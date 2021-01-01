Would Neco actually start though if we lost Trent.



Personally I think Neco was being played further forward for a reason we don't really see him as a right back. We have Gomez, Bradley, Milner, Hendo and even Robbo who can play right back.



Neco has managed just 7 minutes in the League this season.



That's because Trent has played games non-stop again this season in the League. I know Milner stepped in against City, but we were wide open on the right in that game, so what really is the point of playing Milner, if we are still going to be wide open?If Trent needs a rest, especially around the CL quarters and semis, we can play Gomez against maybe big sides for defensive solidarity (City or Spurs, already played Chelsea twice), but it is pointless playing Gomez at Right Back against a mid block or a low block.We won't play Bradley in the League, and playing Hendo or Robbo at RB would be like when Fabi or Hendo were played at CB last season, which severely weakened the team in midfield.If Trent misses very few games, then we'll be fine, still think it's a bit of a risk.