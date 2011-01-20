« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 07:19:50 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 07:09:06 pm
An under the radar midfielder Ive not seen mentioned; Kouadio Kone.

I scream with delight whenever I watch him.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 07:22:08 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:19:34 pm
I genuinely cant understand what Levys problem is.

Yes, I get that hes annoyed that the deal he thought he had fell through at the last minute, but a club came in and offered a better deal.

Thats business. Thats football.  Whats the issue?

Sounds more like hyperbolic journalism to me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 07:22:39 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:19:50 pm
I scream with delight whenever I watch him.
Ooh Matron!
HARRY HARRIS, MARK LAWRENSON, JOSE MOURIHNO,PETER KENYON, ROMAN ABRAMOVICH, ALAN HANSEN, YOU GUY'S TOOK ONE HELL OF A BEATING

AND Mr KENWRIGHT YOU CAN STICK YOUR FUCKING GROUNDSHARE UP YOUR ARSE!

Hicks and Gillett, Game Over, thanks for Fuck All Fuckfaces, Internet Terrorist and Proud!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 07:48:51 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 04:33:05 pm
Whether he's a fan or not is irrelevant to me, it's usually PR spin anyway. It's just that I've seen a few people alluding to him being a fan and how that may help us if we want to sign him.

He's a big admirer of Gerrard but I don't think him or his family are Liverpool fans.

They are Birmingham fans, my birds dad knows his dad Mark a little bitl, scored loads of goals as an amateur for Midlands police I think it was and her arl fella played against him loads, I have heard bits and pieces though that we would probably be his favourite destination
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 08:17:10 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 08:22:56 am
Spot on Timbo lad. So you upset a few. Fuck them, never bothered you before 😁.i said in a post earlier too many on here know the cost of everything and the value of nothing.

I do see my arse initially P lad when I read the sort of posts I've responded and I do tend to get a bit bullish and dismissive of such attitudes. Yet that soon begins to dissipate and give way to dismay as it dawns on me that a fair chunk of our younger more recent support views things in this way. I guess it's simply the way it's evolved. I sure don't welcome it but what can you do?

Reflecting on what jars, there's a few things.

First is a sense of feeling dispirited that fellow Reds don't still seem to feel that same sense of emotional connection to the players as many of us older fans do. I'm sure such folks would certainly deny outright that they don't share that connection and, indeed, many do in this very thread, but the manner in which they talk so glibly about who can go and which young replacements can come in and how we cannot afford to retain older players, speaks loudly to me otherwise. Certainly it's not what myself and my matchgoing mates feel as local lifelong Reds or felt back in the day when the remorseless overhaul of playing staff occurred. Sure that sense of connection may go back a long way with us older Kopites. I remember how desolate I felt when Sir Roger and that team went through their declining years and it became clear he and they would be on their way. I also recall how my old fella told me he felt similarly about Elisha Scott when he left. But that sense of never wanting it to happen still lingers.

Second, comes the specifics of the players about which we're talking.

At the crux of any such consideration has to come the object of the exercise. We are competing with oil country financed opposition for the top prizes. We cannot compete financially but somehow the genius of Klopp and his lieutenants has created a side and now a squad well capable of competing. He has now just added one current immense weapon to his attacking armoury. He has several outstanding youngsters ready to step and we have almost certainly - I would venture absolute certainly - just recruited another outstanding youngster to join them. Crucially the older core of his armoury is right at the peak of their powers and will be for several years to come.

In short the object of Jurgen's exercise is to not only compete with those cheating oil empowered bastards but to knock them off their ill gotten perch. To do that it is absolutely vital that his team and his squad is equipped to fulfill that task and retaining all the aces in his pack is key to that.

Of course, Mo and the absolute necessity of his retention speaks for itself. But if we just take the other two guys to whom many on here keep referring. Sadio and Bobby. Both may be pushing 30 but as I've said earlier in the thread and yourself and El Lobo, too, that age barrier was one for times past. Now is a different era when top players thrive well into their thirties. The evidence is everywhere as El Lobo pointed out. And in the case of these absolute prime specimens of footballing pedigree there is simply no way that the age of 30 represents a ceiling of any sort to their playing prowess. Sure it is the time for their final big contract but that simply has to be with us. To see them go elsewhere would be an undermining of Jurgen's and our objectives. They are in the prime of their life as footballers, both unfeasibly fit, both uniquely gifted and both virtually irreplaceable in the roles they carry out so superbly for us.

