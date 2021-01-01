« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 717957 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:34:56 pm
Missed a prime chance to use a RAWK classic joke about getting the PM about some news.

C-, must try harder.
Dont think Im in on that joke?

Does signing him on a pre contract for a free transfer mean it still goes to a tribunal? Or do we avoid the tribunal by doing it this way?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:24:59 pm
I really think Diaz coming in means the end for Mane or Bobby in the summer, with whoever staying getting a new contract. Can we afford to keep all 5? Carvalho coming in as well.

Jota, Mane/Bobby, Salah, Diaz, Carvalho, Gordon.  Is my bet. Any net wages saved from sales given to Salah.

Definitely possible. Maybe even the likelier scenario.

In terms of affording it, I think we could. If you look at it as Diaz/Carvalho in and Origi/Minamino out, then we've probably saved on wages.

I don't doubt it would be a short term thing though. In the scenario we keep all of the 'big five', it's basically certain that one would go at the end of next season when their contract expires. My feeling is we're probably prepared to go into next season with all of them, and it's up to another club to put a bid on the table for Mane/Firmino that we believe is adequate. If they don't, they'll stay and see out their deals.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:44:08 pm
Dont think Im in on that joke?

Does signing him on a pre contract for a free transfer mean it still goes to a tribunal? Or do we avoid the tribunal by doing it this way?

Prior to a tribunal both clubs get the chance to work it out between themselves. Its what we did with Solanke in the end I believe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:45:39 pm
Prior to a tribunal both clubs get the chance to work it out between themselves. Its what we did with Solanke in the end I believe.
Ok cheers.
Whichever way it falls he wouldnt cost more than £10m so should be a good investment if hes as good as people say.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:44:22 pm
Definitely possible. Maybe even the likelier scenario.

In terms of affording it, I think we could. If you look at it as Diaz/Carvalho in and Origi/Minamino out, then we've probably saved on wages.

I don't doubt it would be a short term thing though. In the scenario we keep all of the 'big five', it's basically certain that one would go at the end of next season when their contract expires. My feeling is we're probably prepared to go into next season with all of them, and it's up to another club to put a bid on the table for Mane/Firmino that we believe is adequate. If they don't, they'll stay and see out their deals.

I could also see that. Personally wouldn't like to see Firmino and Mane leaving for free. But it's certainly possible. Especially if we think Carvalho and Gordon can step up for the 23/24 season.

I think two of Mane, Firmino and Salah get new deals. We have to keep Salah and we'll probably be open to offers for Firmino and Mane, but it's not Klopp's style to force them out, nor do either deserve that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:45:39 pm
Prior to a tribunal both clubs get the chance to work it out between themselves. Its what we did with Solanke in the end I believe.
But with it all being agreed yesterday you'd imagine it's just a case of getting it all down on paper now, there's nothing left to work out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:24:59 pm
I really think Diaz coming in means the end for Mane or Bobby in the summer, with whoever staying getting a new contract. Can we afford to keep all 5? Carvalho coming in as well.

Jota, Mane/Bobby, Salah, Diaz, Carvalho, Gordon.  Is my bet. Any net wages saved from sales given to Salah.
This is how I see it playing out too, hard to see Carvalho being brought in as 6th choice or as an 8 when we already have Curtis and Elliot as young developing players in that area
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 02:59:53 pm
This is how I see it playing out too, hard to see Carvalho being brought in as 6th choice or as an 8 when we already have Curtis and Elliot as young developing players in that area

I think with Carvalho we have our attackers sorted as well as defence and GK positions.

It's all about the midfield in the summer. With Milner going and potentially Ox and Keita too then we may need two. Boubacar Kamara on a free to replace Milner would be decent as can play all over like Milner does.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:05:25 pm
I think with Carvalho we have our attackers sorted as well as defence and GK positions.

It's all about the midfield in the summer. With Milner going and potentially Ox and Keita too then we may need two. Boubacar Kamara on a free to replace Milner would be decent as can play all over like Milner does.

That's a lot to ask from a 19-year attacker - but I suppose since Alisson is a striker, Carvalho could be a GK too. And if we go to wingbacks, then he may be a bit of a defender as well. Big shoes to fill though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:05:25 pm
Boubacar Kamara on a free to replace Milner would be decent as can play all over like Milner does.
I don't think we're the type of club who would sign someone just because they're on a free, they'd have to be someone we'd be after even if a fee was involved.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:07:47 pm
That's a lot to ask from a 19-year attacker - but I suppose since Alisson is a striker, Carvalho could be a GK too. And if we go to wingbacks, then he may be a bit of a defender as well. Big shoes to fill though.

