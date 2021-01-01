will he be able to play for us during this CL campaign?? Morientes in 2005 couldn't, have the rules changed since then?
Exactly my sentiments. Always plays with a smile on his face and some of the things he gets up to makes me piss myself laughing.
For sure. Never any guarantees, but under Klopp youd back the lad to succeed. On Mane, your point is exactly why I wouldnt be selling him. Hes still brilliant, just not quite at his peak. But still brilliant. Id definitely move Bobby on first, who above anything else seems to pick up more knocks than Mane/Salah.
I'm delighted, me and and another fella on here been banging the Diaz drum since the Copa America bet he's delighted too hahahaI know you're not supposed to judge players on tournaments but he was a one man machine for Colombia and especially outstanding against both Brazil and Argentina. I recall one of my brazilian friends saying he's the one player they feared being up against as he could take a game away from you single handedly. The other player I wanted us to sign from the Copa was Rodrigo De Paul, he ended up at Atletico unfortunately.Someone here said he's not quick..... he's unbelievably quick.If you've got the time - semi final against Argentina and as our colombian resident would attest (SA thread), colombia are really badhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vLsrKy_wZFM
Salah, Mane, Bobby, Jota, Diaz, Gordon is a decent set of attackers. Although I do suspect that one or both of Mane and Bobby will be sold this summer, which is sad.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Cant see Mane been sold but Bobby I wouldnt be surprised
I rarely talk about FSG but I dont agree entirely. If they were doing this to back Klopp then theyd have had him in earlier in the window and in place for Mane and Salah departing for AFCON.I think this is just business strategy. He was going to go elsewhere, so they moved now instead of the summer when it was planned to move for him.
So who are we losing from the front line this summer (apart from Origi)?Mane or Firmino? I'd hate losing either - but Bobby is starting to show his age a bit (still useful). Would hate to lose Mane's pace - but he's been on a roller coaster of productivity for 18 months (I understand stats are looking good - but the goals aren't).
Rivaldo though isn't he? A less lanky version of Rivaldo, off the left.
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
If we move Firmino back to midfield, we are losing no one ...
So he's 'Lucho'. Nice
Why move him into midfield
Would it be 'ok' if we were signing him and loaning back till the end of the season?Don't know if there are rules preventing it, but it feels like it would fit in so well with where we are now for the medium term plan, then it's not a big loss if we have to wait.
To accomodate Salah, Mane, Jota and Diaz in attack ...
