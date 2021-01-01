« previous next »
I think Bellingham is only possible in the event Salah's contract talks break down and he's moved on. We might have the cash but don't see anything in our current approach which would sign Jude for 80 million plus without some major outgoings.
If you're waiting for 5 seasons worth of data to see if Bellingham will be good or not you've missed the fuckin boat by about 3 and half seasons in my view.

Some boats are not worth getting on when the risks outweigh the reward. People said the same for Sancho, and even though he could still work out, the expectations attached to that price tag of having the immediate improvement havent been met. If down the road he does well, the deal will not look bad but the purpose of the signing wasn't a down-the-road view. Sancho was/is still called a generational talent.

Bellingham is not the only really good player in his position. We can afford to wait. We cannot afford to spunk 70 million on a player we aren't 100% certain about. That would be stupidity. There are a lot of good footballers and we'll miss lots of boats. I just want us to get on the right ones when we need to.
Bellingham will have a release clause, just like Sancho did and Haaland does. Itll kick in in the summer Dortmund are ready to profit on him; their model is pretty consistent and hell fit right within it.

Would be next summer I imagine though. Cant see fee been an issue, think it would agent fees and competing against ridiculous wage offer that would be (like Utd with Sancho).
No release clause. I like him as a player. I also think he is a bit overhyped for where he is in his development. I would love to see us sign him but I think he'll go for stupid money and stupid wages because Dortmund aren't mugs. I think he's a much lower risk than Sancho and I am sure we'd be interested. I just don't think we'll like the numbers. Him joining liverpool will happen only if he really really only wants us.
https://footballexpress.in/borussia-dortmund-make-jude-bellingham-situation-clear/
Lets get Carvalho!! Hes a bundle of energy and silky smooth!
Got an assist in the first half for Fulham today. Second half coming shortly, medical emergency caused a delay in that game.
Got an assist in the first half for Fulham today. Second half coming shortly, medical emergency caused a delay in that game.

Feels like there has been so many of those this season
Dont think well get Carvahlo with Diaz coming in.
Dont think well get Carvahlo with Diaz coming in.

Different player and Carvalho is right in the window or age profile we want too - up and coming talent that seems teachable.
I really cant see the club giving new deals to all three of Mo, Sadio and Bobby if the deal for Diaz goes through. Thats three players getting older at the same time. Doesnt seem like good business sense, and the risk needs to be spread.

I think Mo will sign a new deal.
I think Sadio will be sold in summer.
I think Bobby will continue until his deal expires, or will sign a modest extension to preserve some transfer value.

This isnt a comment on the quality of Mane. I think he is excellent, even if he may be starting to slightly drop off (debatable). Its simply about planning for the future, and spreading the risk so several players dont all age out at the same time. If it turns out the club keeps him, I will be happy as he is a great player, but I think he will be vulnerable to a sale.

Up front next season I see an excellent front three: Diaz - Jota - Mo
Firmino and Gordon to be back ups, but it is still short.

Carvalho would be a low cost addition, and that might be all we do, if we go big in midfield. But I suspect there will be someone else brought in, David or Nkunku.

Add a quality, robust midfielder, even if we lose 2-3 others from the middle, say Milner, Ox and Keita, and I think it is looking very good indeed. The signing of Diaz is an important step in our evolution. There will be more to come in summer nd the age of the side will come down as a new cycle emerges.

That's how I see it too, except that Bobby's contract will be extended by a couple of years to find a similar player.
If ESPN wasnt  well, ESPN they may have to go out business. This is one the front page today. As in January 29, 2022

https://www.espn.com/soccer/soccer-transfers/story/4580840/liverpool-compete-with-man-unitedtottenham-to-sign-porto-winger-luis-diaz-sources

:lmao
:lmao
The ESPN website is only good for ease of navigation through stats, tables, and fixture lists across multiple sports and leagues.  Even from their Soccernet days they've been a shit 'source' for most things relating to LFC, using the rag and daily fail for a lot of their material.  I don't think they've ever had a legitimate scoop involving us with the exception of some things they reported on about Hicks and Gillett during that whole shit storm.

Their pundits and main website contributors are a joke when it comes to Liverpool coverage. 
I really don't see us signing another forward in the summer. Raphinha's best position is occupied by the best player in the world and so is Bowen, therefore the only way I see either of them being signed is if Salah leaves.

Also, Diaz, Mane, Firmino, Jota and Salah means another forward is not essential in the summer even if Origi or Minamino leave. I think strengthening the midfield will be our primary focus in the summer. Sadly I think Tchouameni and Bellingham are out of our price range so it'll be interesting to see which midfielder or two we sign. Gravenberch? We would have to deal with his infamous agent.

Personally, I think we will sign Carvalho and a CM in the summer and that'll be it unless we add another up and coming youngster.
The echo are saying he will wear 23

Thats if Jamie will give his number back.
I really don't see us signing another forward in the summer. Raphinha's best position is occupied by the best player in the world and so is Bowen, therefore the only way I see either of them being signed is if Salah leaves.

Also, Diaz, Mane, Firmino, Jota and Salah means another forward is not essential in the summer even if Origi or Minamino leave. I think strengthening the midfield will be our primary focus in the summer. Sadly I think Tchouameni and Bellingham are out of our price range so it'll be interesting to see which midfielder or two we sign. Gravenberch? We would have to deal with his infamous agent.

Personally, I think we will sign Carvalho and a CM in the summer and that'll be it unless we add another up and coming youngster.

Why is Tchouameni out of our price range? How much do we think he would cost?
Why is Tchouameni out of our price range? How much do we think he would cost?

Recent reports suggest Monaco want between 80m-100m
Recent reports suggest Monaco want between 80m-100m

Same as Porto wanting the 80m release clause for Diaz. Tchouameni will go for about 60m I reckon
Recent reports suggest Monaco want between 80m-100m

I hear these figures about players all the time, but that`s rarely the case. I don`t think Tchouameni is out of our price range at all. Especially with sales.
Spot on as always about the gaffer. He's Kaiser Bill. Good stuff, pal

Awrite P lad. How's tricks my mate?

And talking of tricks, take a decco at this video compilation of Bestie and tell me the fella in the Luis Diaz video compilation is not the Belfast genius reincarnate. Same slim sinewy build, same disproportionate inherent robustness and bravery, same unworldly skill, unfeasibly fast feet and lightning pace, same innate sense for knowing what the object of the exercise is namely getting the ball in the fucking onion bag either directly or via a teammate. Not been this excited about a signing since Kenny but to get our very own Columbian Bestie when we've already got Mo, Sadio, Bobby and Diogo is making me fucking quiver.

Bestie's compilation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZuOkQYayFUI

Luis Diaz compilation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_Ggnm_EQJY

Cannot comprehend how none of the other big clubs have moved heaven and earth to get this lad. I know quality of opponent can distort impressions and the degree of true top level ability on these videos but my benchmark was seeing how he mimicked Bestie's magical 50 yard slalom and goal against Spurs at White Hart Lane to do the same against City and also how he created havoc down our left flank last Autumn at Anfield. These are no bullshit highlights. This lad is the real deal.

So this will be Suarez song recycled?

Would love to hear something in the line of Scooter - And No Matches

Yep. Understand your post now I've seen your name...
