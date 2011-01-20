« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:05:33 pm
I imagine some are quickly deleting posts from this thread - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351215.0
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:08:18 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:05:33 pm
I imagine some are quickly deleting posts from this thread - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351215.0

I stand by my critique of Al contradicting himself.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:11:41 pm
I still won't be happy until they give Klopp something like 150million net without sales then I will truly believe they are backing him, will make up for the previous seasons.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:13:21 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:05:33 pm
I imagine some are quickly deleting posts from this thread - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351215.0
Fully expect them to say: Nagging works!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:14:22 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:05:33 pm
I imagine some are quickly deleting posts from this thread - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351215.0

The signings of Jota, Konate, Tsimikas and now Diaz is to be admired, especially during a global pandemic while we increase the capacity of Anfield.
This is a very exciting addition to our team and now we really start to have strength in depth.
Credit also due to the longer term view that has delivered Elliott and is preparing Gordon for the first team.
What a time to be a red.

Looking forward to the addition of a midfielder in the summer - there is a clear methodical rejuvenation of the squad which hopefully makes JK extend his stay.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:15:31 pm
Quote from: Darkness on Today at 12:11:41 pm
I still won't be happy until they give Klopp something like 150million net without sales then I will truly believe they are backing him, will make up for the previous seasons.

Does it matter if it is net or gross - the important thing is the competitiveness of the squad. Coutinho's sale delivered the best gk and cb in the league and helped deliver the cl and number 19.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:15:45 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:05:33 pm
I imagine some are quickly deleting posts from this thread - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351215.0

Just quoting this gem for posterity.

Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:05:33 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:16:55 pm
Quote from: Fruity on December 21, 2021, 10:07:22 am
Don't normally take too much notice of players on other teams as generally I only watch Liverpool and also get nervy whilst watching us so it's difficult to assess what's going on. However thought that Luis Diaz was good against us. Seemed like a decent attacker. No idea how much he costs but just letting FSG know they need to get it done. I know they (FSG) normally look forward to my posts after they have filtered through the other stuff on here and for the most part take the advice on board. Not sure if the mods can highlight this post in some way just to help the transfer team this winter as I know they may be busy with other stuff as well.

If anyone else wants a player signed before the transfer window ends then let me know.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:17:12 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:15:45 pm
Just quoting this gem for posterity.

Think you quoted Effes there to be honest.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:18:42 pm
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 12:16:55 pm
If anyone else wants a player signed before the transfer window ends then let me know.

Ha ha - nice one
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:30:13 pm
Quote from: Darkness on Today at 12:11:41 pm
I still won't be happy until they give Klopp something like 150million net without sales then I will truly believe they are backing him, will make up for the previous seasons.

Mike, John.its this guy. This is the guy you need to appease
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:31:25 pm
Interesting how Klopp used the phrase "This team deserved to add quality". I just think that's quite a notable turn of phrase.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:33:05 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:31:25 pm
Interesting how Klopp used the phrase "This team deserved to add quality". I just think that's quite a notable turn of phrase.

Very
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:34:13 pm
He also said...

I also must make clear my appreciation to our ownership and football operations team for how they have managed to act so decisively to get this done.

Luis is a player we believe will make us better now and in the future. He is the player we really wanted and theyve made it happen, so I am very happy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:35:38 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:34:13 pm
He also said...

I also must make clear my appreciation to our ownership and football operations team for how they have managed to act so decisively to get this done.

Luis is a player we believe will make us better now and in the future. He is the player we really wanted and theyve made it happen, so I am very happy.

I dont think his other quote was a dig at ownership but a comment on where were at with the team

Were constantly get told on here tbe goal isnt to build through the market - its clear now we need to and have started
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:37:06 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:05:33 pm
I imagine some are quickly deleting posts from this thread - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351215.0
I suppose it depends on if we sell Salah to fund the Diaz transfer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:37:49 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 12:15:31 pm
Does it matter if it is net or gross - the important thing is the competitiveness of the squad. Coutinho's sale delivered the best gk and cb in the league and helped deliver the cl and number 19.
Yes, it's more about who, than whether they can recoup fees. If they can shift Phillips, Origi and Minamino and squad players like that and still end up relatively net neutral. Interesting that the Athletic still didn't completely rule out Carvalho in this window, maybe a game of brinkmanship with Fulham is going on.
Humongous summer ahead with decisions to be made on our midfield and Mo and Sadio too.
Hopefully we can bring in a few and not sell any of our first teamers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:41:03 pm
Any news on Nat Phillips?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:44:24 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:31:25 pm
Interesting how Klopp used the phrase "This team deserved to add quality". I just think that's quite a notable turn of phrase.
It's almost like what he says publically about bring super happy with his squad doesn't reflect what they think behind the scenes 😂😂😂
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:45:13 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 04:44:28 am
Post self deleted.

Don't want to talk harshly to a fellow red.

Peace.


Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:45:49 pm
Love that we are strengthening when we are strong. Sends a great signal out to our boss, players, coaches, fans and opponents.
Happy Luis Signing Sunday everyone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:47:46 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:29:40 am
All I take from that is Levy likes to do a lot of backdooring.

and that I am glad he was when it came to nicking some of Brendan Rodgers transfer targets from Liverpools grasp.
