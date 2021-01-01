I'm hoping Bellingham wants us. I'm hoping the deal is already done for next season.
Well, we are all hoping that. I think it is possible, but we will have to keep a good portion of our powder dry this summer, if we want to pursue Bellingham next summer ...
In: Diaz (January), Carvalho (free transfer), Kamara (free transfer)
Out: Ox (sell), Milner (release), Origi (sell/release), Minamino (sell), Phillips (sell), N.Williams (sell), Adrian (release), Karius (release)
Squad depth 2022/23:
Salah, Mane, Jota, Diaz
Firmino, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho
Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita
TAA, Roberson, Kamara, Tsimikas
Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez
Alisson, Kelleher
Plus Gordon, Van den Berg, Bradley, Pitaluga etc ...