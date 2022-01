I am not being emotional at all. We are refreshing our squad (Thiago, Jota, Tsimikas, Jones, Kelleher, Konate, Elliott, Diaz, Carvalho) and we will continue to do so, but we should also keep the players who can still perform. If you look at Diaz as an upgrade on Origi, and not as a replacement for Mane, you will see exactly what we have been demanding from FSG ...



Hopefully Diaz will have much more of a long term impact than Origi but I do get your point. If we had been able to keep Suarez and Coutinho ,aswell as buying the likes of Virgil and Alisson ,we would’ve been unstoppable. Well, we were unstoppable when we won the league anyway, but you get my point. It’s what city have done. Bought players to improve but also kept the existing players.The signing does show that there are plans in place to keep us competitive so that’s good.