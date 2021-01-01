Sadio will buzz of it. He knows he'll play in the big games. The boss loves him. Win, win, for us whether he stays or goes. I desperately want Sadio to stay. Write him off at your peril. He's a fucking machine. He'll be fine for another 5 years like Mo. Wernt Ribery and Robben at their best for Bayern in their 30's? Our team is constantly evolving with our fucking fantastic coaching staff. We're building another great team here, on the quiet. More to come in the Summer. Mo likes this



Exactly as I see it P.Mo, Sadio and yeah Bobby too are exceptional talents and exceptional people. Nuggets such as them don't come along like 12c fucking buses. They're rare and precious specimens.I doubt if they've even reached their peak individually or collectively. Theres loads more to come with all three right into their thirties.All this talk and faux insightful speculation of not renewing their contracts to bring in replacements is garbage.How do you find like for like for what they can provide over the next 4 years or so without robbing Man Citys treasure chest or Fort Knox? And where would you find such unique specimens to match those three anyroad? Nah, as you rightly say P Kloppie is creating something pretty magical here right now and those three are pivotal fulcrums to ensure it remains that way for quite a few years to come.Can't get me head around why some folks appear so anxious to replace rather than retain, to bring in new rather than relish and treasure the uniqueness of what we've already got.Sure they won't last beyond their next contracts but playing wise and financially it makes so much more sense to retain unque talent that can and will still do the job and cleverly supplement it just like Klopp is doing with Diogo, Konate, Tsmikas and Diaz and the academy lads like Cohmine, Curtis and Harvey.