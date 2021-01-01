« previous next »
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:34:03 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:21:49 pm
Sorry, after they didn't replace Lovren immediately our chances of winning anything ever were dashed by the highly exposed super cheap nature of the evil corporate overlords who rule us, so this diaz-carvhalo jan window talk is probably just a dream. WAKE UP Everybody its all lies. Theres a double medical at jorge mendes place, a likely story. Its just a mo's unhappy and gone smokescreen. and bobby and mane are done no good at all best get rid at any price before its too late.

Oh the horror, guess the pics of the Annie Road Stand are fake too.
vivabobbygraham

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:36:35 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:15:13 pm
By the summer of 2023, De Bruyne will be 32, and Gundogan will be 33 and out of contract. I can definitely see Man City going all out on Bellingham ...

I'm hoping Bellingham wants us. I'm hoping the deal is already done for next season.
Crimson

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:37:00 pm
Has Colombian36 signed up yet?
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:40:54 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:07:36 pm
You mean you're not? Fucking hell Haze, that's a crushing blow...

:D
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:41:42 pm
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 11:37:00 pm
Has Colombian36 signed up yet?

[CAP] I understood that reference [/CAP]
Bobinhood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:42:42 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:34:03 pm
Oh the horror, guess the pics of the Annie Road Stand are fake too.

You mean the Potemkin Village Stand? Never happened. "Expand" the stadium, and then oops, sorry, no fans allowed? Ya right. as if. Insulting, really. 

No cb in 19, no future ever.  Way it is.
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:45:13 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:36:35 pm
I'm hoping Bellingham wants us. I'm hoping the deal is already done for next season.

You live in hope big man ;D
Sarge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:46:19 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:42:42 pm
You mean the Potemkin Village Stand? Never happened. "Expand" the stadium, and then oops, sorry, no fans allowed? Ya right. as if. Insulting, really. 

No cb in 19, no future ever.  Way it is.

Dejan leaving was the downfall of our club i agree ;D
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Yesterday at 11:50:48 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:36:35 pm
I'm hoping Bellingham wants us. I'm hoping the deal is already done for next season.

Well, we are all hoping that. I think it is possible, but we will have to keep a good portion of our powder dry this summer, if we want to pursue Bellingham next summer ...

In: Diaz (January), Carvalho (free transfer), Kamara (free transfer)

Out: Ox (sell), Milner (release), Origi (sell/release), Minamino (sell), Phillips (sell), N.Williams (sell), Adrian (release), Karius (release)

Squad depth 2022/23:

Salah, Mane, Jota, Diaz
Firmino, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho
Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita
TAA, Roberson, Kamara, Tsimikas
Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez
Alisson, Kelleher

Plus Gordon, Van den Berg, Bradley, Pitaluga etc ...
RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:29:16 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:52:44 pm
PSG, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Man City, Man Utd, Barcelona, Juventus and LFC are interested in Tchouameni. I can definitely see him going on the cheap ...

He will not go on the cheap, and that was not the point being made.

No matter what team gets Tchouameni, he will not cost as much as what Bellingham will cost the English team that buys him. The key point here being "English team." BVB will include an English premium.