Every true Red knows this. It is not simply the emotional connection I referred to above. It is considered acknowledgement of pure and unique ability and capability and performance.. Any talk of decline via statistical jargon is belied by what we witness with our own eyes and what Klopp and his backroom staff know full well.

Third - and my sole bow to that cold, hard, clinical reality of economic justifiability, I would say that even were there to be like for like younger replacements the combination of transfer fees and wages to recruit such non-existent diamonds would far exceed the amount of any new contract costs for those two players. That is my simplistic yet I believe realistic grasp of the financial side of things and I'm sure the club will see it similarly.

As for Ox and Millie? That's for another time. But hey lads in the meantime please don't talk about them as if they are commodities to be simply tossed aside like flotsam and jetsom. I know they're pampered fucking millionaires but they're our beloved pampered millionaires. T'was always thus whatever our heroes had in their bank accounts.

 :)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 08:43:21 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 04:36:31 pm
Is Rice that good?
On its own it can be plain and stodgy but with a decent curry it can be absolutely boss.



(This might just be an irrelevent post based on a silly pun, or i may be being figurative and metaphorical...)
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 08:56:47 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 08:17:10 pm
I do see my arse initially P lad when I read the sort of posts I've responded and I do tend to get a bit bullish and dismissive of such attitudes. Yet that soon begins to dissipate and give way to dismay as it dawns on me that a fair chunk of our younger more recent support views things in this way. I guess it's simply the way it's evolved. I sure don't welcome it but what can you do?

Reflecting on what jars, there's a few things.

First is a sense of feeling dispirited that fellow Reds don't still seem to feel that same sense of emotional connection to the players as many of us older fans do. I'm sure such folks would certainly deny outright that they don't share that connection and, indeed, many do in this very thread, but the manner in which they talk so glibly about who can go and which young replacements can come in and how we cannot afford to retain older players, speaks loudly to me otherwise. Certainly it's not what myself and my matchgoing mates feel as local lifelong Reds or felt back in the day when the remorseless overhaul of playing staff occurred. Sure that sense of connection may go back a long way with us older Kopites. I remember how desolate I felt when Sir Roger and that team went through their declining years and it became clear he and they would be on their way. I also recall how my old fella told me he felt similarly about Elisha Scott when he left. But that sense of never wanting it to happen still lingers.

Second, comes the specifics of the players about which we're talking.

At the crux of any such consideration has to come the object of the exercise. We are competing with oil country financed opposition for the top prizes. We cannot compete financially but somehow the genius of Klopp and his lieutenants has created a side and now a squad well capable of competing. He has now just added one current immense weapon to his attacking armoury. He has several outstanding youngsters ready to step and we have almost certainly - I would venture absolute certainly - just recruited another outstanding youngster to join them. Crucially the older core of his armoury is right at the peak of their powers and will be for several years to come.

In short the object of Jurgen's exercise is to not only compete with those cheating oil empowered bastards but to knock them off their ill gotten perch. To do that it is absolutely vital that his team and his squad is equipped to fulfill that task and retaining all the aces in his pack is key to that.

Of course, Mo and the absolute necessity of his retention speaks for itself. But if we just take the other two guys to whom many on here keep referring. Sadio and Bobby. Both may be pushing 30 but as I've said earlier in the thread and yourself and El Lobo, too, that age barrier was one for times past. Now is a different era when top players thrive well into their thirties. The evidence is everywhere as El Lobo pointed out. And in the case of these absolute prime specimens of footballing pedigree there is simply no way that the age of 30 represents a ceiling of any sort to their playing prowess. Sure it is the time for their final big contract but that simply has to be with us. To see them go elsewhere would be an undermining of Jurgen's and our objectives. They are in the prime of their life as footballers, both unfeasibly fit, both uniquely gifted and both virtually irreplaceable in the roles they carry out so superbly for us.

Every true Red knows this. It is not simply the emotional connection I referred to above. It is considered acknowledgement of pure and unique ability and capability and performance.. Any talk of decline via statistical jargon is belied by what we witness with our own eyes and what Klopp and his backroom staff know full well.

