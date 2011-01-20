« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME

Hash91

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:07:51 am
Quote from: The Test on Today at 10:01:01 am
Nkunku Will have 2 years left on his contract this summer.  Youd imagine a move would be on the cards

Also if we get a mf who can potentially cover 6 and 8 maybe fab becomes cover for rb. With the caveat that klopp has never seemed that interested in trying him there so far

On Nkunku - I've not really watched games but know from sporadic highlights that he's done very well as an AM in the last 18 months. But would a Fabinho - Thiago - Nkunku mid work? Or is he more suited to play Bobby's role.

Another scenario is where we sign 2 mids - one like Nkunku and one who can cover mid and RB (don't know if there are any players of this profile available, just shooting in the dark).
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:10:03 am
Bit concerned about his short name limiting the amount we make from shirt sales.
Perkinsonian

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:11:38 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:10:03 am
Bit concerned about his short name limiting the amount we make from shirt sales.
His full name is Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda.  ;D
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:12:23 am
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 10:11:38 am
His full name is Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda.  ;D

That works - should easily recoup his fee from shirt sales alone.
Raaphael

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:14:44 am
Thoughts on Dybala?
The Test

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:20:50 am
Quote from: Hash91 on Today at 10:07:51 am
On Nkunku - I've not really watched games but know from sporadic highlights that he's done very well as an AM in the last 18 months. But would a Fabinho - Thiago - Nkunku mid work? Or is he more suited to play Bobby's role.

Another scenario is where we sign 2 mids - one like Nkunku and one who can cover mid and RB (don't know if there are any players of this profile available, just shooting in the dark).
Fabinho  ;D
Perkinsonian

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:22:56 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:12:23 am
That works - should easily recoup his fee from shirt sales alone.
It can be safely assumed that Liverpool shirt sales will increase significantly in Latin American countries, with other Colombian stars at the end of their careers (Falcao, Rodriguez, Cuadrado).
« Last Edit: Today at 10:26:46 am by Perkinsonian »
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:29:17 am
At least all those poor buggers who started supporting Everton because of James can switch to a decent club now.

Hopefully we light a building up when in Columbia when we sign him.
keyop

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:29:35 am
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 08:17:36 am
So if we think ahead a couple of seasons- what do we need? A midfielder? Two midfielders? One more attacking option?
Certainly a midfield option, given either the injury records or ages of Ox, Keita, Thiago, Henderson and Milner.

There's been plenty of people complaining (no surprise there..) that we didn't get a midfielder last summer, but there's no way Jurgen could've predicted Harvey's injury or Jones' stop-start season - both of whom looked primed to have breakout seasons and plenty of games. Buying a midfielder last summer would've given us 9 players for 3 positions which isn't realistic in terms of squad, wages, game time or rhythm. However, it's probably now become an area of focus given how important that area is to our system in terms of how they press, shield the defence, cover the fullbacks, support the forwards, plus chip in with important goals.

Despite some of the doom-mongers harping on about squad depth, FSG not spending, etc, we are looking really good in most areas - particularly with this Diaz deal. We have the best keeper in the world, and a very capable backup who is young and getting better. We have good depth in defence where any drop-off in talent is more to do with the quality of our first choice players than who is playing backup. If Diaz signs and works out well, we'll have improved on what was already one of the best selection of forwards any club has ever had.

I guess a key decision for midfield is what do we need - a solid and durable grafter who can protect the ball, a more technical creator who can unlock defences, or a more defensive minded player to cover Fabinho and help control games/break up counters.

Whatever Jurgen decides, it's all looking good at the moment - we have players coming back from injury and Afcon, we've navigated a difficult period, got to a cup final, and still have a chance at winning 4 trophies. Happy days.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:32:19 am
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 10:22:56 am
It can be safely assumed that Liverpool shirt sales will increase significantly in Latin American countries, with other Colombian stars at the end of their careers (Falcao, Rodriguez, Cuadrado).

Didn't his career end about seven years ago?

And you're doing a disservice to the VVD of Colombian football, Yery Mina. :)
Raaphael

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:34:44 am
So Tchouameni in the summer and Bellingham in the next summer then.
Perkinsonian

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:39:48 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:29:17 am
At least all those poor buggers who started supporting Everton because of James can switch to a decent club now.

Hopefully we light a building up when in Columbia when we sign him.
"They signed Diaz on purpose to reduce sales of our shirts in Colombia."  :no
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:46:12 am
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:10:03 am
Bit concerned about his short name limiting the amount we make from shirt sales.

Are we talking about Luis Fernando Díaz Marulanda here?
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:47:55 am
With the arrival of Diaz, we are getting additional depth and flexibility. I know that people are laughing at the idea of Firmino in midfield, but we did sign him as an attacking midfielder in the first place, and he does have the tools to be a very good advanced No.8 in Klopp's setup, along with Jones and Elliott. I suspect that we will see Firmino in a No.8 role in the coming months, for Klopp to see how it will work. Considering that we also have Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson and Keita, that is pretty good depth in midfield, even if we sell Ox and Milner leaves on the free. As for the attack, we will probably also add Carvalho in the summer on a free transfer, with Origi and Minamino being sold. If things work out this way, we will end up with the following front 6 depth:

Salah, Mane, Jota, Diaz

Firmino, Jones, Elliott, Carvalho

Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita

EDIT:

Another very valuable addition to our squad in the summer would be Boubacar Kamara from Marseille, on a free transfer. Talented player, at the peferct age (22), and extremely versatile. Even though he mostly plays as a DM, he has often played as a CB (at 6'0" bit short for that in the PL), and even as a RB and a RM for Marseille, so he could be the perfect successor to Milner on our squad in the role of the swiss army knife ...
« Last Edit: Today at 11:29:55 am by PeterTheRed »
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 10:47:57 am
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 10:34:44 am
So Tchouameni in the summer and Bellingham in the next summer then.

