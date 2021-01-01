« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 405 406 407 408 409 [410]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 710955 times)

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,436
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16360 on: Today at 01:01:31 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:57:36 am
Silva had time left to run on his contract, as did VVD.

I don't know if we can buy someone (ie as a transfer) who can't be registered until after their contract has expired. We're not buying the registration rights from Fulham because, at the point at which his registration expires (ie 30th June/1st July) he's no longer a Fulham player?

I suppose until the point at which his contract expires, he COULD sign a new deal. I've never heard of anyone doing this before with a player whose contract was expiring, and I presume there's a legal reason why, and I suspect it's because of the rules around transfers/registration.

We have extended players contracts whose deals were expiring before we sent them out on loan.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,517
  • Belfast Red
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16361 on: Today at 01:08:08 am »
The deal will go through in the summerthe bigger blow is loosing Neco Williams,an injury to Trent and our right side is fucked.
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline FowlerLegend

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16362 on: Today at 01:11:45 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:57:36 am
Silva had time left to run on his contract, as did VVD.

I don't know if we can buy someone (ie as a transfer) who can't be registered until after their contract has expired. We're not buying the registration rights from Fulham because, at the point at which his registration expires (ie 30th June/1st July) he's no longer a Fulham player?

I suppose until the point at which his contract expires, he COULD sign a new deal. I've never heard of anyone doing this before with a player whose contract was expiring, and I presume there's a legal reason why, and I suspect it's because of the rules around transfers/registration.
Ah, yes, I could see how that could prevent that from being an option.
In all of this, I read that we couldn't extend the discussions because the EFL had not got any of the right forms for us to fill in. Surely that cannot be true but if it' is, surely that in itself would be justifiable grounds to complete it tomorrow.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,436
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16363 on: Today at 01:13:28 am »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 01:08:08 am
The deal will go through in the summerthe bigger blow is loosing Neco Williams,an injury to Trent and our right side is fucked.

Would Neco actually start though if we lost Trent.

Personally I think Neco was being played further forward for a reason we don't really see him as a right back. We have Gomez, Bradley, Milner, Hendo and even Robbo who can play right back.

Neco has managed just 7 minutes in the League this season.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,681
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16364 on: Today at 01:14:32 am »
We can announce the deal now if it suits us.  ;D
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,831
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16365 on: Today at 01:14:59 am »
I agree Al I think we see Neco as an attacker, an actual winger, hes got the nifty footwork and acceleration and crossing for it.

Carvalho is technically a done deal. He signed a contract today but the transfer didnt go through, hell sign the same contract again for when his one at fulham ends. Fulham will agree a deal for compensation instead of a transfer. Nothing to worry about
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16366 on: Today at 01:15:52 am »
Can't believe we are loaning out Clyne Williams  ;D

Plenty of other options in the squad- hope he gets good gametime at Fulham and we can do a nice deal when they are promoted
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,681
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16367 on: Today at 01:19:12 am »
Quote
Liverpool are expected to try and finalise a deal for Fabio Carvalho in the coming weeks. [Neil Jones]
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,593
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16368 on: Today at 01:26:11 am »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 01:08:08 am
The deal will go through in the summerthe bigger blow is loosing Neco Williams,an injury to Trent and our right side is fucked.

Neco has played a grand total of 7 mins in the PL this season.  Gomez and Milner would start before him.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,311
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16369 on: Today at 01:26:52 am »
I'm expecting a compensation too for all the time wasted on YouTube if this doesn't end up happening.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,681
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16370 on: Today at 01:27:27 am »
Neco will be now seen as the second coming of Carlos Alberto now.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16371 on: Today at 01:29:02 am »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 01:08:08 am
The deal will go through in the summerthe bigger blow is loosing Neco Williams,an injury to Trent and our right side is fucked.

If Trent is injured and we had a PL game or CL knockout tietomorrow, who would Klopp play? I just dont think it would be Neco. Almost certainly Milner or Gomez. And Bradley can get the FA Cup.

Id have been fine keeping him as cover, but the reality is that the two loans weve made today are for players we want to move on permanently.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,681
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16372 on: Today at 01:32:51 am »
Seen dickheads already say "we've ONLY signed Luis Diaz" as a reason to be pissed off not signing this kid tonight.  ;D
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16373 on: Today at 01:37:42 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:32:51 am
Seen dickheads already say "we've ONLY signed Luis Diaz" as a reason to be pissed off not signing this kid tonight.  ;D
This from Twitter, Reddit or both?
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,436
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16374 on: Today at 01:41:02 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 01:37:42 am
This from Twitter, Reddit or both?

No just PM's from me and Fromola. ;)
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,681
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16375 on: Today at 01:41:29 am »
The cesspool that is twitter, I dare not go into reddit.  ;D
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,660
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16376 on: Today at 01:42:54 am »
What a shame not getting Carvalho over the line, hopefully all gets sorted in the summer.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,937
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16377 on: Today at 01:44:49 am »
It will be like Naby Keita who we signed like 2 days after the window closed and loaned him back the RBL
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,681
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16378 on: Today at 01:46:45 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:41:02 am
No just PM's from me and Fromola. ;)

Al mate, our PM's consist of you crying to me why Craig doesn't want to play with you anymore.
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16379 on: Today at 01:47:48 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:41:29 am
The cesspool that is twitter, I dare not go into reddit.  ;D

reddit is pretty decent enough i think. twitter on the on the other hand :butt

looking forward to klopp playing Salah, Mane, bobby, Jota, Diaz, Divock and taki since both the latter are still here. 8-6 scorelines til the season ends.
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16380 on: Today at 01:49:00 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 01:47:48 am
reddit is pretty decent enough i think. twitter on the on the other hand :butt

looking forward to klopp playing Salah, Mane, bobby, Jota, Diaz, Divock and taki since both the latter are still here. 8-6 scorelines til the season ends.
Reddit can be okay depending on what subs you're on. The LFC one can be utter cringe most of the time though.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,681
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16381 on: Today at 01:51:16 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:44:49 am
It will be like Naby Keita who we signed like 2 days after the window closed and loaned him back the RBL

While I don't think it will be that quick but honestly I think we'll announce a pre contract agreement over the next few weeks. Neil Jones off GOAL seems to think that will happen also.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,436
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16382 on: Today at 01:51:29 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:46:45 am
Al mate, our PM's consist of you crying to me why Craig doesn't want to play with you anymore.

