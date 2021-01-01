« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 688982 times)

Online dutchkop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15560 on: Today at 02:44:29 pm »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 02:37:23 pm
Their fans are not that excited to say the least. Cherries forum is all about "cant believe we are dealing with Liverpool again".  ::) ;D

I have a mate that is Bournemouth supporter - he seems happy to get him. I am sure a few think we got too much for Ibe and Solanki ;-)

they are struggling to get momentum going again after leading earlier in season. Nat will help them sow up the defense and could also pose a threat at Corners.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15561 on: Today at 02:44:51 pm »
Fulham's thought process is bewildering and could leave them with an unhappy player and their coffers empty:

- Player has no intention of re-signing
- Any European club can sign him for nothing or very minor compensation
- By most reputable journalist accounts, Fulham have complained about the tribunal process and the time it takes to get money
- Fulham already owe Liverpool money for Harry Wilson
- Liverpool are offering an amount that might not be too far off what a tribunal would set
- Liverpool are likely willing to acquiesce to Fulham's most pertinent demand (that the player stays on loan)

Trying to squeeze a few million more out of us is going to look pretty daft if a tribunal doesn't set a fee well beyond the amount we've offered, which by tribunal standards seems very fair
« Last Edit: Today at 02:50:29 pm by rafathegaffa83 »
Online dutchkop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15562 on: Today at 02:45:50 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:19:19 pm
Is Edwards playing fourth-dimensional chess with Fulham?

Ward is probably the name that Fulham have to deal with.

Like Levy is going to have to hear that name a lot more when Spurs go head to head with us
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15563 on: Today at 02:46:13 pm »
Julian Ward leaves his office at 5 like everyone else I presume?
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15564 on: Today at 02:46:54 pm »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 02:37:23 pm
Their fans are not that excited to say the least. Cherries forum is all about "cant believe we are dealing with Liverpool again".  ::) ;D

To be fair Solanke has been OK, 33 goals in two seasons.
Online Original

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15565 on: Today at 02:48:07 pm »
Quote from: LFCEmpire on Today at 02:37:23 pm
Their fans are not that excited to say the least. Cherries forum is all about "cant believe we are dealing with Liverpool again".  ::) ;D

Solanke has turned into one of the best strikers in the league, Jones was a bit of a mad one but 6 million isn't a massive amount of money, and Ibe had all the talent just had a tough time mentally, not great but not a resounding failure either 
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15566 on: Today at 02:48:33 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 02:46:54 pm
To be fair Solanke has been OK, 33 goals in two seasons.
Not sure that makes up for the £21m they spent on Ibe and Brad Smith though.......
Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15567 on: Today at 02:50:14 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 02:48:33 pm
Not sure that makes up for the £21m they spent on Ibe and Brad Smith though.......

Ibe has been largely cup tied, though. Don't forget.
Online Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15568 on: Today at 02:50:17 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:44:51 pm
Fulham's thought process is bewildering and could leave them with an unhappy player and their coffers empty-handed:

- Player has no intention of re-signing
- Any European club can sign him for nothing or very minor compensation
- By most reputable journalist accounts, Fulham have complained about the tribunal process and the time it takes to get money
- Fulham already owe Liverpool money for Harry Wilson
- Liverpool are offering an amount that might not be too far off what a tribunal would set
- Liverpool are likely willing to acquiesce to Fulham's most pertinent demand (that the player stays on loan)

Trying to squeeze a few million more out of us is going to look pretty daft if a tribunal doesn't set a fee well beyond the amount we've offered, which by tribunal standards seems very fair
Summarized well. It feels like their ego is getting in the way and they are mainly annoyed about us signing Harvey Elliott... close to three years ago.
Online Elzar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15569 on: Today at 02:51:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:46:13 pm
Julian Ward leaves his office at 5 like everyone else I presume?

Flexi, he's off at 3:30 today to get the kids
Offline No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15570 on: Today at 02:51:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:46:13 pm
Julian Ward leaves his office at 5 like everyone else I presume?
Following in the footsteps of Ian Ayre.
Online CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15571 on: Today at 02:54:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:46:13 pm
Julian Ward leaves his office at 5 like everyone else I presume?

True story... MacBook Jules has never been seen without his trust MacBook. And when he got promoted John Henry OKd the purchase of a wireless dongle with UNLIMITED data.
