this is called survivor bias and it amounts to a list of good older players that isn't an argument for anything (except a time machine to sign Lewa 10 years ago)

Everyone knows their are good older players, there are also good players who became a bit less good and good players who fell off a cliff .. that isn't the debate



the club don't need to solve the ageing process they need to spend a finite wage budget - that's not an invention of PES that's their actual situation



if you had Sadio Mane at 27 on 100k a week (or whatever) vs having Sadio Mane at 32 on 220k (or whatever) most of the time you do this you'll have a somewhat less good player on a much higher wage

Its not a discussion about whether 32 year old Mane is still a good player (and fwiw we'll be paying 33 and 34 yr olds if we extend them all) its about how the club allocates its wage bill (and of course minutes on the pitch)



This doesnt mean we should move Mane on but it does mean they'll have to make choices (as they did with Henderson and Wijnaldam for example) .... so ' i hope we keep them all for another 4 years' is fine as fan sentiment but its unlikely to happen



How? I probably listed the best midfielders and forwards of the last decade, and now beyond 30, and most of them have not only succeeded beyond 30, but some of them have had their best ever achievements after they turned 30.As I said, I haven't mentioned any defender/goalkeeper, as the examples skew even more towards my point.On the contrary, tell me how many great players from the past decade have had their careers done at 30, we can literally have a counting game if you're interested. And, even those players would've been overplayed in their teens/early 20s or affected by a major injury, which is not the case for Mane or Firmino. Anyway, I'm up for it, to see all the Top players of the last decade whose careers were done at 30 and who went strong beyond 30. Let's see, whether this is survivor bias or whether you're just trotting out a cliche.If you really want to talk finances, which I don't think any average fan understands anywhere near the required level, and I'm not that inclined towards it, but Sadio Mane at 27 and after, while probably ripping every defender apart, playing a huge part in our CL and PL wins, and being on 100k a week, is a travesty. If I'm an employee who was underpaid for years, performed brilliantly and to my best of abilities and outperforming most of my peers in that period, I would be expecting a raise, which is what Mane wants/deserves and it is perfectly normal to do so.If we keep setting a precedent of underpaying and not extending contracts beyond 30, there will be a time when the model will break, and players will become more educated towards the pattern, with lesser and lesser interested to go with the model, and younger players may again start using us as stepping stones to play here for a while and then earn much bigger contracts elsewhere at their peaks. If we are perfectly okay in this becoming a theme, then we don't really have a right to complain, when the likes of Sterling and Coutinho do what they did and earn their big money moves elsewhere. If the model breaks and we stop satisfying players, we'll be in trouble, especially after Klopp's time, without his pull, and without his sensible approach towards players in general.And regarding Mane and Firmino, even if they extend, it doesn't mean that the club cannot protect its finances, there can be appearance and performance based initiatives on their contract as well. Salah has said he wants to stay, I'm sure the other two would as well, if the club can be reasonable, I don't see why this cannot work out.Anyway, this is not an exercise in prediction, this is a discussion on which is actually the better decision, just like how we discuss the qualities of players, or Klopp's lineups and tactics or everything around the football club.Was Wijnaldum forced out by the club, or did Wijnaldum choose to leave? He was offered a contract (per media and Wijnaldum's agent) and Wijnaldum gave some absurd reasons for leaving in social media, but you just cannot make things up by concluding that we chose one of the two players to stay. He wanted some terms, we couldn't satisfy it, either one of the parties could've been unreasonable and he left.If the club made a decision on Wijnaldum, they'd never have offered the contract anyway.