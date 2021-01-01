I really don't see us signing another forward in the summer. Raphinha's best position is occupied by the best player in the world and so is Bowen, therefore the only way I see either of them being signed is if Salah leaves.
Also, Diaz, Mane, Firmino, Jota and Salah means another forward is not essential in the summer even if Origi or Minamino leave. I think strengthening the midfield will be our primary focus in the summer. Sadly I think Tchouameni and Bellingham are out of our price range so it'll be interesting to see which midfielder or two we sign. Gravenberch? We would have to deal with his infamous agent.
Personally, I think we will sign Carvalho and a CM in the summer and that'll be it unless we add another up and coming youngster.