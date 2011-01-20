« previous next »
  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14600 on: Today at 01:26:25 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 01:23:09 pm
Yeah. Needs to be made smaller but improved with no passengers. Some tough decisions to be made in midfield, really tough!

Yes I agree. I think less players but more quality. None of them are poor players; but when you are competing with City then you have to be ruthless and keep on improving.
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14601 on: Today at 01:36:36 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 01:24:14 pm
Ill be delighted if Diaz comes in but I dont expect him to come straight onto the starting team. I think he will have a lot to learn and will need to strengthen up his all round game. The YouTube clips make him look a good player (which he is) but hes now going to come up against better defenders and fitter teams. He wont be able to skip round players as easily in the EPL and hes going to have to press much harder than he has ever done.

Klopp will play Mane, and he will give him the opportunity to keep his place. I don't think that's a question at all, if anything this will be excellent motivation for Mane on many levels. Proving that he's better than Diaz, proving he's worth it for a new contract, or proving he's worth it for a team that he wants to play for potentially.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14602 on: Today at 01:38:44 pm »
Watching Diaz reminds me of Neymar. Similar build. Same side.  Lots of speed and trickery. And good finish.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14603 on: Today at 01:40:05 pm »
Dont think anyone can argue that Diaz makes our squad a lot better looking. Was jealous when Chelsea signed Costa but now we have our own hunk, should get us more fans all over the world which means more money in our kitty. Brilliant thinking by the club, its not just about on field ability these days.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14604 on: Today at 01:50:56 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 01:19:18 pm
That depends on who stays. If Salah and Mane stay then I dont see us needing any further attacking options for a couple of years. Maybe Bobby will need to be replaced but Jota has already shown that he can do that.

Our biggest weakness for me is midfield. We have a lot of decent players but few that are as good as the best that Chelsea and City have.
Id like to see us bringing in 2 really good midfield players who will generally start alongside Fabinho.
Would agree with this. Add some more reliable quality in midfield and we would be well set.
  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14605 on: Today at 01:51:04 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 01:36:36 pm
Klopp will play Mane, and he will give him the opportunity to keep his place. I don't think that's a question at all, if anything this will be excellent motivation for Mane on many levels. Proving that he's better than Diaz, proving he's worth it for a new contract, or proving he's worth it for a team that he wants to play for potentially.

Sadio will buzz of it. He knows he'll play in the big games. The boss loves him. Win, win, for us whether he stays or goes. I desperately want Sadio to stay. Write him off at your peril. He's a fucking machine. He'll be fine for another 5 years like Mo. Wernt Ribery and Robben at their best for Bayern in their 30's? Our team is constantly evolving with our fucking fantastic coaching staff. We're building another great team here, on the quiet. More to come in the Summer. Mo likes this  ;D
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14606 on: Today at 02:06:47 pm »
Bringing in Diaz to replace Origi or Minamino(hopefully not Mane until his deal expires at least) just makes so much sense. Whenever we have an injury or suspension to Mane or Salah we have to shoehorn someone in who isn't really a wide forward. Jota has helped that and we no longer stick Bobby out there but we still have lots of occasions we put in Taki, Origi and Ox and the team loses something. The more like for like backup the better.
  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14607 on: Today at 02:11:26 pm »
Thinking out loud...

Anyone know how Naby's reputation is holding up in Germany? Would Dortmund be interested in a part-exchange?

The issue I suspect we have with Naby is that we would like to replace him with someone more durable, but there's no way we get what we value him at. No one's going to spend the money required on such an injury prone player. An issue Dortmund may have over the next couple of years, is that there are so few clubs that can spunk the best part of 100m on players...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14608 on: Today at 02:15:01 pm »
What number will Diaz get?
  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14609 on: Today at 02:17:27 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 02:15:01 pm
What number will Diaz get?
2, 16 and 19 are free
  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14610 on: Today at 02:18:25 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14611 on: Today at 02:27:40 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:25:09 am
His numbers seem to have exploded this season, rather than it being a year on year increase, even since he signed for Porto. Is that a change in how he's used at Porto, him just improving or, hopefully not, a bit of freak season?

