling of 'fanness' a fair bit, if that makes any sense.

And, again with no offence intended, it's particularly grievous because, let's face it, most of us talk absolute horseshit when we try and act like managers and coaches and club accountants. We haven't got a clue. The club keeps its cards very close to its chest. No one knows anything. We act like managers and coaches and club accountants with duff and incomplete and outright incorrect information and notions. We take our own beliefs (often unevidenced) and pretend that we are talking on behalf of the club or manager.

We could, instead, act like fans which we should be, and mostly are, absolute experts at. Why do a bad job pretending to be managers and coaches and club accountants, when we can do an absolutley bang up boss job being what we are: fans?

This place place is absolutely amazing when fans are acting like fans. Less so when we think we need to wear other hats.

This is my own view which I'm trying to articulate, and I don't claim to speak for others so don't take it out on Timbo or any others if you disagree with me.

One way to look at it is that fan is an abbreviation of fanatic and so those who define themselves as such as going to naturally take it all to the nth degree.

For me, I'm an accountant with some experience in the sector and so I have an innate interest in this and will try to unpick the little bits of information we do have and think how it might impact us going forward - especially when spurious or unfounded claims are made.

PoP I believe was a coach and so his interest would naturally be to look at tactics and the like in more depth.

Maybe it is something more common in younger fans due to having grown up in an age with more information readily available from which to try and piece the puzzle together? So for the older generation being a fan would have never involved it due to there not being the sources of data?

It reminds me of people a decade ago talking about stats as if they had no place in football and how no real scout would use them as the eye test is more important - quite simply isn't the case now with Laptop Eddie and Macbook Jules

We all express our fandom in different ways and unless you are calling other fans a c*nt then I'd say there is no wrong way to do it. 

I saw on a subsequent post of yours about supporting players as long as they wear our shirt and respecting them after (provided they don't do anything untoward). This is a luxury fans are affording the players again (not saying you or Timbo do this but others certainly) whereas they couldn't wait to bomb Lovren, Borini, Downing, even Riise out the door when it became convenient to do so. Now that we have world class players it is easier to act the right way.

I think tone is important in this - with squad sizes and rules to follow we naturally need to consider these sort of things when discussing transfers - if player x comes in what does it mean for player y. If the nature of the discussion is kept civil and respectful then I think it is fair to have it.

Think someone above posted that in the player threads we should not go into the hypotheticals of when they will move on etc but the transfer forum naturally lends itself to be akin to a speculation/shit chat section to keep all this stuff from polluting the rest of the boards
« Reply #16805 on: Today at 05:26:48 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 05:24:47 pm
One way to look at it is that fan is an abbreviation of fanatic and so those who define themselves as such as going to naturally take it all to the nth degree.

For me, I'm an accountant with some experience in the sector and so I have an innate interest in this and will try to unpick the little bits of information we do have and think how it might impact us going forward - especially when spurious or unfounded claims are made.

PoP I believe was a coach and so his interest would naturally be to look at tactics and the like in more depth.

Maybe it is something more common in younger fans due to having grown up in an age with more information readily available from which to try and piece the puzzle together? So for the older generation being a fan would have never involved it due to there not being the sources of data?

It reminds me of people a decade ago talking about stats as if they had no place in football and how no real scout would use them as the eye test is more important - quite simply isn't the case now with Laptop Eddie and Macbook Jules

We all express our fandom in different ways and unless you are calling other fans a c*nt then I'd say there is no wrong way to do it. 

Think someone above posted that in the player threads we should not go into the hypotheticals of when they will move on etc but the transfer forum naturally lends itself to be akin to a speculation/shit chat section to keep all this stuff from polluting the rest of the boards

And yet people had been using stats since the start of the sport. How else do you keep score or make a league table? Those are stats as well.
« Reply #16806 on: Today at 05:28:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:37:22 pm
To be honest, I have given up on Al. He is beyond repair ...


