Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:42:30 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:35:09 pm
It is encouraging to hear by all accounts we will have money. While I am not sure if we will get Bellingham or Tchouameni, it's good to know we are apparently looking for a long term Midfielder and have money to look at the likes of these two and it be within our budget. If that financials podcast from the echo is to be believed.
Yes, I think we may spend more than many think. While it was a different point i.e. pre pandemic in 2017 we looked to bring in Van Dijk and Keita in one summer. At the time there was no inkling of selling Coutinho so either that was known about privately and stage managed or the owners were happy to spend big.
Now, the club is a different beast, much more successful commercially and with great potential, maybe they are happy to do it again as the World starts to show signs of coming out if the pandemic.
One of the Echo journos said a few weeks ago that the owners prefer to spend in cycles and I can see what they mean.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 01:51:51 pm
Tchouameni would also be my preference from what I've seen of him. I'd rather go for someone who can play both the 6 and the 8 if there's a big, long term signing in midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:13:39 pm
I think letting go Adrian and getting in an english 3rd choice keeper on a free would be a smart decision come next summer. Alex McCarthy is one of them and we've been linked with him countless times before so I think some of our scouts might rate him. With Milner and Ox possibly leaving there are not many capable english players around, never mind being affordable.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:29:36 pm
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 01:51:51 pm
Tchouameni would also be my preference from what I've seen of him. I'd rather go for someone who can play both the 6 and the 8 if there's a big, long term signing in midfield.

I don't think Bellingham will be available until 2023 anyway to be honest. I can't see Dortmund selling Haaland and him in the same summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:37:38 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:42:02 pm
Is there a new source for this - or just what all the reports are saying (yesterday)?

I believe it is done as well - but wasn't sure if there was a further confirmation.

Club probably can't announce til the end of the season.

Just the party line that player, Fulham and us all want to do the deal, and that it'll be a simple fee negotiation with transfer of registration when the time comes in the summer. That fair lads n lasses?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:41:10 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:37:38 pm
Just the party line that player, Fulham and us all want to do the deal, and that it'll be a simple fee negotiation with transfer of registration when the time comes in the summer. That fair lads n lasses?

If you're as certain about it was you were about Robbo... ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:50:54 pm
We shouldn't go for two midfielders this summer because...Tchouameni cooks spoil the broth.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 02:52:29 pm
Neil, you're so late to the game people have left the stadium and the light's have switched off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:11:08 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:52:29 pm
Neil, you're so late to the game people have left the stadium and the light's have switched off.

Tchouameni late nights I guess.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:42:33 pm
Quote
Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who did everything he could to pull off the deal, was raging at the turn of events. Diaz had been enthusiastic at the prospect of joining Spurs, and some believe it would have been a better move for him given the stage of his career, but ultimately, he too was seduced by the prospect of Champions League football and working with Jurgen Klopp. Sources have indicated that Barcelona were also in for the winger and prepared to pay 5 million (£4.2 million) upfront followed by 50 million (£41.8 million) in the summer.


Quite a bit of interest in Diaz if true

Quote
But this was the point at which Diazs agent intervened. Porto, who needed the money, were very wary of the deal being scuppered and so welcomed Liverpools interest. Liverpool meanwhile were delighted that Spurs had effectively negotiated the price down to a fee they were willing to pay, having baulked at Diazs 80 million (£66.8 million) release clause earlier in the window. One of Liverpools scouts in South America informed Diazs agent that they wanted to do the deal. Liverpools owners were convinced by assistant sporting director Julian Ward and his current boss  and soon to be predecessor  Michael Edwards to sign it off.

Diaz was still understood to have been keen on a move to Spurs but was excited to join up with Liverpool, and the deal was agreed.

Levy was left so furious that the cordial relations he has enjoyed with Liverpools owners may have been seriously damaged. Some sources close to the situation believe it could lead to a period of hostility between the two clubs.

;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:49:27 pm
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 02:13:39 pm
I think letting go Adrian and getting in an english 3rd choice keeper on a free would be a smart decision come next summer. Alex McCarthy is one of them and we've been linked with him countless times before so I think some of our scouts might rate him. With Milner and Ox possibly leaving there are not many capable english players around, never mind being affordable.
Think he'll probably sign a one year extension, too valuable a squad player despite being 36.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:51:57 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:50:54 pm
We shouldn't go for two midfielders this summer because...Tchouameni cooks spoil the broth.
People often ask what his best attribute is, I always think there's Tchouameni to mention.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 03:52:03 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:42:33 pm
Quite a bit of interest in Diaz if true


I am sure there was. I think I laugh at the Spurs writer making it seem that Diaz really wanted Spurs but it was his agent that stopped it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:09:42 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:37:38 pm
Just the party line that player, Fulham and us all want to do the deal, and that it'll be a simple fee negotiation with transfer of registration when the time comes in the summer. That fair lads n lasses?