Seems like a fair bit of the increase in goals comes from the combination of taking more shots and his shots on target percentage moving back up to the upper end of his range for that stat, rather than it being a freak season.
  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14612 on: Today at 02:31:21 pm »
The chat in Portugal is that we've got ourselves the best player in the league on a bargain.

Hopefully like another Luis we signed in January many years ago. If he's anywhere near that level without the other issues then he'll be an absolute fan favourite.
  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14613 on: Today at 02:31:42 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 02:15:01 pm
What number will Diaz get?

There is some footage of him wearing 19 and 21 during his first pre-season games for Porto in the summer of 2019. Later that summer, when Hernani left Porto, Diaz took his No.7 ...
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14614 on: Today at 02:33:45 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 01:51:04 pm
Sadio will buzz of it. He knows he'll play in the big games. The boss loves him. Win, win, for us whether he stays or goes. I desperately want Sadio to stay. Write him off at your peril. He's a fucking machine. He'll be fine for another 5 years like Mo. Wernt Ribery and Robben at their best for Bayern in their 30's? Our team is constantly evolving with our fucking fantastic coaching staff. We're building another great team here, on the quiet. More to come in the Summer. Mo likes this  ;D

Amen! How could you not love Sadio?

It is great that we have five excellent attackers competing for three positions, our bench options will be transferred.
Bringing on fresh legs with little drop in quality to terrify defenders that have had to deal with Sadio for 60 mins and now Diaz is going to run at them :)
  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14615 on: Today at 02:40:21 pm »


Quote
In the next few hours, Luis Díaz will do the first part of his medical in Argentina to become a Liverpool player. [@PSierraR]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14616 on: Today at 02:40:42 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:25:09 am
His numbers seem to have exploded this season, rather than it being a year on year increase, even since he signed for Porto. Is that a change in how he's used at Porto, him just improving or, hopefully not, a bit of freak season?

It's been said that we were interested at the start of the season but the price was prohibitive, and I remember him being held in high regard then when Everton were linked with him so that doesn't concern me too much. We will have been tracking him for a while.
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14617 on: Today at 02:47:07 pm »
For some who noted him playing in Portugal at 25, I really don't think that's anything to worry about. I think we're getting him at the right time, where we needed someone of Jota age and not Salah/Mane/Firmino age. Not like we should be turning them into glue any time soon, like. I think Suarez had just turned 25 when we got him from a club of very similar size to Porto, but playing in what is probably a worse league.

How many attacking players has Klopp improved? The list must be fucking massive. Similarly here I think Diaz can go up a level or two. Exciting signing, just waiting for it to be official now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14618 on: Today at 02:49:25 pm »
It seems like the Copa America also did wonders for his confidence.  He had 12 goals in 59 games for Porto going into last summer (may have been used differently but wasn't really a goal-scoring attacker), but he was amazing at Copa America.  Scored against Brazil, Argentina, and twice against Peru.  Remember some on this forum and elsewhere raving about him after the tournament, but there's always the club/international split (e.g. players that play better for their countries like Eduardo Vargas or players that don't play well for their countries due to a variety of factors), and we know that a good tournament isn't indicative of everything.  However, since then, he's been on fire for Porto and by accounts has become the best player in the league.

Incidentally, Klopp in an interview last year actually mentioned the Portuguese league as one of the leagues he likes to watch because of the players and coaching.  Portugal's not a massive country but does tend to produce a lot of managers.  Wonder if Lijnders and his time at Porto has influenced Klopp also.  We think of the Portuguese league as a "weaker" league, but perhaps due to the coaches and tactics used there, the top players there are actually suited for transition to the top leagues.
  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14619 on: Today at 02:49:33 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 02:15:01 pm
What number will Diaz get?