« Reply #16807 on: Today at 05:29:39 pm »
I think it's kind of a coping mechanism for certain people when they think any or both of Mane and Firmino are leaving, so that when it actually happens anywhere down the line, they'd already be resigned to them leaving. Hence, they try to wear the hat of financial team at the club, or the management and find ways to reason their departure.

I'm however, a romantic in these things, and I want the club to find ways to keep them, until we actually bench them in important games/more games and then they want to leave because they think they want to play more. I think there are a good 2-3 years more at least to get there and reassess. In short, I would be ecstatic if the club extends all three players, even to shorter deals, maybe up to 3 years from now, instead of the 5 year extension and then see where we are.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:21:46 pm by PoetryInMotion »
« Reply #16808 on: Today at 05:33:58 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 05:29:39 pm
I think it's kind of a coping mechanism for certain people when they think any or both of Mane and Firmino are leaving, so that when it actually happens anywhere down the line, they'd already be resigned to them leaving. Hence, they try to wear the hat of financial team at the club, or the management and find ways to reason their departure.

I'm however, a romantic in the things, and I want the club to find ways to keep them, until we actually bench them in important games/more games and then they want to leave because they think they want to play more. I think there are a good 2-3 years more at least to get there and reassess. In short, I would be ecstatic if the club extends all three players, even to shorter deals, maybe up to 3 years from now, instead of the 5 year extension and then see where we are.

So in a way, you are ok with phasing players out because its convenient for the club to do so?
« Reply #16809 on: Today at 05:47:39 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:21:46 pm
The denial of the age curve in this thread is something to see!
Its honestly a tiny bit mad but I get where it comes from and the need for it to not apply to our players

The key point is constantly being missed here - players start to decline as they age BUT their wages significantly rise.
When you have a finite wage bill this means if you have older players you get less performance for your budget

You must have a lovely time here Jack, everything seems to surprise and amaze you on RAWK :)
« Reply #16810 on: Today at 06:01:02 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 05:21:46 pm
The denial of the age curve in this thread is something to see!
Its honestly a tiny bit mad but I get where it comes from and the need for it to not apply to our players

The key point is constantly being missed here - players start to decline as they age BUT their wages significantly rise.
When you have a finite wage bill this means if you have older players you get less performance for your budget

This type of thinking is rooted in modern day fans who are exposed to too much of FIFA/PES/Football manager, where when they have a relatively older player in the team, and they HAVE to replace them with a younger player.

In reality, yes, there will be a decline as players age, but that decline is relative for each player and if you don't have an evidence of a decline for a given player, why should the club actively try to push the player out?

Looking at recent World Class players,

If Real Madrid had gotten rid of Modric at 30, he wouldn't have steered them for two more CL victories and two more La Liga titles, and had he declined that much, would he have been able to have won the Ballon d'Or or elevate Croatia to World Cup finals?

Three of Lewandowski's highest scoring seasons (including current season at this stage) have come after he reached 30.

I saw some mentions of Luis Suarez, he won two League titles after turning 30, and then Barca thought he was old, pushed him out, and then he steered Atletico to their first title in close to a decade and Barca ended up having an egg on their face.

Cristiano won 3 CLs and 3 League Titles after turning 30. He also won a Euro in that period.

Messi won Copa America after turning 30, having been the best player in the tournament and also won 2 Ballon d'Ors in that period.

Zlatan's entire PSG stint came after he turned 30. He scored 156 goals in 180 games for them.

All of Xabi Alonso, Xavi and Iniesta went strong after they turned 30, so did the likes of Robben and Ribery.

Many of these players aged like fine wine. And I've not even mentioned any defender or goalkeeper, where there are plenty of examples at the Top end of football.

But then, people will trot generic cliches like players will decline as they age (name a single human who doesn't) and pretend that players' careers are over at 30.

 
stories today saying that Gini might get dumped off PSGs CL squad.

