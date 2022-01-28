« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME  (Read 646427 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
TAW stats analysis:

Diaz  = the 2nd coming of Messi*   !!!!        :lickin    :scarf   :champ











*based on this season's 18 games in the Primeira Liga  :P
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Bloodyhell. How good are all these videos. Older United supporters will be sobbing into their brown mixeds in a few months time as they watch the reincarnation of Georgie Best in Liverpool red running rings round every fucker. For the next half dozen years at least. What a fucking prospect just hope to fuck Im around to see it all. What a talent this lad is. Just spent the last hour or so drooling over the magic he weaves. I knew he was good from that recent Anfield game but fuck me some of the stuff in those compilations - not least him skipping past the entire City midfield and defence with Bernado cuntface Silva puffing for tugs - has put me on planet fucking Ding Dong. How quick are those feet of his? How come nobody else has snapped this lad up? Hes got it all. Kloppie we fucking loved you before no question but you putting your foot down to ensure the suits bring this bundle of pure footy joy to beguile us puts you right next to Shanks for me.

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Did he run circles around our Robbo?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:26:04 am
Did he run circles around our Robbo?

Plays on the other side, so he gave Neco Williams a difficult time. He looked good only in fits and bursts however as the Liverpool team was too strong for Porto and they had no answer to our quality.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
He does look good, and I can't wait to see what he's like when Klopp gets that extra percentage out of him like he does with pretty much every player he nurtures.

I don't really like bigging up players, because it can always go pear-shaped, but he does look very promising.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:54:11 am
I don't really like bigging up players, because it can always go pear-shaped, but he does look very promising.
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 02:12:48 am
...not least him skipping past the entire City midfield and defence with Bernado cuntface Silva puffing for tugs - has put me on planet fucking Ding Dong.

Timbo does... :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 02:30:58 am
Plays on the other side, so he gave Neco Williams a difficult time. He looked good only in fits and bursts however as the Liverpool team was too strong for Porto and they had no answer to our quality.

I would be dishonest if I said he left any impression on me from either game. All that said, i still find it an exciting signing for the price. He really could kick on from here. I suspect the valuation has a lot to do with us bringing this deal forward as well, wherein Spurs were gonna get him at a good price and we decided to match it. His wages especially are so economical given his potential. He'll cost similar to Jota and could have a similar impact if not even more. Julian Ward getting his feet wet in this deal is also a great sign for the future.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 02:12:48 am
Bloodyhell. How good are all these videos. Older United supporters will be sobbing into their brown mixeds in a few months time as they watch the reincarnation of Georgie Best in Liverpool red running rings round every fucker. For the next half dozen years at least. What a fucking prospect just hope to fuck Im around to see it all. What a talent this lad is. Just spent the last hour or so drooling over the magic he weaves. I knew he was good from that recent Anfield game but fuck me some of the stuff in those compilations - not least him skipping past the entire City midfield and defence with Bernado cuntface Silva puffing for tugs - has put me on planet fucking Ding Dong. How quick are those feet of his? How come nobody else has snapped this lad up? Hes got it all. Kloppie we fucking loved you before no question but you putting your foot down to ensure the suits bring this bundle of pure footy joy to beguile us puts you right next to Shanks for me.

 ;D

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
And he's already scored against Man City too
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 02:12:48 am
Bloodyhell. How good are all these videos. Older United supporters will be sobbing into their brown mixeds in a few months time as they watch the reincarnation of Georgie Best in Liverpool red running rings round every fucker. For the next half dozen years at least. What a fucking prospect just hope to fuck Im around to see it all. What a talent this lad is. Just spent the last hour or so drooling over the magic he weaves. I knew he was good from that recent Anfield game but fuck me some of the stuff in those compilations - not least him skipping past the entire City midfield and defence with Bernado cuntface Silva puffing for tugs - has put me on planet fucking Ding Dong. How quick are those feet of his? How come nobody else has snapped this lad up? Hes got it all. Kloppie we fucking loved you before no question but you putting your foot down to ensure the suits bring this bundle of pure footy joy to beguile us puts you right next to Shanks for me.

 ;D
;D Always love your positivity Timbo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Fuck me, we've bought Garrincha!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Nah Diaz eats goats...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: fredfrop on Today at 07:12:54 am
Nah Diaz eats goats...
Well Garrincha was into foreplay too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 07:24:11 am
Well Garrincha was into foreplay too.

Just 2 different ways of destroying goats. Dont get all caught up in the semantics. I am all for us having Garrincha 2.0
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Who have we put on LFC site watch.
We demand news.