I believe in him haha.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Fabio has started following Tyler Morton on Instagram, we've reached the endgame people.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:07:44 pm
Fabio has started following Tyler Morton on Instagram, we've reached the endgame people.  ;D

:lmao

we are getting him for sure.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:07:44 pm
Fabio has started following Tyler Morton on Instagram, we've reached the endgame people.  ;D
I've never used Instagram, is it basically just people posting photos and that's it?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yes mate.  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Why are some so hellbent on selling one of Bobby and Sadio, i mean we have a core of 5 attackers for three positions, a very good core mind.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:23:07 pm
Why are some so hellbent on selling one of Bobby and Sadio, i mean we have a core of 5 attackers for three positions, a very good core mind.

They dont think were big enough to have that number of quality forwards
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Asam on Today at 06:26:59 pm
They dont think were big enough to have that number of quality forwards

Some in here where crying out for an 'additional' forward to help with the amount of games we play, Bobby and Diogo are already in and out of the team so one more wont make a difference. It will make us fresher and stronger.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:23:07 pm
Why are some so hellbent on selling one of Bobby and Sadio, i mean we have a core of 5 attackers for three positions, a very good core mind.

Well, they need something to moan about. We've been hearing for months that we can't sign anyone unless there is a major sale, and now that we have signed a top player in Diaz, their only explanation is that we can't afford 5 quality attackers, and that we have to sell one of Mane and Firmino ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:29:06 pm
Some in here where crying out for an 'additional' forward to help with the amount of games we play, Bobby and Diogo are already in and out of the team so one more wont make a difference. It will make us fresher and stronger.

I dont get it either to be honest  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:23:07 pm
Why are some so hellbent on selling one of Bobby and Sadio, i mean we have a core of 5 attackers for three positions, a very good core mind.

I think it's just speculation based on the age/contract situation, we were supposedly focusing on getting our best players on new contracts last summer and yet our entire front three are still yet to sign. Salah's contract renewal has been very public of course, but it's been very quiet on the other two.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:34:08 pm
Well, they need something to moan about. We've been hearing for months that we can't sign anyone unless there is a major sale, and now that we have signed a top player in Diaz, their only explanation is that we can't afford 5 quality attackers, and that we have to sell one of Mane and Firmino ...

Baffling some of the stuff in here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:35:31 pm
I think it's just speculation based on the age/contract situation, we were supposedly focusing on getting our best players on new contracts last summer and yet our entire front three are still yet to sign. Salah's contract renewal has been very public of course, but it's been very quiet on the other two.

Let the club worry about that ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
It's not about wanting someone to be sold. It's about realizing that not all 3 will be re-signed unless it's on terms much more favorable to the club than what they can probably get elsewhere once they are on a free. Some people then think the club needs to get a fee for at least one of them or we won't spend. That's patently not true but in any case I don't think anybody is saying Sadio or Bobby should be sold just for the sake of selling.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:41:37 pm
It's not about wanting someone to be sold. It's about realizing that not all 3 will be re-signed unless it's on terms much more favorable to the club than what they can probably get elsewhere once they are on a free. Some people then think the club needs to get a fee for at least one of them or we won't spend. That's patently not true but in any case I don't think anybody is saying Sadio or Bobby should be sold just for the sake of selling.

If circumstance dictates that one will go by not signing a new contract, fine, but keep all 5 would be the best solution.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:37:02 pm
Baffling some of the stuff in here.

So many trainee accountants about, Sarge, who know the cost of everything and the value of nothing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Seen loads of "mugged off the scousers" stuff on social media, which is a bit of a weird take on the situation
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:44:12 pm
If circumstance dictates that one will go by not signing a new contract, fine, but keep all 5 would be the best solution.

If we're re-signing Salah then odds are we won't be offering new terms to either.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 06:50:52 pm
So many trainee accountants about, Sarge, who know the cost of everything and the value of nothing

Aint that the truth ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:56:49 pm
If we're re-signing Salah then odds are we won't be offering new terms to either.

Not sure how you come to that?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 06:50:52 pm
So many trainee accountants about, Sarge, who know the cost of everything and the value of nothing

You could almost say they know Xero about the game.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:07:44 pm
Fabio has started following Tyler Morton on Instagram, we've reached the endgame people.  ;D

14,000,605

Out of 14 million timelines, there is only one timeline in which Carvalho joins in the summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:11:37 pm
You could almost say they know Xero about the game.

Please tell me that's a wicked pun I don't yet get in my uncultured, turbo-dork state...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:07:44 pm
Fabio has started following Tyler Morton on Instagram, we've reached the endgame people.  ;D

Put the champagne on ice, lads
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Original on Today at 06:56:41 pm
Seen loads of "mugged off the scousers" stuff on social media, which is a bit of a weird take on the situation
there's a lesson for you there, don't read shite on Social Media
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 07:32:03 pm
Please tell me that's a wicked pun I don't yet get in my uncultured, turbo-dork state...

It's a bad accountancy joke, which is my contribution when people start talking about amortisation and wages to turnover ratio in the transfer thread.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:11:37 pm
You could almost say they know Xero about the game.

Sage words
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:44:20 pm
It's a bad accountancy joke, which is my contribution when people start talking about amortisation and wages to turnover ratio in the transfer thread.

Youre an absolute liability.