I expect this won't be lost on other players in a similar contract-renewal position (looking at you, Mo).
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 05:33:58 pm
So in a way, you are ok with phasing players out because its convenient for the club to do so?

Yeah, it's exactly the same as what I said  :duh

I said, when it comes to a period where they are not getting enough starts for their liking, they will want to leave, and then we can let them go (and I don't expect this to happen in the next 2 years anyway). This is a normal scenario, it happened even with Gerrard.

That is a whole lot different from the club actively pushing them out, which is what some of you are expecting the club or want the club to do.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:06:23 pm by PoetryInMotion »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:04:17 pm
I think the difference is Owen chose to leave, Gerrard initially chose to leave, Torres chose to leave, Suarez chose to leave. All because we weren't competitive enough. This is different and if we can afford to keep two top class, amazing players in Mane and Firmino then we absolutely should.

Totally. My point, as I suspect you know full well, was that Ive learnt not to place my loyalty and love so much in individual players when they leave or decline with age.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:14:09 pm by Knight »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:23:12 pm
This is to miss the point by quite a distance. It's definitely not about valorising 'superstars' or being fans of individual players rather than the club. Quite the opposite. In my case I don't have any interest in the players as celebrities or private individuals. I wish them well, of course, but I'm just not interested. I don't follow any of them on social media, or in any other way, and I can barely tell you anything about their off-field lives.

It's absolutely club first, and last, and only, for me. But here's the thing: while a player is at Liverpool Football Club and is a Liverpool player, then they are the club, at this precise time, and I guess I have 'old fashioned' views about how we should act towards them. Right up to the moment they leave.

But I see that this seems to be a minority view
The mananger will make the decisions; he may make the odd mistake but he'll mostly be right because he's amazing and his instincts are correct. And he may have reasons that we are not aware of for keeping some players past the point some of us think they need to be 'off loaded' or whatever. There's so much we don't know. When we speculate we speculate blindly.
All of this may be true but I guess my point is that it's not really about being right, but more about acting right. I have my own, private, ideas about what might happen with regards to certain players. But, I hope, all you'll ever hear from me in public is support and celebration of those players, and no mention of them leaving.

I guess that's not a popular approach these days.

Ive been a fan since 92 I guess. In that time, Ive seen many managers come and go, my personal favourite pre Klopp was Houllier, who I cried a lot for when he passed. For me he could have done no wrong, winning the treble, and built the foundations of the team that would eventually win the fabled night in Istanbul. I was a member on another site then, shooting down the naysayers as I would defend the team to the end, and I when it did end I was quite upset.

Fast forward to 2010-11, the team was facing financial ruin, and Hodgson was our manager. Never mind the things he said, but the players he brought in were ruinous to our reputation. There was fury and hell to give, and the fans gave it back in droves. Anyone who was supporting this abhorrent team was akin to supporting the terrors of the Hicks and Gillette occupation. Fuck this, fuck that, real Liverpool fans want a real club that would go back to its roots. And so we got one.

So What is real fandom? Is it to only applaud them and support then through thick and thin in public like a general with the nervous smile as he claps the achievements of Kim Jong Un?

Or are fans of this club not so singular in that they know how to cheer, have ups and downs, keep calm, and sometimes lash out, all because they are so in love with the club because they just want the best for it?
This type of thinking is rooted in modern day fans who are exposed to too much of FIFA/PES/Football manager, where when they have a relatively older player in the team, and they HAVE to replace them with a younger player.

In reality, yes, there will be a decline as players age, but that decline is relative for each player and if you don't have an evidence of a decline for a given player, why should the club actively try to push the player out?

Looking at recent World Class players,

If Real Madrid had gotten rid of Modric at 30, he wouldn't have steered them for two more CL victories and two more La Liga titles, and had he declined that much, would he have been able to have won the Ballon d'Or or elevate Croatia to World Cup finals?