Third - and my sole bow to that cold, hard, clinical reality of economic justifiability, I would say that even were there to be like for like younger replacements the combination of transfer fees and wages to recruit such non-existent diamonds would far exceed the amount of any new contract costs for those two players. That is my simplistic yet I believe realistic grasp of the financial side of things and I'm sure the club will see it similarly.

As for Ox and Millie? That's for another time. But hey lads in the meantime please don't talk about them as if they are commodities to be simply tossed aside like flotsam and jetsom. I know they're pampered fucking millionaires but they're our beloved pampered millionaires. T'was always thus whatever our heroes had in their bank accounts.

 :)
Great stuff. All my own thoughts laid out eloquently. One doesn't even need to be an older fan to have been taught that way of supporting, the one based on emotional connection and of taking pride in performing the role of a supporter as opposed to acting like a pretend coach or scout or accountant or whatever. Of course the coaches and scouts and finance guys sometimes have tough decisions to make, but that's their job, not ours.

Besides which, none of us knows anything. We just act like we do :)
Yesterday at 09:13:35 pm by Ghost Town
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 09:02:38 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 07:09:06 pm
An under the radar midfielder Ive not seen mentioned; Kouadio Kone.
Everybody was after him around 2012.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 09:11:11 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 01:00:02 pm
I dont think we sign Bellingham when we already have a similar homegrown player in Jones, if he wouldnt cost 70-80m could see it, but realistically well probably try find a cheaper alternative.
Bellingham data I dont think he a the controller 8 type, Thiago, Jones, Keita are that possibly Morton. Bellingham looks more like the 10 role which currently has Elliott, Keita,OX and Henderson for that spot.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 09:16:40 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:21:28 pm
Wonder who we might look at in midfield if it isn't Tchouameni or Bellingham? Those two dominate conversation, but I'm sure there are others out there.

Guimaraes would have been one I'd have expected us to look at, but obviously off the table now. Tielemans will definitely get linked, but think most feel he's not suited even though his contract situation is favourable. You've got guys like Fabian Ruiz and Mikel Merino, but both would be 26 at the start of next season which is probably a shade older than what we want. Our old mate Florian Neuhaus might get linked again?
A CM who more of a 10 type penetration type Midfielder who in age bracket of 23-25 considering Keita inability to get a run of games(Unless this changes) along with Ox legs for 90 minutes are an issues. Getting somebody who about to get into the Prime at that age with Elliott being 19 this summer would allow for better age ranges in the MF.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 09:22:58 pm
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 07:48:51 pm
They are Birmingham fans, my birds dad knows his dad Mark a little bitl, scored loads of goals as an amateur for Midlands police I think it was and her arl fella played against him loads, I have heard bits and pieces though that we would probably be his favourite destination
Cheers for that. Didnt know that about possible favourite destination.
I thought they were Birmingham fans. Heard about his dad too, meant to be absolutely prolific for quite a few non league clubs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 09:38:06 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:43:45 am
I don't think we'll sign Bellingham - I think it'll be Tchouameni (broken hearts in the world).

 :lmao

You're in good form lately, pal
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 09:50:05 pm
It means nothing in today's big money football, but it is true that Bellingham was never hiding his admiration for Gerrard and Henderson as players, top professionals and leaders ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 09:51:29 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:00:17 pm
Youve used that one Tchouameni times now Roy.

What Tchouameni Nick? Are you intimating Royhendo is a repetitive bore?
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 09:57:00 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:14:55 pm
In some circles the Tchoo Tchoo train is  heading for Anfield Station in the summer.

Yeah you're fucking fruit loop circles, mate, Don't ever change you crank...
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:13:40 pm
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Yesterday at 08:17:10 pm
Reflecting on what jars, there's a few things.

First is a sense of feeling dispirited that fellow Reds don't still seem to feel that same sense of emotional connection to the players as many of us older fans do. I'm sure such folks would certainly deny outright that they don't share that connection and, indeed, many do in this very thread, but the manner in which they talk so glibly about who can go and which young replacements can come in and how we cannot afford to retain older players, speaks loudly to me otherwise. Certainly it's not what myself and my matchgoing mates feel as local lifelong Reds or felt back in the day when the remorseless overhaul of playing staff occurred. Sure that sense of connection may go back a long way with us older Kopites. I remember how desolate I felt when Sir Roger and that team went through their declining years and it became clear he and they would be on their way. I also recall how my old fella told me he felt similarly about Elisha Scott when he left. But that sense of never wanting it to happen still lingers.

