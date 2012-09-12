Wonder who we might look at in midfield if it isn't Tchouameni or Bellingham? Those two dominate conversation, but I'm sure there are others out there.
Guimaraes would have been one I'd have expected us to look at, but obviously off the table now. Tielemans will definitely get linked, but think most feel he's not suited even though his contract situation is favourable. You've got guys like Fabian Ruiz and Mikel Merino, but both would be 26 at the start of next season which is probably a shade older than what we want. Our old mate Florian Neuhaus might get linked again?