LFC hoped Fulham would take an offer now rather than risk losing him for free to a non English club or having to wait for a tribunal to set a fee if an English club took him (takes at least a year) Hopefully LFC are confidant the player wants to come to Anfield and will now accept whatever fee a tribunal sets, reading between the lines is it possible LFC did not want the loan back until summer option much debated in the media and that Klopp wanted to have the player to coach, given Fulham are all but guaranteed promotion anyway?