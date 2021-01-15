↪️ What's the latest on Fabio Carvalho?



🗣 Neil Jones: "Not so sure on the situation right now. At the moment, Liverpool have submitted an offer for him of 5m which include a loan back until the summer.



"Liverpool's reason is that that they think that Carvalho will have a lot of offers in the summer when he's out of the contract and they feel that he could go abroad, that would mean that Fulham don't get a fee so Liverpool want to tempt Fulham to feel they can get the money now.



"As it stands, the deal has not been agreed and there is skepticism from the people in Liverpool that I spoke to. He's in demand, and there is a feeling that he should wait to assess his options.



As it stands, the point is Liverpool have a bid, but still waiting for Fulham and Carvalho to accept it. It's one to watch."