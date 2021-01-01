Exactly my sentiments. Always plays with a smile on his face and some of the things he gets up to makes me piss myself laughing.



He's one of a kind for sure! I think it comes down to wether or not Bobby is happy coming off the bench more often than not instead of starting. Not many teams in world football would be able to utilize him the way we do and hopefully that (with his age) means that not many big offers would come in for him. I'd love to see him stay here until he retires, he's shown this season when coming off the bench he still offers a lot!