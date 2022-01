Spot on as always about the gaffer. He's Kaiser Bill. Good stuff, pal



Awrite P lad. How's tricks my mate?And talking of tricks, take a decco at this video compilation of Bestie and tell me the fella in the Luis Diaz video compilation is not the Belfast genius reincarnate. Same slim sinewy build, same disproportionate inherent robustness and bravery, same unworldly skill, unfeasibly fast feet and lightning pace, same innate sense for knowing what the object of the exercise is namely getting the ball in the fucking onion bag either directly or via a teammate. Not been this excited about a signing since Kenny but to get our very own Columbian Bestie when we've already got Mo, Sadio, Bobby and Diogo is making me fucking quiver.Bestie's compilation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZuOkQYayFUI Luis Diaz compilation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_Ggnm_EQJY Cannot comprehend how none of the other big clubs have moved heaven and earth to get this lad. I know quality of opponent can distort impressions and the degree of true top level ability on these videos but my benchmark was seeing how he mimicked Bestie's magical 50 yard slalom and goal against Spurs at White Hart Lane to do the same against City and also how he created havoc down our left flank last Autumn at Anfield. These are no bullshit highlights. This lad is the real deal.