................

that hits the mark for me.

a couple of things:
- the "when is he going to go / time to go / needs to go" posts re Bobby and Mane come across as very casual attitude to guys who've given so much pleasure to all of us. a lot of it I guess is down to many people planning ahead, but ffs they're not ready to be put out to pasture yet and talking like they are is disrespectful.

- as for being an age thing, I wonder if playing Football Manager and similar games breeds this kind of attitude? (I've never been near it so have no clue to be honest)

- if you need proof that being over 30 does NOT mean you're losing your athletic skills and physical kills - look at the tennis, and what Nadal has just done. he's 35. Federer is 40.  Djokovic is 34.  sports science is throwing away the "old rules" about athletes' ages. 

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:14:53 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 09:22:58 pm
Cheers for that. Didnt know that about possible favourite destination.
I thought they were Birmingham fans. Heard about his dad too, meant to be absolutely prolific for quite a few non league clubs.


Yeah not conclusive mate but second and third hand info say that we would be his preferred move if he was to leave germany
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:20:17 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:13:40 pm

- the "when is he going to go / time to go / needs to go" posts re Bobby and Mane come across as very
- if you need proof that being over 30 does NOT mean you're losing your athletic skills and physical kills - look at the tennis, and what Nadal has just done. he's 35. Federer is 40.  Djokovic is 34.  sports science is throwing away the "old rules" about athletes' ages.

Tom Brady has just retired at 44.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:26:09 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:20:17 pm
Tom Brady has just retired at 44.

Isn't his job to stand still and throw balls to teammates?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:39:17 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:26:09 pm
Isn't his job to stand still and throw balls to teammates?
yeah lol

Sadio has been really good in the AFCON.
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:48:03 pm
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 10:39:17 pm
yeah lol

Sadio has been really good in the AFCON.

and in the run in last year and in the opening half of this year and for years immaculate except that batshit empty stadium covid crap where everyone else was shite as well, and of course even then he ran and ran and ran.

Best phased out, surely? Weve got diaz now.



I admit bias hes my favorite player ever but thinking this guy is done or even replaceable at this time is lunacy imo.



Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 10:52:23 pm
Sadio is still an elite attacker regardless of what people think. Salah Jota Diaz all elite, we need them all.
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:17:14 pm
Funking hate having too many top class forwards

FSG out
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:17:46 pm
The point keeps getting missed in that nobody is saying the club should get rid of them, at least as far as I can tell. Just that they don't expect the club to retain all 3 of them after their current contracts end for one reason or another. Those are two completely different things and yet the people saying they have an issue seem to be conflating them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:26:38 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:17:46 pm
The point keeps getting missed in that nobody is saying the club should get rid of them, at least as far as I can tell. Just that they don't expect the club to retain all 3 of them after their current contracts end for one reason or another. Those are two completely different things and yet the people saying they have an issue seem to be conflating them.

Well, the same people didn't expect that we will sign another attacker without selling someone, yet we have signed him. Therefore, I couldn't care less about these people's expectations ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:48:17 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:26:09 pm
Isn't his job to stand still and throw balls to teammates?
very little sweating required, that's for sure.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:50:03 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:17:46 pm
The point keeps getting missed in that nobody is saying the club should get rid of them, at least as far as I can tell. Just that they don't expect the club to retain all 3 of them after their current contracts end for one reason or another. Those are two completely different things and yet the people saying they have an issue seem to be conflating them.
The point keeps getting missed that no-one has a clue about what LFC will do or what the thought processes of Klopp, Edwards, ward, FSG etc are. And so, with all due respect, people are speculating with empty air and millions of words are being written to say precisely nothing meaningful. The same applies to players coming in or going out.

Just one example, which I've mentioned before: To date, as far as I can recall, FSG have not forced the sale of a player who a) the manager wants to keep and b) who wants to stay. This is particularly so in the Klopp era. So we simply don't know whether that would happen to, for example, Mané or Bobby. In fact even when a couple of players had made it pretty clear that they were going to leave there was STILL no forced sale, and the players ended up walking away for nothing. This idea that players will be 'got rid off' for financial reasons is not evidenced.

