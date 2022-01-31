If possible would love to keep Mane, Bobby and Salah but that it wont be if one is sold in the summer considering Diaz was likely brought in as a replacement for mane. I doubt all 3 are getting extended, Salah the most likely to be extended longer term we would guess. I would think Mane and likely Firmino would want to play as much as possible that hard to do when the team your playing for is not going to extend you longer term into your 30s. Refreshing the squad is important, Liverpool done it the past. It possible to love the player and understand it also not a bad time to move on from them assuming it the best for both parties



Yeah it's weird how offended some get over it, they'll have to get ready to throw some abuse at the manager as I'd be absolutely amazed if all 3 are renewed, there's not even any talk it's going to happen, Salah hopefully is then it's a guessing game really. They'll also be able to attract offers of 200k a week + on 4 year contracts which is great for them but it's not really logical for us to renew on those sort of terms for what will likely be their worst years *awaits someone to mention Lewandowski*. Also, as well as Mo getting paid Jota must be getting close to getting a massive pay rise. If they wanna sign 2 year extensions on 100k a week or something then awesomebut it would seem unlikely on their final big contract.And yep on the last bit. Don't see what's wrong with discussing it, it's an interesting issue. Talking about it doesn't mean you hate the players, "have no respect for what they've done here" or whatever other shit is thrown about when this comes up.