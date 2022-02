Is Rice that good? I mean, I want to sign him just for the Rice Rice Naby puns but whenever I see him, I see a decent to good player, certainly not someone I'd say could be one of our midfielders playing for a team competing for titles.



I don't think we'll sign him anyway, West Ham seemed to have wanted a midfielder in January for £50m which suggests they'll be willing to let Rice go and Man Utd are desperate for a midfielder and are stupid enough to spend £100m on him (I suspect we certainly won't be) because he's being so hyped up and their scouting only seems to go as far as 'has the average football fan heard of him' so I think he'll end up there.



Thought he was absolute overrated prior to this season. Watched a lot of West Ham games and done a full 180 on that. He's outstanding, they play him as a 6 in a two with Soucek but he's obviously an 8. He plays very reserved for them but he has all the kind of qualities you'd want from an 8 in our side. He's really underrated on this forum - but if you can find a comp - one thing you'll be surprised by is how good he actually is at carrying the ball (and dribbling), obviously due to the role he plays, he rarely does it. Also like I guess a lot of young English midfielders these days, he plays on the half turn (something people here have decried Hendo as lacking).Quick vid, first minute or two should help (all from this season) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nnr3qLDYKAQ