If that were the case it'd have been announced yesterday, surely? Contract and fee were all agreed, so it'd just need some papers drawn up and signed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:19:35 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 01:03:59 pm
I've seen this a few times mow. Do we know he is for sure?

I dont know, how sure do you have to be? His whole family are LFC fans and his favourite player is Steven Gerrard. Cant get clearer than that.

Though the question should be does it matter if hes a fan? Dele Alli was also a known admirer of Gerrard too. But that didnt stop him from telling everyone he fell asleep while they were meeting at Melwood.

I think if we were after him the wages we would offer probably wouldnt be too different to other suitors for his signature. So him being a fan is a plus, but ultimately probably wont be the deciding factor.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:21:28 pm
Wonder who we might look at in midfield if it isn't Tchouameni or Bellingham? Those two dominate conversation, but I'm sure there are others out there.

Guimaraes would have been one I'd have expected us to look at, but obviously off the table now. Tielemans will definitely get linked, but think most feel he's not suited even though his contract situation is favourable. You've got guys like Fabian Ruiz and Mikel Merino, but both would be 26 at the start of next season which is probably a shade older than what we want. Our old mate Florian Neuhaus might get linked again?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:23:38 pm
Carvalho Bellingham and Rice in this summer.
Wirtz the year after

We'll dominate world football for the next decade.
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:24:11 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:21:28 pm
Wonder who we might look at in midfield if it isn't Tchouameni or Bellingham? Those two dominate conversation, but I'm sure there are others out there.

Guimaraes would have been one I'd have expected us to look at, but obviously off the table now. Tielemans will definitely get linked, but think most feel he's not suited even though his contract situation is favourable. You've got guys like Fabian Ruiz and Mikel Merino, but both would be 26 at the start of next season which is probably a shade older than what we want. Our old mate Florian Neuhaus might get linked again?

Neuhaus has fallen into a deep dark hole this season. Kind of like a Julian Brandt mk.2.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:25:27 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 02:41:10 pm
If you're as certain about it was you were about Robbo... ;)

What if hes as certain about it as he was about Sir Charles of Adam?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:27:02 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:43:45 am
I don't think we'll sign Bellingham - I think it'll be Tchouameni (broken hearts in the world).

I don't think that Tchouameni will be much cheaper than Bellingham, with all the richest European clubs being interested in him. As for Bellingham, I am usually very careful about jumpung on the train of talented English players, but in this case I would probably make an exception. The kid looks a special talent, and if he continues his development over the next 18 months, I'd be willing to pay a record fee for him ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:28:48 pm
Quote from: scatman on Today at 04:23:38 pm
Carvalho Bellingham and Rice in this summer.
Wirtz the year after

We'll dominate world football for the next decade.

If thats the best Jules has got....fucking hell
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:30:47 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:21:28 pm
Wonder who we might look at in midfield if it isn't Tchouameni or Bellingham? Those two dominate conversation, but I'm sure there are others out there.

Guimaraes would have been one I'd have expected us to look at, but obviously off the table now. Tielemans will definitely get linked, but think most feel he's not suited even though his contract situation is favourable. You've got guys like Fabian Ruiz and Mikel Merino, but both would be 26 at the start of next season which is probably a shade older than what we want. Our old mate Florian Neuhaus might get linked again?

Gravenberch maybe,Frenkie de Jong,Gio Reyna? Gravenberch is Raiola's client though and they would be expensive as well.
But imo quality players/prospects.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:33:05 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 04:19:35 pm
I dont know, how sure do you have to be? His whole family are LFC fans and his favourite player is Steven Gerrard. Cant get clearer than that.

Though the question should be does it matter if hes a fan? Dele Alli was also a known admirer of Gerrard too. But that didnt stop him from telling everyone he fell asleep while they were meeting at Melwood.

I think if we were after him the wages we would offer probably wouldnt be too different to other suitors for his signature. So him being a fan is a plus, but ultimately probably wont be the deciding factor.
Whether he's a fan or not is irrelevant to me, it's usually PR spin anyway. It's just that I've seen a few people alluding to him being a fan and how that may help us if we want to sign him.

He's a big admirer of Gerrard but I don't think him or his family are Liverpool fans.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:36:31 pm
Quote from: scatman on Today at 04:23:38 pm
Carvalho Bellingham and Rice in this summer.
Wirtz the year after

We'll dominate world football for the next decade.

Is Rice that good? I mean, I want to sign him just for the Rice Rice Naby puns but whenever I see him, I see a decent to good player, certainly not someone I'd say could be one of our midfielders playing for a team competing for titles.

I don't think we'll sign him anyway, West Ham seemed to have wanted a midfielder in January for £50m which suggests they'll be willing to let Rice go and Man Utd are desperate for a midfielder and are stupid enough to spend £100m on him (I suspect we certainly won't be) because he's being so hyped up and their scouting only seems to go as far as 'has the average football fan heard of him' so I think he'll end up there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:48:59 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:36:31 pm
Is Rice that good? I mean, I want to sign him just for the Rice Rice Naby puns but whenever I see him, I see a decent to good player, certainly not someone I'd say could be one of our midfielders playing for a team competing for titles.