Three of Lewandowski's highest scoring seasons (including current season at this stage) have come after he reached 30.

I saw some mentions of Luis Suarez, he won two League titles after turning 30, and then Barca thought he was old, pushed him out, and then he steered Atletico to their first title in close to a decade and Barca ended up having an egg on their face.

Cristiano won 3 CLs and 3 League Titles after turning 30. He also won a Euro in that period.

Messi won Copa America after turning 30, having been the best player in the tournament and also won 2 Ballon d'Ors in that period.

Zlatan's entire PSG stint came after he turned 30. He scored 156 goals in 180 games for them.

All of Xabi Alonso, Xavi and Iniesta went strong after they turned 30, so did the likes of Robben and Ribery.

Many of these players aged like fine wine. And I've not even mentioned any defender or goalkeeper, where there are plenty of examples at the Top end of football.

But then, people will trot generic cliches like players will decline as they age (name a single human who doesn't) and pretend that players' careers are over at 30.

great post, ta for that.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 06:02:38 pm
Yeah, it's exactly the same as what I said  :duh

I said, when it comes to a period where they are not getting enough starts for their liking, they will want to leave, and then we can let them go.

So I dont think we are different in what we think about the club. I support LFC, even if it means they are possibly looking to sell one of our front 3 this summer for example. Does this make me less romantic and more financial hat guy?
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 05:47:39 pm
You must have a lovely time here Jack, everything seems to surprise and amaze you on RAWK :)

For sure! Just when I'd relaxed and settled in y'all started denying ageing... which was quite the upping of the ante ...keeps you on your toes :)
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:08:53 pm
So I dont think we are different in what we think about the club. I support LFC, even if it means they are possibly looking to sell one of our front 3 this summer for example. Does this make me less romantic and more financial hat guy?

I don't doubt you supporting LFC, and have never posted on those lines, so not sure what you're on about there. If you want to respond to other posters about that point, please go ahead.

But yes, if you prefer LFC to actively push out one of our legends/greatest players of the past 30 years, just for the club to secure its finances in a slightly better manner, then of course, there is no wrong in you accepting that you are probably less of a football romantic and more interested in the club's finances.

It wasn't meant to put you or others who think similarly down anyway, if that's the way you think, that's the way it is. There is nothing wrong in acknowledging the different ways of supporting our club at all.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:25:07 pm by PoetryInMotion »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 06:01:02 pm
snip

 

this is called survivor bias and it amounts to a list of good older players that isn't an argument for anything (except a time machine to sign Lewa 10 years ago)
Everyone knows their are good older players, there are also good players who became a bit less good and good players who fell off a cliff .. that isn't the debate

the club don't need to solve the ageing process they need to spend a finite wage budget - that's not an invention of PES that's their actual situation

if you had Sadio Mane at 27 on 100k a week (or whatever) vs having Sadio Mane at 32 on 220k (or whatever) most of the time you do this you'll have a somewhat less good player on a much higher wage
Its not a discussion about whether 32 year old Mane is still a good player (and fwiw we'll be paying 33 and 34 yr olds if we extend them all) its about how the club allocates its wage bill (and of course minutes on the pitch)

This doesnt mean we should move Mane on but it does mean they'll have to make choices (as they did with Henderson and Wijnaldam for example) .... so ' i hope we keep them all for another 4 years' is fine as fan sentiment but its unlikely to happen
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 06:01:02 pm
This type of thinking is rooted in modern day fans who are exposed to too much of FIFA/PES/Football manager, where when they have a relatively older player in the team, and they HAVE to replace them with a younger player.

In reality, yes, there will be a decline as players age, but that decline is relative for each player and if you don't have an evidence of a decline for a given player, why should the club actively try to push the player out?

Looking at recent World Class players,

If Real Madrid had gotten rid of Modric at 30, he wouldn't have steered them for two more CL victories and two more La Liga titles, and had he declined that much, would he have been able to have won the Ballon d'Or or elevate Croatia to World Cup finals?

