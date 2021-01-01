If you're waiting for 5 seasons worth of data to see if Bellingham will be good or not you've missed the fuckin boat by about 3 and half seasons in my view.



Some boats are not worth getting on when the risks outweigh the reward. People said the same for Sancho, and even though he could still work out, the expectations attached to that price tag of having the immediate improvement havent been met. If down the road he does well, the deal will not look bad but the purpose of the signing wasn't a down-the-road view. Sancho was/is still called a generational talent.Bellingham is not the only really good player in his position. We can afford to wait. We cannot afford to spunk 70 million on a player we aren't 100% certain about. That would be stupidity. There are a lot of good footballers and we'll miss lots of boats. I just want us to get on the right ones when we need to.