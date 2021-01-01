« previous next »
Origi and Milner gone in the summer.

Minamino will go on loan, Neco Williams sold and Nat Phillips on loan again.

As for Mane or Firmino God knows. Mane still plays but Bobby is getting slightly less time. Both have pretty good fitness records but I don't think Klopp will be pushing for one to leave unless it's a good offer for a player with one year left. There isn't much money around apart form oil lot. Selling one might also pay for Salah's new contract. Bobby can also drop into midfield.

No idea if we will get a midfielder either. Seems obvious but there has to be  a need and Elliot gives us another player.

Only other player that could leave is Ox as he is getting limited time.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:04:02 pm
I was hoping you'd say asset.

;D

We'd be moving into unchartered territory there.
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:23:07 pm
Why are some so hellbent on selling one of Bobby and Sadio, i mean we have a core of 5 attackers for three positions, a very good core mind.

Crazy isn't it, lot of fans moaned we don't have enough depth in attack, now we do, they want some of them sold haha
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 08:53:19 pm
Crazy isn't it, lot of fans moaned we don't have enough depth in attack, now we do, they want some of them sold haha

I just dont get... Ahh ya know.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:12:39 pm
What are you talking about, Peter.

We paid £6.5m upfront, then we would have hit at least of the addons because he made his England debut three months after he joined us.

Then Burnley got 20% of the profit we made when we sold Ings on to Southampton. So Burnley would have ended up with around £9m. A sum that is far closer to Burnley's £10m valuation than it is to our £6m valuation of Ings.

Burnley ended up with a number close to their valuation AFTER we have sold Ings to Southampton for £20 million. By the way, we've got additional £2 million from the sale of Ings to Aston Villa. Therefore, stop moving the goalposts in order to prove your point. The compensation fee set by the tribunal for Ings was £6.5 million. Everything else was incentives and sell-on clauses depending on future success and future sales ...
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:23:07 pm
Why are some so hellbent on selling one of Bobby and Sadio, i mean we have a core of 5 attackers for three positions, a very good core mind.

If you ask me I would say keep all 5 no problem. It's the pursuit of Carvalho that's got me thinking we will likely sell one of them.

So again I'm not advocating for it just a gut feeling it may happen.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:42:43 pm
Burnley ended up with a number close to their valuation AFTER we have sold Ings to Southampton for £20 million. By the way, we've got additional £2 million from the sale of Ings to Aston Villa. Therefore, stop moving the goalposts in order to prove your point. The compensation fee set by the tribunal for Ings was £6.5 million. Everything else was incentives and sell-on clauses depending on future success and future sales ...

Im genuinely not sure if you even know what youre arguing because youre both literally putting the same figures in your posts and then arguing the others wrong :lmao
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:05:14 pm
Im genuinely not sure if you even know what youre arguing because youre both literally putting the same figures in your posts and then arguing the others wrong :lmao

Not if you go to the first post of this discussion ...

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:21:29 am
Danny Ings was 6 years ago.

The Elliott fee was set at £4.3m with addons, plus a 20% sell on fee. Elliot was 16 years of age and had made 3 appearances for Fulham. Carvalho is 19 and is a bona fide first team player.

The major thing though is how a tribunal works. We give our valuation and Fulham give theirs. Given that we offered £8m for a player with 6 months left and were prepared to loan him back. Then £8m is likely to be the starting point for the tribunal.

As always, Al's logic is flawed ...
Do we replace our players for like, it do you think klopp will change the system based on the skillsets lost and gained?
I think we may be misrepresenting what some people have said with the whole line about wanting people sold, and pushing strikers out the door. I havent seen anyone say that.

What I have seen is a few people, including me, speculate that the club might not be willing to watch three strikers grow old together on bumper new deals. It has been suggested that we may want to spread the risk and not watch them all age out together. So one signs a new deal (we know the club is trying to get that done with Mo); one is sold while theres still some decent value; and one is allowed to run their deal down or possibly signs a modest extension.

If we keep all three of Salah, Mane, and Firmino; while also enjoying what Jota is doing and adding Diaz and Carvalho to the party, bring it on! I dont see any fans who would be unhappy with that.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:40:50 pm
Do we replace our players for like, it do you think klopp will change the system based on the skillsets lost and gained?

We already have mate. Jota replaces/replaced Firmino and Diaz replaces Mane within the next couple of years.  Well as starter's anyway.
I am curious to see how Klopp will use Firmino and Ox in the coming months. The arrival of Diaz will increase the competition in attack, and it would be interesting to see if Klopp will use Firmino in the advanced No.8 role in some games, especially against the low block teams. Also, it would be interesting to see if Klopp will give a chance to Ox at the right fullback position, when we need to rest Trent against the weaker opposition, now that Neco has left on loan ...
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:40:50 pm
Do we replace our players for like, it do you think klopp will change the system based on the skillsets lost and gained?
You look for players to replace in the roles. Diaz is similar to Mane, Jota probably closer to Salah Skillset but can do Firmino role. Curtis is looking like he can do the role like Thiago. Elliott is type of #10 Klopp loves. Konate looks like younger Virgil. Fabinho whenever there is a young replacement would be a taller 6 type.
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 08:41:01 pm
Origi and Milner gone in the summer.

Minamino will go on loan, Neco Williams sold and Nat Phillips on loan again.

As for Mane or Firmino God knows. Mane still plays but Bobby is getting slightly less time. Both have pretty good fitness records but I don't think Klopp will be pushing for one to leave unless it's a good offer for a player with one year left. There isn't much money around apart form oil lot. Selling one might also pay for Salah's new contract. Bobby can also drop into midfield.

No idea if we will get a midfielder either. Seems obvious but there has to be  a need and Elliot gives us another player.

Only other player that could leave is Ox as he is getting limited time.
Wed be in a bit of trouble without either Firmino and in particular Mane and would be fecked without both of them.   They are very important to our team
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:56:02 pm
I am curious to see how Klopp will use Firmino and Ox in the coming months. The arrival of Diaz will increase the competition in attack, and it would be interesting to see if Klopp will use Firmino in the advanced No.8 role in some games, especially against the low block teams. Also, it would be interesting to see if Klopp will give a chance to Ox at the right fullback position, when we need to rest Trent against the weaker opposition, now that Neco has left on loan ...
Ox no Clue, Firmino I doubt it, I remember reading That the 4 of Jota/Firmino/Mane/Salah make the attack worse. Ox Idk I dont think he can do 90 minutes from the midfield anymore.
I think Diaz will used limited and off the bench as he gets up the speed with the system and to get ready to replace Mane for the 2022-2023 season.