Three of Lewandowski's highest scoring seasons (including current season at this stage) have come after he reached 30.

I saw some mentions of Luis Suarez, he won two League titles after turning 30, and then Barca thought he was old, pushed him out, and then he steered Atletico to their first title in close to a decade and Barca ended up having an egg on their face.

Cristiano won 3 CLs and 3 League Titles after turning 30. He also won a Euro in that period.

Messi won Copa America after turning 30, having been the best player in the tournament and also won 2 Ballon d'Ors in that period.

Zlatan's entire PSG stint came after he turned 30. He scored 156 goals in 180 games for them.

All of Xabi Alonso, Xavi and Iniesta went strong after they turned 30, so did the likes of Robben and Ribery.

Many of these players aged like fine wine. And I've not even mentioned any defender or goalkeeper, where there are plenty of examples at the Top end of football.

But then, people will trot generic cliches like players will decline as they age (name a single human who doesn't) and pretend that players' careers are over at 30.

 

I think you make a good point. However, I am not sure if you can equate players who have largely played for dominant possession based teams with Liverpool players. A large part of our game is based on the front three players pressing in unison.

I think it will be much harder for us to prolong the careers of our forwards than other top clubs.

The intensity at Liverpool and in this League is much higher.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 06:20:03 pm
I don't doubt you supporting LFC, and have never posted on those lines, so not sure what you're on about there. If you want to respond to other posters about that point, please go ahead.

But yes, if you prefer LFC to actively push out one of our legends/greatest players of the past 30 years, just for the club to secure its finances in a slightly better manner, then of course, there is no wrong in you accepting that you are probably less of a football romantic and more interested in the club's finances.

It wasn't meant to put you or others who think similarly down anyway, if that's the way you think, that's the way it is. There is nothing wrong in acknowledging the difference ways of supporting our club at all.

I was just wondering what kind of coping mechanism Im using talking about Firmino or Mane potentially leaving, when you just advocated something which is pretty much the same thing. I never had an issue with your post actually, but I think being a fan shouldnt necessarily lead to pigeonholing along any lines. I am more of a romanticist than you might think. But I also find the situation unfolding before us now quite interesting, and should be worth discussing.
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:28:04 pm
I was just wondering what kind of coping mechanism Im using talking about Firmino or Mane potentially leaving, when you just advocated something which is pretty much the same thing. I never had an issue with your post actually, but I think being a fan shouldnt necessarily lead to pigeonholing along any lines. I am more of a romanticist than you might think. But I also find the situation unfolding before us now quite interesting, and should be worth discussing.

It is, after all, a board for discussion. As you note - it's a very interesting spot that we find ourselves in.
What percentage of players fit in that category of aging like fine wine? Even if you were to keep it to the top 5 European leagues that's got to be thousands of players in the last 5 years alone and a handful still performing well is an indicator of what exactly? Does ,01% of all players scream normalcy? It's just odd to be honest but everybody has their own way of looking at things.
Personally, I think we are going at the issue in the right way. To bring in the likely replacements and allow them the chance to develop and bed in whilst the old front three are still here. It will probably result in us having a slightly higher wage bill and may mean we do not bring in as much money in sales.

However, it is a much safer way to operate and hopefully means we avoid a drop-off in terms of team performance.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:36:46 pm
What percentage of players fit in that category of aging like fine wine? Even if you were to keep it to the top 5 European leagues that's got to be thousands of players in the last 5 years alone and a handful still performing well is an indicator of what exactly? Does ,01% of all players scream normalcy? It's just odd to be honest but everybody has their own way of looking at things.

They dont need to age like fine wine.

