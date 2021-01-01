Fulham's thought process is bewildering and could leave them with an unhappy player and their coffers empty:



- Player has no intention of re-signing

- Any European club can sign him for nothing or very minor compensation

- By most reputable journalist accounts, Fulham have complained about the tribunal process and the time it takes to get money

- Fulham already owe Liverpool money for Harry Wilson

- Liverpool are offering an amount that might not be too far off what a tribunal would set

- Liverpool are likely willing to acquiesce to Fulham's most pertinent demand (that the player stays on loan)



Trying to squeeze a few million more out of us is going to look pretty daft if a tribunal doesn't set a fee well beyond the amount we've offered, which by tribunal standards seems very fair