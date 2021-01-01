Surely if we're loaning him back anyway we could complete this deal after the deadline? Teams sign players outside of the transfer window all the time, I think we did that with Keita for instance.
Itll probably set a bad precedent
people like big dick nick.
How so? The kid is playing in all the England teams and has played, started, and starred in the Championship.
Joyce:Liverpool continuing talks over Fabio Carvalho tonight. Fulham driving a hard bargain over what they feel is a fair fee. Player would stay at Fulham for rest of the season if deal gets done.
I am very confused by their negotiating tactic. I understand wanting to get as much money as possible, but they won't get more money than Burnley got for Ings.
Think it could be messaging to their fans- not pushed around and drove a hard bargain. Still think it gets done
Yeah, and someone else could trump is at the last minute. One in the bad is worth two in the bush.