Thus any claims about what 'has' to happen for blah blah blah reasons is not based on any evidence. Maybe something said here does end up happening, but if so that would still be a stopped clock situation and not an example of anything sound or evidenced, because there is no evidence.

You might say so what? it's just chatter, just passing time. And that's true, but a lot of this chatter verges on the, or often is outright, disrespectful towards the very players who have given us so much joy and so many great moments and memories. And it's based on nothing. It's one thing talking like this about players based on actual facts; but when it's based on nothing?

That's the point that Timbo and others, and I, have tried to make.

Some people don't seem to think this matters. That it's fine to talk about our players in this way. Some of us don't agree. Neither side will budge on this, I expect. And this little disagreement will continue to renact itself in perpetuity.
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:52:17 pm
If we keep all three of Salah, Mane and Firmino beyond the summer, I will be delighted. Add Jota, Diaz and (probably) Carvalho, plus an emerging Gordon, and its an incredible group of strikers. And we mustnt forget that Origi is still here, and he has given us great moments, not to mention Minamino.

If we arent supposed to talk about players possibly departing, do we really think we will have nine strikers next season, plus other kids like Muzzy hoping to step up to the fringes for a League Cup outing?

I am 51, and have never played football manager in my life, but I think there will be outgoings in the striker department.

Origi and Minamino might be the easiest to predict. The former has a deal that is expiring and he probably wont have made enough appearances to trigger an extension. If he goes, it will be with fond memories and best wishes, though Im not pushing him out the door. In fact a couple of years ago I drove for hours to watch Liverpool play in the Midwest, where I live. Me and my lad are lifelong reds and I come from a family back in England that is. We are attached to the players. We sang the songs and went crazy in the fan zone as Jamie Webster led the singing, here in Indiana of all places!

Minamino was a low cost signing who is a decent player, but in all likelihood he will need to move on to see more action, as we are too competitive and too deep up top.

So thats probably two strikers leaving. I dont wish for it. Im not pushing them out the door. But it will still probably happen.

Will all three of Salah, Mane and Firmino be here next season? As I say, I will be delighted if they are, but we will see.

The sports science comment is spot on too. 30 is not old. I suspect they can all play on at a very high level for a few years yet, but it is an inexact science. Bobbys game relies least on pace, so if he slows down a bit it wont matter as much as that is not his game.

Anyway, I love that older reds than me have a reverence for our players. Its how I am too. I want to keep them all! However, I dont think we will, sorry.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:57:00 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:50:03 pm
The point keeps getting missed that no-one has a clue about what LFC will do or what the thought processes of Klopp, Edwards, ward, FSG etc are. And so, with all due respect, people are speculating with empty air and millions of words are being written to say precisely nothing meaningful. The same applies to players coming in or going out.

Just one example, which I've mentioned before: To date, as far as I can recall, FSG have not forced the sale of a player who a) the manager wants to keep and b) who wants to stay. This is particularly so in the Klopp era. So we simply don't know whether that would happen to, for example, Mané or Bobby. In fact even when a couple of players had made it pretty clear that they were going to leave there was STILL no forced sale, and the players ended up walking away for nothing. This idea that players will be 'got rid off' for financial reasons is not evidenced.

Thus any claims about what 'has' to happen for blah blah blah reasons is not based on any evidence. Maybe something said here does end up happening, but if so that would still be a stopped clock situation and not an example of anything sound or evidenced, because there is no evidence.

You might say so what? it's just chatter, just passing time. And that's true, but a lot of this chatter verges on the, or often is outright, disrespectful towards the very players who have given us so much joy and so many great moments and memories. And it's based on nothing. It's one thing talking like this about players based on actual facts; but when it's based on nothing?

That's the point that Timbo and others, and I, have tried to make.

Some people don't seem to think this matters. That it's fine to talk about our players in this way. Some of us don't agree. Neither side will budge on this, I expect. And this little disagreement will continue to renact itself in perpetuity.

But again, your conflating what people are saying what they expect vs. what they want to happen. Sure FSG/LFC could offer all 3 new contracts that would make all 3 want to stay. Nobody is saying that they shouldn't or that it would be an issue, are they? To me it's just a lot of words to make a mountain out of a molehill but carry on.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:59:44 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 11:52:17 pm
If we keep all three of Salah, Mane and Firmino beyond the summer, I will be delighted. Add Jota, Diaz and (probably) Carvalho, plus an emerging Gordon, and its an incredible group of strikers. And we mustnt forget that Origi is still here, and he has given us great moments, not to mention Minamino.

