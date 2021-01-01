« previous next »
gemofabird

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14160 on: Today at 12:54:50 pm
Quote from: axlrose on Today at 12:06:07 pm
will he be able to play for us during this CL campaign?? Morientes in 2005 couldn't, have the rules changed since then?
Yeah any player who moves in Jan is able to play in new club in EL/CL
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Red-Soldier

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14161 on: Today at 12:55:07 pm
Don't know much about him - excited to see what he brings to the team!

MrRaptorTurtle

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14162 on: Today at 12:55:38 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 12:50:50 pm
Exactly my sentiments.  Always plays with a smile on his face and some of the things he gets up to makes me piss myself laughing.
He's one of a kind for sure! I think it comes down to wether or not Bobby is happy coming off the bench more often than not instead of starting. Not many teams in world football would be able to utilize him the way we do and hopefully that (with his age) means that not many big offers would come in for him. I'd love to see him stay here until he retires, he's shown this season when coming off the bench he still offers a lot!
lgvkarlos

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14163 on: Today at 12:55:43 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:50:28 am
For sure. Never any guarantees, but under Klopp youd back the lad to succeed.

On Mane, your point is exactly why I wouldnt be selling him. Hes still brilliant, just not quite at his peak. But still brilliant. Id definitely move Bobby on first, who above anything else seems to pick up more knocks than Mane/Salah.
Bobby is here for life, then we get a taxidermist in and put him on the bench.
Cant see Klopp getting rid of him before he leaves, there is nothing like a Bobby smile or celebration after a goal.

The way he presses and passes i can see him moving into midfield
Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14164 on: Today at 12:59:27 pm
Quote from: scatman on Today at 12:53:25 pm
I'm delighted, me and and another fella on here been banging the Diaz drum since the Copa America :D bet he's delighted too hahaha

I know you're not supposed to judge players on tournaments but he was a one man machine for Colombia and especially outstanding against both Brazil and Argentina. I recall one of my brazilian friends saying he's the one player they feared being up against as he could take a game away from you single handedly.

The other player I wanted us to sign from the Copa was Rodrigo De Paul, he ended up at Atletico unfortunately.

Someone here said he's not quick..... he's unbelievably quick.

If you've got the time - semi final against Argentina and as our colombian resident would attest (SA thread), colombia are really bad

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vLsrKy_wZFM

Thanks mate.South american comms always sound fantastic to me,can't understand a word but still.
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14165 on: Today at 12:59:28 pm
So he's 'Lucho'. Nice :)
rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14166 on: Today at 12:59:54 pm
Last 2.5 years he has hardly missed any games through injury .


Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14167 on: Today at 01:01:05 pm
Salah, Mane, Bobby, Jota, Diaz, Gordon is a decent set of attackers. Although I do suspect that one or both of Mane and Bobby will be sold this summer, which is sad.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14168 on: Today at 01:05:06 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:01:05 pm
Salah, Mane, Bobby, Jota, Diaz, Gordon is a decent set of attackers. Although I do suspect that one or both of Mane and Bobby will be sold this summer, which is sad.

Fabio Carvalho comes into replace Mane or Bobby I reckon

Money from sales goes toward a young midfielder and we're looking pretty good still. If Mane or Bobby go which is the right decision will still be really sad.
rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14169 on: Today at 01:05:43 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:01:05 pm
Salah, Mane, Bobby, Jota, Diaz, Gordon is a decent set of attackers. Although I do suspect that one or both of Mane and Bobby will be sold this summer, which is sad.

Cant see Mane been sold but Bobby I wouldnt be surprised but can see Ox moving on as well
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14170 on: Today at 01:06:56 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 01:05:43 pm
Cant see Mane been sold but Bobby I wouldnt be surprised

This is the thing - are they really going to let Mane leave on a free after another year? Because I think this gives a decent amount of certainty he won't be signing a new deal with us
Its not impossible, just feels like writing off 30-40 million in a sale price isn't their style
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14171 on: Today at 01:07:28 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 11:02:05 am
I rarely talk about FSG but I dont agree entirely. If they were doing this to back Klopp then theyd have had him in earlier in the window and in place for Mane and Salah departing for AFCON.