He's worn 23 and 7 before, so i suspect he'll take 23 again and then take 7 from Milner in summer.

https://www.transfermarkt.us/luis-diaz/rueckennummern/spieler/480692
  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14620 on: Today at 02:58:37 pm »
His age isn't really an issue, he's a latecomer to pro football, it's also probably a reason for his breakout season being now. Most of the portuguese guys i know (a lot) are Benfica fans and they are delighted we are signing him. My assistant manager thinks hes by far the best player in the league and that only Goncalves comes anywhere near close.

guess we wont be signing Fabio Viera anymore :D
  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14621 on: Today at 03:00:24 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:47:07 pm
For some who noted him playing in Portugal at 25, I really don't think that's anything to worry about. I think we're getting him at the right time, where we needed someone of Jota age and not Salah/Mane/Firmino age. Not like we should be turning them into glue any time soon, like. I think Suarez had just turned 25 when we got him from a club of very similar size to Porto, but playing in what is probably a worse league.

How many attacking players has Klopp improved? The list must be fucking massive. Similarly here I think Diaz can go up a level or two. Exciting signing, just waiting for it to be official now.

A lot of that has to do with the fact that he never had formal football training as a youth, not until he was 18, and within 1 year of that he turned pro at 19. With just 7 years of professional football training, he's at the biggest club in the world and that speaks volumes for his talent alone. We have a lot of lads with stories of coming from difficult circumstances and challenges but Diaz's story is nothing short of a miracle wherein the odds of his talent getting discovered were so low that it is surprising he made it so far and so quickly!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14622 on: Today at 03:09:16 pm »
Lets get Carvalho!! Hes a bundle of energy and silky smooth!
  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14623 on: Today at 03:10:50 pm »
Has anyone noticed a bit of strategy with the players we sign? all seem to be in the 24-25 age bracket Fabinho was 24 when we signed him, Salah was 25, Mane was 24, Jota was 24 and now luis diaz if we sign him, only 25

Wijandlum also 25 when we signed him

We were  linked with Bowen in the summer he's 25

So can we assume any transfer targets will be around this same age bracket? obviously thiago has been the recent exception
  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14624 on: Today at 03:16:52 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 03:10:50 pm
Has anyone noticed a bit of strategy with the players we sign? all seem to be in the 24-25 age bracket Fabinho was 24 when we signed him, Salah was 25, Mane was 24, Jota was 24 and now luis diaz if we sign him, only 25

Wijandlum also 25 when we signed him

We were  linked with Bowen in the summer he's 25

So can we assume any transfer targets will be around this same age bracket? obviously thiago has been the recent exception

When it comes to spending significant fees, then for sure Id expect that age bracket (and a year or two older for the right goalie and central defender as we have seen). Its a risk averse strategy - and nothing wrong with that.  These players have all played 4 or 5 years at a high professional level.  But also it means their prime years are ahead of them.

Some teams take chances on 20,21,22 year olds at high fees, but I can see why Liverpool dont and it works for us, at the moment. Still takes great scouting, management and analytics of course!
  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14625 on: Today at 03:18:25 pm »
If we take out Milly our average squad age goes down by 5 years instantly.
  • this is what depression will do to you
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14626 on: Today at 03:18:36 pm »
So this will be Suarez song recycled?

Would love to hear something in the line of Scooter - And No Matches
  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14627 on: Today at 03:19:10 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 03:10:50 pm
Has anyone noticed a bit of strategy with the players we sign? all seem to be in the 24-25 age bracket Fabinho was 24 when we signed him, Salah was 25, Mane was 24, Jota was 24 and now luis diaz if we sign him, only 25

We were also linked with Bowen in the summer he's 25

So can we assume any transfer targets will be around this same age bracket? obviously thiago has been the recent exception

