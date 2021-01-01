I think we may be misrepresenting what some people have said with the whole line about wanting people sold, and pushing strikers out the door. I havent seen anyone say that.



What I have seen is a few people, including me, speculate that the club might not be willing to watch three strikers grow old together on bumper new deals. It has been suggested that we may want to spread the risk and not watch them all age out together. So one signs a new deal (we know the club is trying to get that done with Mo); one is sold while theres still some decent value; and one is allowed to run their deal down or possibly signs a modest extension.



If we keep all three of Salah, Mane, and Firmino; while also enjoying what Jota is doing and adding Diaz and Carvalho to the party, bring it on! I dont see any fans who would be unhappy with that.