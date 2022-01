Wait-now letting gini go was a good thing because we already had bought thiago as well as having numerous other good options and up and coming youth like jones and elliot? Well shit, thats what i thought at the time but i was told it was insane foolish and mistaken, and was sure to lead to our downfall.



Mane and Bobby go nowhere until they turn about 43 for me. did you not watch that milk cup first leg and wonder wth happened to the left wing in the absence of Sadio? Rawk was in tears and up in arms at the same time. Bobby will very useful for years to come as well.



Change your post to read Nat Phillips and Sepp Van de Berg and i'll buy in. Plus we dont need any help financing the midfield. Contrary to popular opinion, generally speaking we buy what we need when we need it, if we haven't bought an Elliot for pocket change 3 years earlier already instead.



this renewing of existing superstar contracts because we have an incredibly good team with crazy replacement valuations, while also then slowly bringing in younger players behind that for the future is an actual plan. Sadly, people are just too impatient and seem only able to get it in retrospect once weve actually made the moves.



I keep taking the mickey about the not replacing Lovren thing because i had to read about solid a year of heartfelt vitriol from many many people about the shiteness of our braintrust and the slippery slope we were headed down becouse of the lack of investment with all kinds of fake news attachments to bolster the case like 'Letting Hoever go to wolves was a huge,massive, unforgivably stupid error" when it actually closed the jota deal and hes not even close to a starter yet 2 years on. etc.



I'm gonna go way out on a limb and compare this team to say the hodgson era squad or even the one Klopp inherited, and say its looking pretty good for the future atm. But dont sell my Sadio too soon please.



I am delighted that we have brought Diaz in but I think the concerns fans have raised to-date have been valid.Just because we are starting to move now doesn't mean that fans were wrong to say we should/could have been more proactive. The issues in midfield that have undermined this season will hopefully be addressed in the summer but are still valid.Being proactive is not about being impatient it is about addressing potential problems before they really become issues.