Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15520 on: Today at 01:06:51 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:04:41 pm
Only shame is that no prem club could take him on loan
They could if they wanted to, just seems like they're not keen. Can't understand why a Watford or Burnley wouldn't throw us a million or so to take him for 6 months.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15521 on: Today at 01:06:51 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:54:34 pm
Nothing on his twitter unless from an article?

Anyone?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15522 on: Today at 01:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:04:41 pm
Only if you think 25 games is that sample size! It isnt really that much.

Only shame is that no prem club could take him on loan, but I can see why none would want to commit too much money and a long term contract at the moment considering the small sample size of his ability at this level!

There is a general lack of movement in Jan anyway. Come summer more clubs will be selling players, have a cash pile from ST sales, etc. so more will have money to spend.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15523 on: Today at 01:08:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:02:49 pm
On Carvalho. Fulham might decide they dont want the hassle and the money they make from getting promoted will cover the drop off if he does go abroad for cheaper in the summer.

The player might want to keep his options open at this time too.

If we dont get a deal done today it doesnt mean we wont sign him in the summer. And if we dont sign him in the summer its not the end of the world - feels like hed be a nice to have rather than someone who would be integral to our plans from the off.

But obviously if/when we announce his signing at 23.29 Ill be delighted. :D

Let's just hope we're not all wanting the club to spend 100 mill on him in 2 years time from Dortmund.

Get the deal done if we want him and the player wants to come here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15524 on: Today at 01:08:39 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:52:39 pm
As it stands, Liverpool's £5m bid for Fabio Carvalho has not been accepted by Fulham and there is some scepticism at Liverpool as to whether it will be agreed. There is a feeling the player might wait until the summer to assess his options. #awlive [@neiljonesgoal]

Bit worrying that.

This is contrary to the story yesterday that LFC met with his parents and personal terms were agreed.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15525 on: Today at 01:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:04:41 pm
Only if you think 25 games is that sample size! It isnt really that much.

Only shame is that no prem club could take him on loan, but I can see why none would want to commit too much money and a long term contract at the moment considering the small sample size of his ability at this level!

They would have but then it's less likely he gets the playing time and he's just a back up. We turned down Watford's loan approach the other week.

At Bournemouth he'll get his opportunity which you'd expect him to take.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15526 on: Today at 01:11:52 pm »
↪️ What's the latest on Fabio Carvalho?

🗣 Neil Jones: "Not so sure on the situation right now. At the moment, Liverpool have submitted an offer for him of 5m which include a loan back until the summer.

"Liverpool's reason is that that they think that Carvalho will have a lot of offers in the summer when he's out of the contract and they feel that he could go abroad, that would mean that Fulham don't get a fee so Liverpool want to tempt Fulham to feel they can get the money now.

"As it stands, the deal has not been agreed and there is skepticism from the people in Liverpool that I spoke to. He's in demand, and there is a feeling that he should wait to assess his options.

As it stands, the point is Liverpool have a bid, but still waiting for Fulham and Carvalho to accept it. It's one to watch."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15527 on: Today at 01:13:05 pm »
Neil Jones: "Not so sure on the situation right now."

He probably should have just stopped there.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15528 on: Today at 01:14:10 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:08:39 pm
This is contrary to the story yesterday that LFC met with his parents and personal terms were agreed.

Think that was from someone on Twitter, no? Don't doube we've spoken to his agent, but the reality is we're not legally allowed to negotiate with the player until his contract expires or Fulham give us permission.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15529 on: Today at 01:16:05 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 12:57:49 pm
The second bit is the kind of thing we'd leak out so Fulham worry that he'll go abroad.
Sounds like a bit of brinkmanship going on doesn't it?
Probably the key based on that comment from Jones is that they haven't rejected it. Maybe they are desperately trying to convince him that he will play regularly there next season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15530 on: Today at 01:18:47 pm »
If Carvalho really wants to join us then i think it'll happen. If him and his people are not pushing and are happy to see what's about in the summer then so be it. If a decent German or Portuguese team offers to put him straight in their first team then that might be more preferable to them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15531 on: Today at 01:18:56 pm »
Quote from: FowlerLegend on Today at 01:16:05 pm
Sounds like a bit of brinkmanship going on doesn't it?
Probably the key based on that comment from Jones is that they haven't rejected it. Maybe they are desperately trying to convince him that he will play regularly there next season.
of course he would play regularly if he stayed at Fulham not sure that's even up for debate but he clearly doesn't wish to stay or he'd have signed the contract they have offered him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15532 on: Today at 01:19:19 pm »
Is Edwards playing fourth-dimensional chess with Fulham?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15533 on: Today at 01:20:50 pm »
It does sound a bit like Fulham are trying to convince him to stay another season and Liverpool are saying leave in the summer. Otherwise wouldn't they just turn it down? Surprised about the comment re the player to be honest, how did it get this far if the player is not convinced?
Think it's all brinkmanship for a million or two more.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15534 on: Today at 01:22:13 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:19:19 pm
Is Edwards playing fourth-dimensional chess with Fulham?

There's still loads of time to get this done. Not like we're doing a deal with a side abroad. But I do think Fulham maybe being unrealistic. Burnley and Fulham (again) were before the Ings and Elliott tribunal too. Then both teams were annoyed they got so little out of it. You'd have though Fulham would have learnt.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #15535 on: Today at 01:23:13 pm »
To be fair to Fulham maybe they feel they can persuade him to stay. Assuming they are promoted starting week in week out in the premiership wouldn't be the worst decision for the lad.