But youre probably better off, if youre that interested, looking at the players who have had the ambition and determination and talent to get to the very top level rather than Roman Pavluychenko and Tomas Radzinski. Its all a bit moot. Maybe make a list of who you think the 50 best attackers were between 2015-20 and then demonstrate this big drop off when they hit 30.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:03:14 pm
Totally. My point, as I suspect you know full well, was that Ive learnt not to place my loyalty and love so much in individual players when they leave or decline with age.

Owen has left us at the age of 24. Torres has left us at the age of 26. Suarez has left us at the age of 27. They have all requested to leave, and have nothing in common with Mane and Firmino in terms of their departure.

Lets be honest here, people want their shiny new midfielder in the summer, and that is why they suggest the sale of Mane and Firmino. No need to hide behing some poor excuses ...
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:51:55 pm
big drop off when they hit 30.

did someone say players have a big drop off when they hit 30? - feel like I've missed something
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 06:23:18 pm
this is called survivor bias and it amounts to a list of good older players that isn't an argument for anything (except a time machine to sign Lewa 10 years ago)
Everyone knows their are good older players, there are also good players who became a bit less good and good players who fell off a cliff .. that isn't the debate

How? I probably listed the best midfielders and forwards of the last decade, and now beyond 30, and most of them have not only succeeded beyond 30, but some of them have had their best ever achievements after they turned 30.

As I said, I haven't mentioned any defender/goalkeeper, as the examples skew even more towards my point.

On the contrary, tell me how many great players from the past decade have had their careers done at 30, we can literally have a counting game if you're interested. And, even those players would've been overplayed in their teens/early 20s or affected by a major injury, which is not the case for Mane or Firmino. Anyway, I'm up for it, to see all the Top players of the last decade whose careers were done at 30 and who went strong beyond 30. Let's see, whether this is survivor bias or whether you're just trotting out a cliche. 

Quote
the club don't need to solve the ageing process they need to spend a finite wage budget - that's not an invention of PES that's their actual situation

if you had Sadio Mane at 27 on 100k a week (or whatever) vs having Sadio Mane at 32 on 220k (or whatever) most of the time you do this you'll have a somewhat less good player on a much higher wage
Its not a discussion about whether 32 year old Mane is still a good player (and fwiw we'll be paying 33 and 34 yr olds if we extend them all) its about how the club allocates its wage bill (and of course minutes on the pitch)

If you really want to talk finances, which I don't think any average fan understands anywhere near the required level, and I'm not that inclined towards it, but Sadio Mane at 27 and after, while probably ripping every defender apart, playing a huge part in our CL and PL wins, and being on 100k a week, is a travesty. If I'm an employee who was underpaid for years, performed brilliantly and to my best of abilities and outperforming most of my peers in that period, I would be expecting a raise, which is what Mane wants/deserves and it is perfectly normal to do so.

If we keep setting a precedent of underpaying and not extending contracts beyond 30, there will be a time when the model will break, and players will become more educated towards the pattern, with lesser and lesser interested to go with the model, and younger players may again start using us as stepping stones to play here for a while and then earn much bigger contracts elsewhere at their peaks. If we are perfectly okay in this becoming a theme, then we don't really have a right to complain, when the likes of Sterling and Coutinho do what they did and earn their big money moves elsewhere. If the model breaks and we stop satisfying players, we'll be in trouble, especially after Klopp's time, without his pull, and without his sensible approach towards players in general.

And regarding Mane and Firmino, even if they extend, it doesn't mean that the club cannot protect its finances, there can be appearance and performance based initiatives on their contract as well. Salah has said he wants to stay, I'm sure the other two would as well, if the club can be reasonable, I don't see why this cannot work out.

Anyway, this is not an exercise in prediction, this is a discussion on which is actually the better decision, just like how we discuss the qualities of players, or Klopp's lineups and tactics or everything around the football club.