I don't think we'll sign him anyway, West Ham seemed to have wanted a midfielder in January for £50m which suggests they'll be willing to let Rice go and Man Utd are desperate for a midfielder and are stupid enough to spend £100m on him (I suspect we certainly won't be) because he's being so hyped up and their scouting only seems to go as far as 'has the average football fan heard of him' so I think he'll end up there.
Thought he was absolute overrated prior to this season. Watched a lot of West Ham games and done a full 180 on that. He's outstanding, they play him as a 6 in a two with Soucek but he's obviously an 8. He plays very reserved for them but he has all the kind of qualities you'd want from an 8 in our side. He's really underrated on this forum - but if you can find a comp - one thing you'll be surprised by is how good he actually is at carrying the ball (and dribbling), obviously due to the role he plays, he rarely does it. Also like I guess a lot of young English midfielders these days, he plays on the half turn (something people here have decried Hendo as lacking).

Quick vid, first minute or two should help (all from this season) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nnr3qLDYKAQ
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:50:43 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 04:19:35 pm
I dont know, how sure do you have to be? His whole family are LFC fans and his favourite player is Steven Gerrard. Cant get clearer than that.

Though the question should be does it matter if hes a fan? Dele Alli was also a known admirer of Gerrard too. But that didnt stop him from telling everyone he fell asleep while they were meeting at Melwood.

I think if we were after him the wages we would offer probably wouldnt be too different to other suitors for his signature. So him being a fan is a plus, but ultimately probably wont be the deciding factor.

That's just shows he's an utter clown...as has proven to be the case anyway.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:51:28 pm
Yeah agree on Rice, I wasn't sold on him but if you actually watch him in matches he really dominates the midfield, plays with real authority in there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 04:53:49 pm
Quote from: scatman on Today at 04:23:38 pm
Carvalho Bellingham and Rice in this summer.
Wirtz the year after

We'll dominate world football for the next decade.


Not without Mbappe we won't
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:01:22 pm
Quote from: scatman on Today at 04:48:59 pm
Thought he was absolute overrated prior to this season. Watched a lot of West Ham games and done a full 180 on that. He's outstanding, they play him as a 6 in a two with Soucek but he's obviously an 8. He plays very reserved for them but he has all the kind of qualities you'd want from an 8 in our side. He's really underrated on this forum - but if you can find a comp - one thing you'll be surprised by is how good he actually is at carrying the ball (and dribbling), obviously due to the role he plays, he rarely does it. Also like I guess a lot of young English midfielders these days, he plays on the half turn (something people here have decried Hendo as lacking).

Quick vid, first minute or two should help (all from this season) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nnr3qLDYKAQ

Thanks, will check out the video.

Funnily enough, when I think of him, I think of him carrying the ball as one of his biggest strengths, I've seen him do it a few times. His overall game as a central midfielder is what I'd be less sure about but I obviously don't watch him all that much. Truth be told, every young English player in the league gets hyped up a lot so I sometimes I automatically think they might be overrated.

If I'm watching West Ham at any point over the rest of the season, I'll maybe keep an eye on him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:34:21 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:01:22 pm
Thanks, will check out the video.

Funnily enough, when I think of him, I think of him carrying the ball as one of his biggest strengths, I've seen him do it a few times. His overall game as a central midfielder is what I'd be less sure about but I obviously don't watch him all that much. Truth be told, every young English player in the league gets hyped up a lot so I sometimes I automatically think they might be overrated.

If I'm watching West Ham at any point over the rest of the season, I'll maybe keep an eye on him.

Impressive vid to be fair. He has got a weird running style. Difficult to explain... he sort of dribbles like he's running towards a fight. Effective though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:39:15 pm
Quote from: The Test on Today at 05:34:21 pm
He has got a weird running style.
his gait is unusual?  the last guy with that has worked out OK.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 05:43:58 pm
Quote from: scatman on Today at 04:23:38 pm
Carvalho Bellingham and Rice in this summer.
Wirtz the year after

We'll dominate world football for the next decade.

Or until we go into administration from debt.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:06:38 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 04:24:11 pm
Neuhaus has fallen into a deep dark hole

in the middle of the street?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:08:07 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:39:15 pm
his gait is unusual?  the last guy with that has worked out OK.
I was about to post that Rice is overhyped and will go for too big a fee but now I know about his gait, he might just be worth every penny!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:38:38 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:01:22 pm
Funnily enough, when I think of him, I think of him carrying the ball as one of his biggest strengths, I've seen him do it a few times.

Yeah, was he not 2nd in the Euros for line breaking carries or something (after Chiesa)?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:52:56 pm
Objectively, who`s the better player of Rice and Tchouameni?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 06:54:22 pm
would it make sense to split this thread up, kinda like the Injury threads - one for actual news/club announcements, one for chat/rumours/speculation/how the squad should be changed by bringing in X player(s) .... so the debates can be separated off?
