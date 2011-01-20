It seems like the Copa America also did wonders for his confidence. He had 12 goals in 59 games for Porto going into last summer (may have been used differently but wasn't really a goal-scoring attacker), but he was amazing at Copa America. Scored against Brazil, Argentina, and twice against Peru. Remember some on this forum and elsewhere raving about him after the tournament, but there's always the club/international split (e.g. players that play better for their countries like Eduardo Vargas or players that don't play well for their countries due to a variety of factors), and we know that a good tournament isn't indicative of everything. However, since then, he's been on fire for Porto and by accounts has become the best player in the league.



Incidentally, Klopp in an interview last year actually mentioned the Portuguese league as one of the leagues he likes to watch because of the players and coaching. Portugal's not a massive country but does tend to produce a lot of managers. Wonder if Lijnders and his time at Porto has influenced Klopp also. We think of the Portuguese league as a "weaker" league, but perhaps due to the coaches and tactics used there, the top players there are actually suited for transition to the top leagues.