Quote
This doesnt mean we should move Mane on but it does mean they'll have to make choices (as they did with Henderson and Wijnaldam for example) .... so ' i hope we keep them all for another 4 years' is fine as fan sentiment but its unlikely to happen

Was Wijnaldum forced out by the club, or did Wijnaldum choose to leave? He was offered a contract (per media and Wijnaldum's agent) and Wijnaldum gave some absurd reasons for leaving in social media, but you just cannot make things up by concluding that we chose one of the two players to stay. He wanted some terms, we couldn't satisfy it, either one of the parties could've been unreasonable and he left.

If the club made a decision on Wijnaldum, they'd never have offered the contract anyway.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:55:16 pm
Owen has left us at the age of 24. Torres has left us at the age of 26. Suarez has left us at the age of 27. They have all requested to leave, and have nothing in common with Mane and Firmino in terms of their departure.

Lets be honest here, people want their shiny new midfielder in the summer, and that is why they suggest the sale of Mane and Firmino. No need to hide behing some poor excuses ...

I for one expect my shiny new midfielder regardless of what happens with Sadio and Mo.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 06:58:48 pm


On the contrary, tell me how many great players from the past decade have had their careers done at 30,

That's two of you now.... whose said this - its not being argued by anyone is it?
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:55:16 pm
Owen has left us at the age of 24. Torres has left us at the age of 26. Suarez has left us at the age of 27. They have all requested to leave, and have nothing in common with Mane and Firmino in terms of their departure.

Lets be honest here, people want their shiny new midfielder in the summer, and that is why they suggest the sale of Mane and Firmino. No need to hide behing some poor excuses ...

How the hell do you know that at some point in the future, Mane or Firmino won't fancy a new challenge or a last big pay day. All three of Mane, Bobby and Salah will leave at some point, it is about getting the timing right.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:59:02 pm
I for one expect my shiny new midfielder regardless of what happens with Sadio and Mo.

Well, there is a good chance you won't get it, especially if Klopp decides to trust Jones and Elliott with more minutes next season, on top of having Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita and Ox ...
Excellent post as per PiM
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:26:18 pm
I think you make a good point. However, I am not sure if you can equate players who have largely played for dominant possession based teams with Liverpool players. A large part of our game is based on the front three players pressing in unison.

I think it will be much harder for us to prolong the careers of our forwards than other top clubs.

The intensity at Liverpool and in this League is much higher.

Disagree with the possession thing, since 2016-17 (Klopp's first full season), our average possession in the League has always been above 58%, and it has been gradually increasing. This season it is above 62%. We can counter-attack at pace, but it's a myth that we are a counter-attacking team, we have not been one for ages.

Our front three do press in unison, but they share the load with our midfielders, and there is no precedent for pressing like Klopp team in the last decade or two, although there are similar models that depend on pressing - Flick's Bayern, Guardiola's teams etc.

The common theme is that all those teams enjoyed a large amount of possession as well.

Anyway, Lewandowski has played in such systems, and is still going strong. Yaya Toure had his most productive seasons after he turned 30. David Silva was extremely good after turning 30. So, it is possible even in this league.

 
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 06:58:48 pm
How? I probably listed the best midfielders and forwards of the last decade, and now beyond 30, and most of them have not only succeeded beyond 30, but some of them have had their best ever achievements after they turned 30.

As I said, I haven't mentioned any defender/goalkeeper, as the examples skew even more towards my point.

On the contrary, tell me how many great players from the past decade have had their careers done at 30, we can literally have a counting game if you're interested. And, even those players would've been overplayed in their teens/early 20s or affected by a major injury, which is not the case for Mane or Firmino. Anyway, I'm up for it, to see all the Top players of the last decade whose careers were done at 30 and who went strong beyond 30. Let's see, whether this is survivor bias or whether you're just trotting out a cliche. 

If you really want to talk finances, which I don't think any average fan understands anywhere near the required level, and I'm not that inclined towards it, but Sadio Mane at 27 and after, while probably ripping every defender apart, playing a huge part in our CL and PL wins, and being on 100k a week, is a travesty. If I'm an employee who was underpaid for years, performed brilliantly and to my best of abilities and outperforming most of my peers in that period, I would be expecting a raise, which is what Mane wants/deserves and it is perfectly normal to do so.