Not necessarily... A lot of it has to do with most players having enough good data to be able to make an educated and informed decision about their fit with us and that is only usually possible around that age because by then most would have had atleast 2-3 full seasons (playing regularly) at a high division. We need to be careful with our money, so the big money deals would always be atleast 23-24 because before that age, most players just dont get to play enough football. Naby was an exception because he was playing regularly for salzburg and then leipzig at 19, so by the time we got him, he had over 150 games already. So yeah, I wont expect us to pay big money for a player who's 20-21 according to our model. The other spectrum where we are slowly becoming more active on is picking up the best u21s in the country, we've done that with Duncan, Elliott, Gordon, Bobby Clarke and possibly Carvalho soon too.
  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14628 on: Today at 03:21:02 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:16:52 pm
When it comes to spending significant fees, then for sure Id expect that age bracket (and a year or two older for the right goalie and central defender as we have seen). Its a risk averse strategy - and nothing wrong with that.  These players have all played 4 or 5 years at a high professional level.  But also it means their prime years are ahead of them.

Some teams take chances on 20,21,22 year olds at high fees, but I can see why Liverpool dont and it works for us, at the moment. Still takes great scouting, management and analytics of course!

This is why we won't be signing Bellingham, i imagine it has a lot to do with statistics, they want to see a players stats from maybe 5 seasons, and obviously some youngsters don't even have 5 seasons of data, maybe why we haven't been in for the likes of Gouiri, who would clearly do well for us but not enough data perhaps?
  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14629 on: Today at 03:21:15 pm »
The echo are saying he will wear 23
  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14630 on: Today at 03:21:19 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 02:40:42 pm
It's been said that we were interested at the start of the season but the price was prohibitive, and I remember him being held in high regard then when Everton were linked with him so that doesn't concern me too much. We will have been tracking him for a while.


Oh yeah, given the way the club works, it's likely they will have been tracking him for a while and they'll have more data on him that any of us; it just jumped out at me, that's all. But it's good to know we've been after him for a while, it's not like us to make snap decisions.
  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14631 on: Today at 03:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:16:52 pm
When it comes to spending significant fees, then for sure Id expect that age bracket (and a year or two older for the right goalie and central defender as we have seen). Its a risk averse strategy - and nothing wrong with that.  These players have all played 4 or 5 years at a high professional level.  But also it means their prime years are ahead of them.

Some teams take chances on 20,21,22 year olds at high fees, but I can see why Liverpool dont and it works for us, at the moment. Still takes great scouting, management and analytics of course!

We did try doing that early in FSG reigns, but quickly realized we are paying for just the talent, which we'd then have to develop ourselves to turn into potentially a senior player, which is completely counter-intuitive if you spend big money for them. Coates, Borini, Coutinho, Luis Alberto, Ilori, Markovic, Can, Moreno and Gomez were all part of the old strategy and there's maybe 3 in there that can be counted as successful (we did make an overall profit though thanks to Coutinho) but the big picture was that we were weakening our overall squad by having too many in-development players for first-team player money.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
« Reply #14632 on: Today at 03:31:01 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 03:19:10 pm
Not necessarily... A lot of it has to do with most players having enough good data to be able to make an educated and informed decision about their fit with us and that is only usually possible around that age because by then most would have had atleast 2-3 full seasons (playing regularly) at a high division. We need to be careful with our money, so the big money deals would always be atleast 23-24 because before that age, most players just dont get to play enough football. Naby was an exception because he was playing regularly for salzburg and then leipzig at 19, so by the time we got him, he had over 150 games already. So yeah, I wont expect us to pay big money for a player who's 20-21 according to our model. The other spectrum where we are slowly becoming more active on is picking up the best u21s in the country, we've done that with Duncan, Elliott, Gordon, Bobby Clarke and possibly Carvalho soon too.

Yeah,exactly as i see it.

Like it quite a lot too with our limited resources and  expecting some of the quality young signings we've made so far and will make in the future to steadily drip feed talent who are suitable and used to our system into the first team.