If we arent supposed to talk about players possibly departing, do we really think we will have nine strikers next season, plus other kids like Muzzy hoping to step up to the fringes for a League Cup outing?

I am 51, and have never played football manager in my life, but I think there will be outgoings in the striker department.

Origi and Minamino might be the easiest to predict. The former has a deal that is expiring and he probably wont have made enough appearances to trigger an extension. If he goes, it will be with fond memories and best wishes, though Im not pushing him out the door. In fact a couple of years ago I drove for hours to watch Liverpool play in the Midwest, where I live. Me and my lad are lifelong reds and I come from a family back in England that is. We are attached to the players. We sang the songs and went crazy in the fan zone as Jamie Webster led the singing, here in Indiana of all places!

Minamino was a low cost signing who is a decent player, but in all likelihood he will need to move on to see more action, as we are too competitive and too deep up top.

So thats probably two strikers leaving. I dont wish for it. Im not pushing them out the door. But it will still probably happen.

Will all three of Salah, Mane and Firmino be here next season? As I say, I will be delighted if they are, but we will see.

The sports science comment is spot on too. 30 is not old. I suspect they can all play on at a very high level for a few years yet, but it is an inexact science. Bobbys game relies least on pace, so if he slows down a bit it wont matter as much as that is not his game.

Anyway, I love that older reds than me have a reverence for our players. Its how I am too. I want to keep them all! However, I dont think we will, sorry.

Just for the record I'm not an 'older red than you', lol :D

Seriously, though, I think it's important to make this point because there's a tendency to think that this is an age thing, and older reads think one way while younger ones think another.

But really, I think, it's about how you grew up as a fan, what influences you had. I know I was taught to support in a particular way, by those who came before me, and that's what I carry forward and how I teach my children.

EDIT: For the avoidance of doubt, I'm not trying to say that any one approach to support is better than any other - no way I'm going near that can of worms -  just that there are different approaches. 
Yesterday at 12:17:37 am by Ghost Town
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:09:15 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:57:00 pm
But again, your conflating what people are saying what they expect vs. what they want to happen. Sure FSG/LFC could offer all 3 new contracts that would make all 3 want to stay. Nobody is saying that they shouldn't or that it would be an issue, are they? To me it's just a lot of words to make a mountain out of a molehill but carry on.
I'm not, I'm saying that whatever anyone might claim to 'expect' that 'expectation' is not based upon anything meaningful. Not yet.

Of course, if, say, Mané is force-sold, to balance the books, despite his wanting to stay and Klopp wanting him to stay, then there finally WILL be a precedent. After that you could knock yourselves out with your expectations of that happening to other players in future. But we don't have that precedent yet.

Also I haven't made the claim that people are taking what they want to happen and pretending that that's what they expect, though in some cases it does seem like that: that transfer-addiction is so strong that some individuals specifically (not everyone) want players to be 'off-loaded' so that they can get the thrill that comes with a new, replacement signing.
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END
« Reply #16711 on: Today at 12:12:49 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:17:46 pm
The point keeps getting missed in that nobody is saying the club should get rid of them, at least as far as I can tell. Just that they don't expect the club to retain all 3 of them after their current contracts end for one reason or another. Those are two completely different things and yet the people saying they have an issue seem to be conflating them.

You have to go back more than a page, Dave. Anyhow, Who's conflating what? Are you having an argument with yourself? In public? What's going on here?
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16712 on: Today at 12:54:17 am »
Skipped some pages so sorry if this has been mentioned.

In order to get Diaz in our official squad list with the PL, we had to drop Karius (no loss of course).

But what this points out is that we are Max with the 17 foreigners we are allowed. We are short of the 8 non foreigners. However, we supplement that with the U21's. (Elliott, Gordon, etc.)

