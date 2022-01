All his goals from the Copa America here. 4 very different finishes, all of them really good, and a couple against Brazil and Argentina. Pretty impressive.



He seems to be a relatively late bloomer. Before 2021 he'd only made five international appearances for Colombia and didn't make the squad for a pretty average Colombia at the 2018 World Cup.Six goals in 15 international appearances during 2021 though is a real breakthrough and 16 goals in 28 appearances for Porto this season is very impressive (14 in 18 league games even more so). In the models out recruitment team use to track players he must have really jumped out from the pack over the past 12 months.Best of all, he's a gateway player. Now we've signed a Colombian international we can finally start working on getting Yerry Mina and then, if all goes, well James...