Craig who ?
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,681
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16383 on: Today at 01:52:10 am »
 ;D

Keep that bravado up mate.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,436
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16384 on: Today at 01:53:33 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:51:16 am
While I don't think it will be that quick but honestly I think we'll announce a pre contract agreement over the next few weeks. Neil Jones off GOAL seems to think that will happen also.

It makes sense for both clubs to come to an agreement because tribunal fees are binding with no right of appeal.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Henderson19

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 75
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16385 on: Today at 03:37:15 am »
I do find it amusing to read Twitter comments sometimes. Like the comments on Neil Joness post about Phillips going on loan. Most comments were about Carvalho. Fans are a bit like junkies just wanting their next hit. The ink has barely dried on the Diaz contract and fans are already crying over Carvalho. Its funny.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16386 on: Today at 05:01:52 am »
Quote from: Henderson19 on Today at 03:37:15 am
I do find it amusing to read Twitter comments sometimes. Like the comments on Neil Joness post about Phillips going on loan. Most comments were about Carvalho. Fans are a bit like junkies just wanting their next hit. The ink has barely dried on the Diaz contract and fans are already crying over Carvalho. Its funny.
Even if Carvalho comes in the summer I expect him to sit on the bench most of the first half of the season playing in the league cup games to get up speed with the system, along with appearances off the bench. That also what I expect of Diaz for the 2nd half of this season too(replace league cup with Fa cup) with Diaz being a potential starter replacing Mane in the summer too.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,137
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16387 on: Today at 06:16:53 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:13:28 am
Would Neco actually start though if we lost Trent.

Personally I think Neco was being played further forward for a reason we don't really see him as a right back. We have Gomez, Bradley, Milner, Hendo and even Robbo who can play right back.

Neco has managed just 7 minutes in the League this season.

That's because Trent has played games non-stop again this season in the League. I know Milner stepped in against City, but we were wide open on the right in that game, so what really is the point of playing Milner, if we are still going to be wide open?

If Trent needs a rest, especially around the CL quarters and semis, we can play Gomez against maybe big sides for defensive solidarity (City or Spurs, already played Chelsea twice), but it is pointless playing Gomez at Right Back against a mid block or a low block.

We won't play Bradley in the League, and playing Hendo or Robbo at RB would be like when Fabi or Hendo were played at CB last season, which severely weakened the team in midfield.

If Trent misses very few games, then we'll be fine, still think it's a bit of a risk.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,137
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16388 on: Today at 06:26:57 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:32:51 am
Seen dickheads already say "we've ONLY signed Luis Diaz" as a reason to be pissed off not signing this kid tonight.  ;D

 ;D
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,657
  • Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16389 on: Today at 06:33:02 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:32:51 am
Seen dickheads already say "we've ONLY signed Luis Diaz" as a reason to be pissed off not signing this kid tonight.  ;D
Well, without Spurs forcing our cards we might have had nothing.
Which is fine with me. Winter windows tend to be slow.

Good for Diaz to have some time to get settled
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,137
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16390 on: Today at 06:34:35 am »
Quote from: Henderson19 on Today at 03:37:15 am
I do find it amusing to read Twitter comments sometimes. Like the comments on Neil Joness post about Phillips going on loan. Most comments were about Carvalho. Fans are a bit like junkies just wanting their next hit. The ink has barely dried on the Diaz contract and fans are already crying over Carvalho. Its funny.

Yeah, twitter is horrible.

I've seen the club put a tweet about Hillsborough or remembering an ex-player who died few days ago etc. and then some dickheads start piling up comments like announce so and so player.

 :duh
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16391 on: Today at 06:54:33 am »
Loving the Julian Ward era so far! Its a rollercoaster.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,171
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16392 on: Today at 07:00:41 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:58:16 pm
Fulham have made us look like a right bunch of mugs. We've given them a great boost for the tribunal if an English club get him in the summer, while getting their revenge for Elliott.

They've played us for fools. Jokes on them if he goes to Dortmund for nothing though.

LOL at the absolute state of your posts.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,171
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16393 on: Today at 07:01:18 am »
Anyone getting bent out of shape over a kid who was never going to play for us this season - go speak to your mirror.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16394 on: Today at 07:05:19 am »
I must admit that the fact we pushed so hard to agree a fee that late in the day without having the contract basically ready for a few signatures is hilarious.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16395 on: Today at 07:20:44 am »
Let's just get a deal done now for the summer. Makes no difference to anyone then. Just don't want other clubs coming in offering him more money, that's the worry. Get it done asap
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online fredfrop

  • 19*
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,516
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16396 on: Today at 07:39:38 am »
Ooh 6 months of drama upcoming.

Will he

Won't he

Oh bugger, aren't Dortmund bastards?

Oh look, he's got an ACL

Logged
* * * * *

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,052
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #16397 on: Today at 07:44:47 am »
Quote from: fredfrop on Today at 07:39:38 am
Oh look, he's got an ACL
Hopefully he's got 2 of them or he's never going to pass a medical.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 405 406 407 408 409 [410]   Go Up
« previous next »
 