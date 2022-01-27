Love that we are strengthening when we are strong. Sends a great signal out to our boss, players, coaches, fans and opponents. Happy Luis Signing Sunday everyone.
When we hadn't signed anyone I'd have been happy with just oneBut now that we have signed one, I want another
Carvalho, Carvalho, Carvalho
Minamino and Origi out, Carvalho and Diaz in. Makes sense.
Vinny O'Connor@VinnOConnor·7mLiverpool trying to sign Fabio Carvalho from Fulham @SkySportsNews
Has John taken a knock to the head or something Not expecting another one in now but if we could sign him for the summer that'd be nice. Saw he got another assist yesterday and has been a big part of Fulham's promotion push this season.
Will be hard for him to get games here I would assume, Diaz Jota all play on his side and are 25, thats excluding Mane also.
Kevin Palmer@RealKevinPalmer·4mLiverpool closing in on a deal for Fulhams Fabio Carvalho
all happening in the final hours of the transfer window at Anfield #LFC
Hopefully get it done now and leave him at Fulham. Some really nice attacking options if it happens