I think this is just business strategy. He was going to go elsewhere, so they moved now instead of the summer when it was planned to move for him.

The Portuguese press (I believe it was Record) reported as early as December that we are negotiating with Porto for Diaz. Since it was not confirmed by our local sources, we have dismissed it. Also, lets not forget that Porto still owe us £10 million for Grujic, becoming effective on July 1st. That is probably our down payment on Diaz. These deals are not easy to be done, especially not in January. We should actually give some credit to our management, not criticize them ...
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14172 on: Today at 01:07:37 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 11:02:05 am
I rarely talk about FSG but I dont agree entirely. If they were doing this to back Klopp then theyd have had him in earlier in the window and in place for Mane and Salah departing for AFCON.

I think this is just business strategy. He was going to go elsewhere, so they moved now instead of the summer when it was planned to move for him.

All the reports before today seemed to indicate that we were interested in him in the summer, so they would have been backing him then, all that has happened is that interest from other clubs (and presumably Porto wanting to sell now) has moved up the timetable, but it is still FSG backing Klopp.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14173 on: Today at 01:11:35 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:28:24 pm
So who are we losing from the front line this summer (apart from Origi)?

Mane or Firmino? I'd hate losing either - but Bobby is starting to show his age a bit (still useful). Would hate to lose Mane's pace - but he's been on a roller coaster of productivity for 18 months (I understand stats are looking good - but the goals aren't).

If we move Firmino back to midfield, we are losing no one ...
royhendo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14174 on: Today at 01:11:49 pm
Rivaldo though isn't he? A less lanky version of Rivaldo, off the left.
scatman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14175 on: Today at 01:12:46 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:11:49 pm
Rivaldo though isn't he? A less lanky version of Rivaldo, off the left.
if he gets even a smidgen close to Rivaldo, we'd be delighted. He was an amazing player :D one of my all time favs
rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14176 on: Today at 01:12:47 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:11:35 pm
If we move Firmino back to midfield, we are losing no one ...

Why move him into midfield
Ray K

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14177 on: Today at 01:13:01 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 12:59:28 pm
So he's 'Lucho'. Nice :)
He's more of a free attacker. A Lucho Libre, if you like.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14178 on: Today at 01:14:01 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 12:50:50 pm
Exactly my sentiments.  Always plays with a smile on his face and some of the things he gets up to makes me piss myself laughing.

Yep.

I'll be positively stanning at those who are happy the day he leaves, to use a term I've learned this week.
PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14179 on: Today at 01:14:47 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 01:12:47 pm
Why move him into midfield

To accomodate Salah, Mane, Jota and Diaz in attack ...
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14180 on: Today at 01:14:47 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:57:44 am
Would it be 'ok' if we were signing him and loaning back till the end of the season?

Don't know if there are rules preventing it, but it feels like it would fit in so well with where we are now for the medium term plan, then it's not a big loss if we have to wait.

The player is moving from a different league and will probably take time to settle, much better for him to get that out of the way sooner rather than later.
rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14181 on: Today at 01:16:49 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:14:47 pm
To accomodate Salah, Mane, Jota and Diaz in attack ...

Obviously, but  Im saying who moves out of midfield then
JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14182 on: Today at 01:17:20 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:14:47 pm
To accomodate Salah, Mane, Jota and Diaz in attack ...

But then where does Mbappe fit...hmmm
Mane to left back ... ?
Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - END GAME
Reply #14183 on: Today at 01:19:21 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:11:49 pm
Rivaldo though isn't he? A less lanky version of Rivaldo, off the left.
A lot of his goals remind me of Mane, and dribbling etc reminds me of Enzo Franscescoli