We need both of them if we're to adequately replace Oxlade-Chamberlain.
No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:03:20 am
Has Tchouameni expressed a preference for any of his multiple suitors?
BOBSCOUSE

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:10:19 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:32:19 am
Didn't his career end about seven years ago?

And you're doing a disservice to the VVD of Colombian football, Yery Mina. :)

Vene Vidi Discedo? (If he has any sense that is)
Timbo's Goals

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:11:24 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:23:22 am
;D Always love your positivity Timbo.

Yeah - thought I best tone it down a bit K. lad - don't wanna get too carried away like  :)














Fuckin gerrin!!!!!  :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :scarf :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :hally :hally :hally :hally :hally :hally :hally :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin
elbow

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:16:22 am
Quote from: The Test on Today at 09:48:15 am
Tchouameni looks like the exact midfielder Klopp would build in a lab. Like Fabinho mixed with Pogbas best bits.

Pogba has best bits?
Timbo's Goals

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:18:56 am
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 11:22:05 pm
I've watched 30 seconds on youtube maybe some days ago, seen him fall over and dive a shit load while our present front 3 are without a contract next summer. I'll get excited when I see evidence of some joined up thinking.

Yours, currently underwhelmed.

My sentiments exactly F lad

 ;D :wave
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:27:53 am
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 11:10:19 am
Vene Vidi Discedo? (If he has any sense that is)

Veni vidi Dickiedavies.
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:28:49 am
Quote from: elbow on Today at 11:16:22 am
Pogba has best bits?

I enjoyed it when he lost the ball to Firmino and Henderson and Salah scored to make it 5-0.
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 11:29:55 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 11:59:22 pm
If we ever do I think we can assume we're 0-2 down with 10 to go.

I doubt we will ever lose 12-0.
disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:02:54 pm
Any word on Phillips? Would be nice if we can find him a club where he'll play football and allow us a bit more money in. I know we'll have his value set but I hope he isn't denied a move due to a small difference in price, hopefully we can work terms out for all parties.
markedasred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:05:47 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:29:55 am
I doubt we will ever lose 12-0.
The evidence suggests an away score, not at home.
FowlerLegend

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:07:02 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:29:35 am
Certainly a midfield option, given either the injury records or ages of Ox, Keita, Thiago, Henderson and Milner.

There's been plenty of people complaining (no surprise there..) that we didn't get a midfielder last summer, but there's no way Jurgen could've predicted Harvey's injury or Jones' stop-start season - both of whom looked primed to have breakout seasons and plenty of games. Buying a midfielder last summer would've given us 9 players for 3 positions which isn't realistic in terms of squad, wages, game time or rhythm. However, it's probably now become an area of focus given how important that area is to our system in terms of how they press, shield the defence, cover the fullbacks, support the forwards, plus chip in with important goals.

Despite some of the doom-mongers harping on about squad depth, FSG not spending, etc, we are looking really good in most areas - particularly with this Diaz deal. We have the best keeper in the world, and a very capable backup who is young and getting better. We have good depth in defence where any drop-off in talent is more to do with the quality of our first choice players than who is playing backup. If Diaz signs and works out well, we'll have improved on what was already one of the best selection of forwards any club has ever had.

I guess a key decision for midfield is what do we need - a solid and durable grafter who can protect the ball, a more technical creator who can unlock defences, or a more defensive minded player to cover Fabinho and help control games/break up counters.

Whatever Jurgen decides, it's all looking good at the moment - we have players coming back from injury and Afcon, we've navigated a difficult period, got to a cup final, and still have a chance at winning 4 trophies. Happy days.
For me it's someone that can cover for Fabinho and sit alongside him when fit. With the number of players likely to go - Milner, Naby the Ox and maybe one more - we could probably do with another youngster too. Even if Jones and Elliott had done well we could/should have brought in another one but maybe we didnt because we couldn't shift Naby, Milly etc. Hopefully common sense will prevail upstairs this summer.
If Origi and Minamino go this window and on the basis that one of Mane, Bobby or Mo will go in the summer then you would expect us to bring at least one upfront on top of Diaz, probably Carvalho.
Maybe they will think that with Gordon's progression and Carvalho, Jones and Elliott's flexibility that they only need Diaz, Carvalho and a midfielder.
Personally think that maybe that would be enough as they all have good fitness records. Arguably we could have had a smaller squad this season if we didn't have a number of injury prone midfielders.

Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:17:10 pm
Quote from: The Test on Today at 09:48:15 am
Tchouameni looks like the exact midfielder Klopp would build in a lab. Like Fabinho mixed with Pogbas best bits.
Thats what we thought about Keita. Ive never seen Tchouameni play, but if hes a holding midfielder I cant see us going for him.

Im not sure hes the type wed go after either. He seems like a Chelsea signing. Lots of hype, probably a big fee. I feel the same way about Nkunku.
A-Bomb

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:23:07 pm
We're not bad at this ole transfer lark are we..... 8)
Raaphael

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Today at 12:26:27 pm
What about Gravenberch?
