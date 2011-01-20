I imagine some are quickly deleting posts from this thread - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351215.0



The signings of Jota, Konate, Tsimikas and now Diaz is to be admired, especially during a global pandemic while we increase the capacity of Anfield.This is a very exciting addition to our team and now we really start to have strength in depth.Credit also due to the longer term view that has delivered Elliott and is preparing Gordon for the first team.What a time to be a red.Looking forward to the addition of a midfielder in the summer - there is a clear methodical rejuvenation of the squad which hopefully makes JK extend his stay.