This also means for us to get Haaland next summer we have to get rid of someone off the foreign player list. If not Haaland, then whomever else.  :P

And shows why Carvahlo helps, should we get him, as he is considered home grown.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16713 on: Today at 01:15:26 am »
Adrian, Minamino, Origi and possibly Keita would be the most likely of the non-homegrown players to leave. So don't really think it'll be much of an issue.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:17:24 am by Boaty McBoatface »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16714 on: Today at 01:16:34 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:50:03 pm
The point keeps getting missed that no-one has a clue about what LFC will do or what the thought processes of Klopp, Edwards, ward, FSG etc are. And so, with all due respect, people are speculating with empty air and millions of words are being written to say precisely nothing meaningful. The same applies to players coming in or going out.

Just one example, which I've mentioned before: To date, as far as I can recall, FSG have not forced the sale of a player who a) the manager wants to keep and b) who wants to stay. This is particularly so in the Klopp era. So we simply don't know whether that would happen to, for example, Mané or Bobby. In fact even when a couple of players had made it pretty clear that they were going to leave there was STILL no forced sale, and the players ended up walking away for nothing. This idea that players will be 'got rid off' for financial reasons is not evidenced.

Thus any claims about what 'has' to happen for blah blah blah reasons is not based on any evidence. Maybe something said here does end up happening, but if so that would still be a stopped clock situation and not an example of anything sound or evidenced, because there is no evidence.

You might say so what? it's just chatter, just passing time. And that's true, but a lot of this chatter verges on the, or often is outright, disrespectful towards the very players who have given us so much joy and so many great moments and memories. And it's based on nothing. It's one thing talking like this about players based on actual facts; but when it's based on nothing?

That's the point that Timbo and others, and I, have tried to make.

Some people don't seem to think this matters. That it's fine to talk about our players in this way. Some of us don't agree. Neither side will budge on this, I expect. And this little disagreement will continue to renact itself in perpetuity.

Great minds eh Ghostie? Or complete naive over sentimental fools?

Who gives a fuck. Alls I know is that like yourself, VivaBG, El Lobo, Scatman, Samlad and a few more in the thread the way I was raised as a Red both at home, in the Pen and the Kop and the ale house means I never have and never could talk glibly about possibly offloading any of our great club servants let alone undeniable all time greats like Sadie, Bobby and Millie and even lesser achievers like Ox to make room for new blood. Just the way it is.

That said, some on here clearly do enjoy talking in such terms and thats their prerogative. I guess like you say never the twain shall agree.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:22:01 am by Timbo's Goals »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16715 on: Today at 01:19:49 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:57:00 pm
Yeah you're fucking fruit loop circles, mate, Don't ever change you crank...

 ;D

You too old man, you too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16716 on: Today at 01:23:27 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:54:17 am
Skipped some pages so sorry if this has been mentioned.

In order to get Diaz in our official squad list with the PL, we had to drop Karius (no loss of course).

But what this points out is that we are Max with the 17 foreigners we are allowed. We are short of the 8 non foreigners. However, we supplement that with the U21's. (Elliott, Gordon, etc.)

This also means for us to get Haaland next summer we have to get rid of someone off the foreign player list. If not Haaland, then whomever else.  :P

And shows why Carvahlo helps, should we get him, as he is considered home grown.
Carvalho I dont think would be considered Home grown next season but Jones will be as he just turned 21
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16717 on: Today at 01:44:22 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:59:44 pm
Just for the record I'm not an 'older red than you', lol :D

Lol, its all perspective I am unimaginably ancient to my kids.

I was thinking of Timbo, who I think is closer to my dads generation (my dad grew up on the Kop watching the likes of Hunt and St John). Anyway, I exchanged messages with Timbo and for the record publicly, hes a top red with a great perspective. Makes me a bit homesick actually

We will see what happens. I really hope we can keep all of Mo, Sadio and Firmino, with Jota, Diaz, Carvalho and Gordon too.

Nothing but respect for my fellow reds. I watch every game from afar, and the love affair with LFC has probably grown stronger having been out of the country for 13 years now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16718 on: Today at 02:01:03 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:23:27 am
Carvalho I dont think would be considered Home grown next season but Jones will be as he just turned 21

Next season, the cutoff date will be 1 January 2001. Anyone born on or after that date is still on the U21 list and wont count to the 25 player squad, either as HG or NHG. Jones was born on 30 Jan 2001, so he wont qualify until the 23/24 season. Same goes for the other 2001 players (Van den Berg, R and N Williams, Dixon-Bonner, Clarkson and a few others).