How far behind are we with this, like did the medical contingent fly out 24 hours before we got a sniff?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
So if we think ahead a couple of seasons- what do we need? A midfielder? Two midfielders? One more attacking option?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 08:17:36 am
So if we think ahead a couple of seasons- what do we need? A midfielder? Two midfielders? One more attacking option?

The Diaz signing means its not essential, but Id still love to see us sign another attacker in the summer although it would obviously now mean one of Mane/Firmino going. But were in a position of strength now, in that we can wait if the right attacker isnt available.

And at least one midfielder. A starting quality midfielder remains our biggest priority, I think, and that will be sorted in the summer. Tchouameni sounds like it could be a goer. Again, if we get that one right then were probably in no hurry to add another, as long as Elliott and Jones continue to progress.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 08:17:36 am
So if we think ahead a couple of seasons- what do we need? A midfielder? Two midfielders? One more attacking option?
Only thing right now that doesnt have some profile to replace somebody is somebody that profiles as a #6 behind Fabinho but considering he is 28 and it a spot in midfield where you can perform well into your young 30s I dont think the club would be looking at a somebody to start phrase him out until summer of 2024 at the earliest or 2025 unless they find a Kaide/Elliott type that is currently 16 or have somebody in 14-15 range that is unknown right now.
Salah spot also but depends on contract and Kaide. Besides Refreshing some spots this summer window. Jones looks set up to be able to learn and replace Thiago, Elliott looked very good before injury as creative MF. Morton looks very good in possession could be a 8, 6 fill in possibly. Kaide looks super talented. Jota replacing Firmino. Diaz likely Mane. Got two LBs, 4 CBs and looks like even inhouse Matip replacement.
This Summer if replacing Ox would be great/Possible Keita(if the clubs feels like it is needed) and getting Carvalho who might be another front line option too would be smart. Otherwise got GK in the pipeline in that are currently Teenagers that the club is very high on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
But I get the impression that a player like Tchouameni can play the role that Fabinho does, but also other roles in midfield? He looks interesting to me.

I have a feeling a player like Bellingham won`t be sold in the summer if Dortmund sell Haaland. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:45:23 am
The Diaz signing means its not essential, but Id still love to see us sign another attacker in the summer although it would obviously now mean one of Mane/Firmino going. But were in a position of strength now, in that we can wait if the right attacker isnt available.

And at least one midfielder. A starting quality midfielder remains our biggest priority, I think, and that will be sorted in the summer. Tchouameni sounds like it could be a goer. Again, if we get that one right then were probably in no hurry to add another, as long as Elliott and Jones continue to progress.

Genuinely think Carvalho and Tchouameni in the summer pretty much sorts us (assuming Mo signs a new contract).

Maybe look at the back up right back situation and maybe goalkeeper depth.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 08:55:39 am
I have a feeling a player like Bellingham won`t be sold in the summer if Dortmund sell Haaland.

if the diaz signing gets over the line, midfield in the summer, i'd love bellingham but yeah, it's hard to see them selling both this summer and to be honest, i dont ever see us paying the kind of transfer fee bellingham is gonna come in at, so i dont even consider him as a possible target
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 08:55:39 am
But I get the impression that a player like Tchouameni can play the role that Fabinho does, but also other roles in midfield? He looks interesting to me.

I have a feeling a player like Bellingham won`t be sold in the summer if Dortmund sell Haaland.
Tchouameni  can play the 6 and has the height for it but would be brought for 8 role more and be able to cover the 6. It looks like he can play all at least 2 of the MF roles would not be smart right now to bring somebody in who can only play 6 with Fabinho under contract till 2026 with Henderson, Thiago can cover there also.
having 6 NPXG plus assists would suggest he has the ability to play 8 controller role and possibly the 8/10 role where it more attacking.
https://fbref.com/en/players/4f255115/Aurelien-Tchouameni
Feels like he could be a taller Kante/Keita type. Kante plays more of 8 then 6 but so good at break up play. Keita has the pressing elite wise and creatively of a 10 issue is he not been able to stay fit for a long run in the team.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
The TAW statsbomb walk through (100 tokens buys the show for free) was really comprehensive. Hes about to play in a side that accentuates the strengths at a point where they were starting to show for a lesser side dominating their domestic league so the numbers will start to look consistent across comps and seasons, other than for Colombia.

The only other point to raise is that radars reflect percentiles and that can skew things across comps and national side comparisons.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Getting in Diaz and Elliott back is an amazing window.