If we keep setting a precedent of underpaying and not extending contracts beyond 30, there will be a time when the model will break, and players will become more educated towards the pattern, with lesser and lesser interested to go with the model, and younger players may again start using us as stepping stones to play here for a while and then earn much bigger contracts elsewhere at their peaks. If we are perfectly okay in this becoming a theme, then we don't really have a right to complain, when the likes of Sterling and Coutinho do what they did and earn their big money moves elsewhere. If the model breaks and we stop satisfying players, we'll be in trouble, especially after Klopp's time, without his pull, and without his sensible approach towards players in general.

And regarding Mane and Firmino, even if they extend, it doesn't mean that the club cannot protect its finances, there can be appearance and performance based initiatives on their contract as well. Salah has said he wants to stay, I'm sure the other two would as well, if the club can be reasonable, I don't see why this cannot work out.

Anyway, this is not an exercise in prediction, this is a discussion on which is actually the better decision, just like how we discuss the qualities of players, or Klopp's lineups and tactics or everything around the football club.

Was Wijnaldum forced out by the club, or did Wijnaldum choose to leave? He was offered a contract (per media and Wijnaldum's agent) and Wijnaldum gave some absurd reasons for leaving in social media, but you just cannot make things up by concluding that we chose one of the two players to stay. He wanted some terms, we couldn't satisfy it, either one of the parties could've been unreasonable and he left.

If the club made a decision on Wijnaldum, they'd never have offered the contract anyway.

You seem a bit mixed up. On one hand, you are saying that Mane deserves a bumper pay deal despite already signing a deal that gave him a pay rise. On the other you are saying Gini who stayed on his original deal from when we signed him from Newcastle didn't.
It's interesting how its mostly the same posters who told us that we're skint and wouldn't be making another  'Jota' level signing without selling a key player first, are now on the we should think about  selling one of Bobby or Sadio train  ;D


Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:12:34 pm
Excellent post as per PiM

Was gonna say that as well, brilliant stuff.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:13:01 pm
Disagree with the possession thing, since 2016-17 (Klopp's first full season), our average possession in the League has always been above 58%, and it has been gradually increasing. This season it is above 62%. We can counter-attack at pace, but it's a myth that we are a counter-attacking team, we have not been one for ages.

Our front three do press in unison, but they share the load with our midfielders, and there is no precedent for pressing like Klopp team in the last decade or two, although there are similar models that depend on pressing - Flick's Bayern, Guardiola's teams etc.

The common theme is that all those teams enjoyed a large amount of possession as well.

Anyway, Lewandowski has played in such systems, and is still going strong. Yaya Toure had his most productive seasons after he turned 30. David Silva was extremely good after turning 30. So, it is possible even in this league.

 

The teams you mention though play with at least one playmaker. As Klopp says geggenpressing is our playmaker. If we want to keep Mane, Bobby and Salah then we will have to rotate a lot more and we will need to bring in more creative players. Given Klopp has a pretty rigid philosophy and likes to work with a small squad, I think it is unlikely that we will keep all three.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:14:11 pm
You seem a bit mixed up. On one hand, you are saying that Mane deserves a bumper pay deal despite already signing a deal that gave him a pay rise. On the other you are saying Gini who stayed on his original deal from when we signed him from Newcastle didn't.

What? Are you back to moving goalposts, putting words into others' mouths?

I didn't talk about Gini's previous deal, did I? When did I say Gini didn't deserve his contract or whatever that is you're creating out of thin air? I was referring to a post which said we chose to keep one of Henderson/Wijnaldum, which wasn't true. We offered Gini a contract in the end, he didn't accept it due to unknown reasons (nobody knows if it was the club or Gini who was unreasonable), and then he left.

Who is getting mixed up?
