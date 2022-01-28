So if we think ahead a couple of seasons- what do we need? A midfielder? Two midfielders? One more attacking option?



Only thing right now that doesnt have some profile to replace somebody is somebody that profiles as a #6 behind Fabinho but considering he is 28 and it a spot in midfield where you can perform well into your young 30s I dont think the club would be looking at a somebody to start phrase him out until summer of 2024 at the earliest or 2025 unless they find a Kaide/Elliott type that is currently 16 or have somebody in 14-15 range that is unknown right now.Salah spot also but depends on contract and Kaide. Besides Refreshing some spots this summer window. Jones looks set up to be able to learn and replace Thiago, Elliott looked very good before injury as creative MF. Morton looks very good in possession could be a 8, 6 fill in possibly. Kaide looks super talented. Jota replacing Firmino. Diaz likely Mane. Got two LBs, 4 CBs and looks like even inhouse Matip replacement.This Summer if replacing Ox would be great/Possible Keita(if the clubs feels like it is needed) and getting Carvalho who might be another front line option too would be smart. Otherwise got GK in the pipeline in that are currently Teenagers that the club is very high on.